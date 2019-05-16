May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
Fashion & Style May 16, 2019
It’s time for the scoop! Aladdin fashion collab is the IT accessory for Spring! Falguni and Shane Peacock is the one stop shop for the blossoming bride, and Rihanna is making major moves with LMVH. May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
Toronto & Saint-Laurent, Canada
Aladdin Partners For Ultra Glam Accessories With Peoples Jewellers And Call It Spring!
Aladdin (2019) is set to hit theatres on May 23rd and to get into the spirit Peoples Jewellers and Call It Spring has partnered with Walt Disney Studios to create their own exclusive fashion accessory collections.
The century old Toronto-based Canadian company Peoples Jewellers have added 20 new pieces to the Enchanted Disney fine jewellery collection. Named the “Cave of Wonders”, each piece was inspired by stunning colours of Jasmine’s outfit. The designs include blue topaz stones, diamonds and arabesque detailing.
“The Peoples woman is strong and self-aware like Jasmine. Expanding on our collaboration with the Walt Disney Studios is a great opportunity for us to take inspiration from the brilliant, unique women who celebrate and embody this spirit,” said Jamie L. Singleton, President, Kay, Zales and Peoples Jewellers.
For Saint-Laurent, Quebec’s Call It Spring’s S/S 19 capsule collection, the design team looked to their childhood to create a line that embodied the Aladdin theme. With Princess Jasmine as the muse, the collection features gem tone in magenta, turquoise and gold sandals with beaded fringe finishes. Mules remain on theme with embroidered fabric and tassels to refine the look. And handbags and earrings are adorned with metallic fringe.
Delhi, India
Falguni and Shane Peacock Flagship Store Is A Bride’s One Stop Shop
Known for their elegant wedding ready designs. Falguni & Shane Peacock has garnered attention on the international circuit. The dynamic duo has dressed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Mariah Carey.
The Mehrauli-based flagship store is set up a one-stop shop for the bride and bridal party. Customers have a selection of options to choose from. The boutique will carry lehengas, Anarkalis, gowns and western gown pieces. Including the summer collection “Au Revoir Phool Mahal.”
Paris, France
Rihanna Makes History At The LMVH Fashion Group
Singer and fashion icon, Robyn Rihanna Fenty will debut her collection called Fenty in Paris later this month. This will be the second fashion house partnership under the LVMH Brand. The previous would Christian Lacroix in 1997.
The mega superstar is a said to have a 49.99 percent stake in the company. “Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” said Rihanna in a statement. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.” She concluded.
Rihanna is the first woman to create under the luxury brand as well as the first woman of colour. The brand will include a full line of ready-to-wear, accessories (eyewear and jewellery) and footwear.
It is reported Fenty’s headquarters will be located at LVMH Fashion Group, home to fashion labels Celine, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton.
“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader.” Says Bernard Arnault, CEO and Chairman of LVMH. “To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”
No date has been set for fashion line reveal.
Main Photo Image Credit: www.comicbook.com, Call It Spring
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
