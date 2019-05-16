Fashion & Style / May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond

Fashion & Style May 16, 2019

Tessa Johnson

by  

It’s time for the scoop! Aladdin fashion collab is the IT accessory for Spring! Falguni and Shane Peacock is the one stop shop for the blossoming bride, and Rihanna is making major moves with LMVH. May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond

 

Toronto & Saint-Laurent, Canada

Aladdin Partners For Ultra Glam Accessories With Peoples Jewellers And Call It Spring!

Aladdin (2019) is set to hit theatres on May 23rd and to get into the spirit Peoples Jewellers and Call It Spring has partnered with Walt Disney Studios to create their own exclusive fashion accessory collections.

The century old Toronto-based Canadian company Peoples Jewellers have added 20 new pieces to the Enchanted Disney fine jewellery collection. Named the “Cave of Wonders”, each piece was inspired by stunning colours of Jasmine’s outfit. The designs include blue topaz stones, diamonds and arabesque detailing.

“The Peoples woman is strong and self-aware like Jasmine. Expanding on our collaboration with the Walt Disney Studios is a great opportunity for us to take inspiration from the brilliant, unique women who celebrate and embody this spirit,” said Jamie L. Singleton, President, Kay, Zales and Peoples Jewellers.

 

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond: Princess Jasmine, Photo Credit: www.comicbook.com

 

For Saint-Laurent, Quebec’s Call It Spring’s S/S 19 capsule collection, the design team looked to their childhood to create a line that embodied the Aladdin theme. With Princess Jasmine as the muse, the collection features gem tone in magenta, turquoise and gold sandals with beaded fringe finishes. Mules remain on theme with embroidered fabric and tassels to refine the look. And handbags and earrings are adorned with metallic fringe.

 

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond: Disney X Call It Spring, The Aladdin S/S 19 Collection, Arabian Nights Mule, $59.99 CAD.  Photo Credit: Call It Spring

 

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond: Disney X Call It Spring, The Aladdin S/S 19 Collection, Shootnstar Earrings, $14.99 CAD. Photo Credit: Call It Spring

 

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond: Disney X Call It Spring, The Aladdin S/S 19 Collection, Royaltee Sandal, $59.99 CAD. Photo Credit: Call It Spring

 

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond: Disney X Call It Spring, The Aladdin S/S 19 Collection, Wish Clutch, $39.99 CAD. Photo Credit: Call It Spring.

 

 

Delhi, India 

Falguni and Shane Peacock Flagship Store Is A Bride’s One Stop Shop

Known for their elegant wedding ready designs. Falguni & Shane Peacock has garnered attention on the international circuit. The dynamic duo has dressed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Mariah Carey.

 

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond: Falguni Shane Peacock Boutique in New Delhi. Photo Credit: www.vogueindia.com

 

The Mehrauli-based flagship store is set up a one-stop shop for the bride and bridal party. Customers have a selection of options to choose from. The boutique will carry lehengas, Anarkalis, gowns and western gown pieces. Including the summer collection “Au Revoir Phool Mahal.”

 

Paris, France

Rihanna Makes History At The LMVH Fashion Group

Singer and fashion icon, Robyn Rihanna Fenty will debut her collection called Fenty in Paris later this month.  This will be the second fashion house partnership under the LVMH Brand. The previous would Christian Lacroix in 1997.

The mega superstar is a said to have a 49.99 percent stake in the company. “Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” said Rihanna in a statement. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”  She concluded.

 

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond: Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Photo Credit:tribune.com.pk

 

Rihanna is the first woman to create under the luxury brand as well as the first woman of colour. The brand will include a full line of ready-to-wear, accessories (eyewear and jewellery) and footwear.

It is reported Fenty’s headquarters will be located at LVMH Fashion Group, home to fashion labels Celine, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton.

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader.” Says Bernard Arnault, CEO and Chairman of LVMH. “To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

No date has been set for fashion line reveal.

 

Main Photo Image Credit: www.comicbook.com, Call It Spring

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...

COMMENTS

We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds

April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!

Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good

Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here

March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!

She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!

Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe

Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks

2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!

A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala

These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection

Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Spotlight TV

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Beauty & Grooming

3 Trusted Tweaks To Keep Your Locks Luscious This Spring
Showbiz & Celebrity

Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now

FEATURED

Fashion & Style

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
Beauty & Grooming

3 Trusted Tweaks To Keep Your Locks Luscious This Spring
Culture & Lifestyle

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
Showbiz & Celebrity

Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now
Fashion & Style

We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
Health & Wellness

Keeping It Real: It's Time To Mindfully Embrace The Not So Perfect Pregnancy

Trending

Showbiz & Celebrity

Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now
Culture & Lifestyle

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
Beauty & Grooming

3 Trusted Tweaks To Keep Your Locks Luscious This Spring
Fashion & Style

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond

Popular

Beauty & Grooming

Show Your Mom Your True Love With These Beauty Gifts For Mother's Day
Fashion & Style

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
Beauty & Grooming

3 Trusted Tweaks To Keep Your Locks Luscious This Spring
Culture & Lifestyle

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
Showbiz & Celebrity

Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now
Fashion & Style

We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019