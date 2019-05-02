Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds

May 02, 2019

Tessa Johnson

by  

Mother’s Day is around the corner and you want to make it a special and fashionable one.  Let’s be honest, it is not to difficult to shop for mom. But we do have suggestions. Take a look at our Mother’s Day Gift Guide. Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds

 

 

Keep It Cute

This is for moms who like to keep it sporty and cute. We love this Lacoste ensemble it is effortless and on point.

 

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019
Lacoste, Women's Striped Cotton Pique Buttoned Long Polo Dress, $245 CAD. Photo Credit: www.lacoste.com

 

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019
Lacoste, Women's Chantaco Leather Square Shoulder Bag, $225 CAD. Photo Credit: www.lacoste.com

 

 

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019
Lacoste, Women's La Piquèe Textile Sneakers, 160 CAD. Photo Credit: www.lacoste.com

 

 

Wrap Me Up

It is spring (I think?). What better way to weather the cool breeze than in this luxurious Meghan or Kate wrap coat from SENTALER?

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019
SENTALER, The Meghan Coat, $1795 CAD. Photo Credit: www.sentaler.com

 

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019
SENTALER, The Kate Coat, $1295 CAD. Photo Credit: www.sentaler.com

 

 

Arm Candy

Every gal or mom loves to rock a timepiece. This is Fiore Di Maggio by Swatch will warm her heart.

 

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019
Swatch, Fiore Di Maggio, Watch, $110 CAD. Photo Credit: www.swatch.com

 

 

Athletic Queen

This is for mothers who are athletic queens and competition warriors.

She will outshine her competitors in this bad-ass performance gear by Nike and Mz. Wallace.

 

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019
NET-A-PORTER, Nike, Speed Metallic Dri-FIT Stretch Top. $60 USD. Photo Credit: www.netaporter.com

 

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019
NET-A-PORTER, Nike, Speed Cropped Paneled Metallic Dri-FIT Stretch Leggings, $80 USD. Photo Credit: www.netaporter.com

 

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019
NET-A-PORTER, Mz. Wallace, Leather-Trimmed Metallic Quilted Shell Yoga Mat Bag, $120 USD. Photo Credit: www.netaporter.com

 

 

 

All About Me

This is for the moms who want some “me” time. It is your world girl, Ariana Grande and NASA knows.

 

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019
Shop Ariana Grande, I'ma Need Space Tee, $40USD. Photo Credit: www.shoparianagrande.com

 

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019
Shop Ariana Grande, NASA Mask, $20 USD. Photo Credit: www.shoparianagrande.com

 

Precious Jewel

For the man who wants to show how much he cares. Nothing says “I Love You” than this MIU MIU brooch

 

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019
Holt Renfrew, MIU MIU, Bow Brooch With Crystals, $260 CAD. Photo Credit: www.holtrenfrew.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.sentaler.com, www.swatch.com, www.shoparianagrande.com

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...

