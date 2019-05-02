Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
May 02, 2019
Mother’s Day is around the corner and you want to make it a special and fashionable one. Let’s be honest, it is not to difficult to shop for mom. But we do have suggestions. Take a look at our Mother’s Day Gift Guide. Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
Keep It Cute
This is for moms who like to keep it sporty and cute. We love this Lacoste ensemble it is effortless and on point.
Wrap Me Up
It is spring (I think?). What better way to weather the cool breeze than in this luxurious Meghan or Kate wrap coat from SENTALER?
Arm Candy
Every gal or mom loves to rock a timepiece. This is Fiore Di Maggio by Swatch will warm her heart.
Athletic Queen
This is for mothers who are athletic queens and competition warriors.
She will outshine her competitors in this bad-ass performance gear by Nike and Mz. Wallace.
All About Me
This is for the moms who want some “me” time. It is your world girl, Ariana Grande and NASA knows.
Precious Jewel
For the man who wants to show how much he cares. Nothing says “I Love You” than this MIU MIU brooch
Main Image Photo Credit: www.sentaler.com, www.swatch.com, www.shoparianagrande.com
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
COMMENTS
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Write On! How To Achieve Peaceful Meditation Through Your Mindful Writing
-
Makeup Bag Must-Have: Brown Skin-Friendly Lip Shades That Look Good On Everyone
-
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
-
Boss Moves: South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019
-
10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
-
Chak De Chakras! What Are Your Chakras And Why You Should Care
-
Nailed It! Dazzle Your Digits With Sizzling Spring & Summer 2019 Nails
-
The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism
-
The Desi Wedding Singer: Superstars Who Performed At Big Fat Indian Weddings
-
April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
It Is All About You: Give Yourself Some Meaningful Self-Love The Mindful Way
-
Seal That Deal: Key Beauty Looks For Your First Job Interview
-
Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"
-
Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Show "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
You're Meditating Wrong: Our Mindful Tips For Masterful Meditation
-
Pile It On: Channel Your Vintage Auntie With The Mega-Bun
-
It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship
-
April 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
-
Sweat The Small Stuff: When Working Out We've Got To Work On Our Smaller Muscles Too
-
Spring Beauty Brilliance: Give Your Brown Hue A Boost Of Coral With These Key Tips!
-
No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now
-
Anupam Kher On His Emotional Journey Reliving 26/11 In The Critically Acclaimed Film 'Hotel Mumbai'
-
Open Chest With Raj Girn Set To Make Its Global Radio Debut Exclusively On Dash Radio
-
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
-
Yes, The Downward Dog Can Be A Mindful Move: The Magic Of Mindful Yoga
-
Bring Some Real Roshni To Your Complexion With These Spring Beauty Tips
-
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
-
5 Reasons Why We Think Lilly Singh Will Be The Perfect Talk Show Host
-
March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
It's Time To Top Up Your Vitamin D Levels: It's More Important Than You Think!
-
Get Your Kaam Game On With Our 9 To 5 Guide To Key Office Beauty Essentials
-
Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!
-
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
-
Face It, Relationships Are Hard: Mindful Tips On How To Keep The Romance Going While Keeping Your Relationship Real
-
Holi Haute: Give Your Eyes Vivid Holi Colours With These Key Beauty Tips
-
'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum
-
Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
Roadmap To Gender-Balance In The Workplace: Key Mindful Ways On Being An Magnificent Mentor
-
Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
Beauty Secrets Revealed: The Best Beauty Looks From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
March Into March With These Super Slick Tech Gadgets
-
Here's To Getting Hitched: Our 2019 Bollywood Wedding Watchlist!
-
Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019
-
Modicare In India Can Change Lives But Only At The Expense Of Female Healthcare Workers
-
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
-
For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine's Day
-
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
-
From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
-
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Make Valentine's Day Your V-Day By Celebrating Your Brown Beauty With These Bold Looks!
-
Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!
-
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
-
Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
-
Let's Talk: We Need To Shatter The South Asian Silence On Suicide
-
It's Time To Start Shopping: Our List Of Key Spring Beauty Items Your Brown Skin Needs Now!
-
The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities
- Anokhi Buzz
- Anokhi DIY
- Anokhi Pulse TV
- Anokhi Spotlight TV
- Anokhi Today
- Beauty & Grooming
- Business
- Business & Technology
- Culture & Lifestyle
- Entertainment & Gossip
- Fashion & Beauty
- Fashion & Beauty
- Fashion & Style
- Film & TV
- Health & Wellness
- Inspiration
- Media
- Music
- News & Sports
- Open Chest TV
- Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!