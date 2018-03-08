Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars

Mar 08, 2018

Tessa Johnson

by  

The most anticipated award show, the 90th Academy Awards has come to close. Hollywood’s elite hit the red carpet and it was a buzz. There were risk takers and notable classics and it was a pleasure to see. Check out our favourite fashion moments at the Oscars. 

 

COLOUR IS SO SUPREME

Nicole Kidman is electrifying in a blue Armani Prive gown and Helen Mirren, stays classy in a soft blue Reem Acra floor length gown. While Viola Davis stuns in a candy pink sweetheart neckline gown for Michael Kors.

 

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars: Helen Mirren in Reem Acra and Viola Davis in Michael Kors. Photo Credit: www.glamour.com

 

 

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars: Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive. Photo Credit: www.glamour.com

 

TAILORED AND CHIC

This look was a toss up for some however, at ANOKHI we are a fan of glamour suiting attire. Emma Stone steps away from the traditional gown and opts for a sleeker look, in a silk Louis Vuitton suit. Stone paired a fitted crimson blazer with a skinny black trouser and cinched the waist with a fuchsia bow tie.

 

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars: Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton.
Photo Credit: www.glamour.com

 

At the Vanity Fair after party, Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo is on trend in an Azzaro couture floral brocade suit.

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars:  Ellen Pompeo of Grey’s Anatomy in Azzaro couture. Photo Credit: www.glamour.com

 

OFF THE SHOULDER

Zendaya continues to slay the red carpet and serves us Grecian goddess in a coco-hued off the shoulder Giambattista Valli couture.

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars: Zendaya in Giambattista Valli couture. Photo Credit: www.glamour.com

 

SPARKLE

A Wrinkle In Time and new mommy, actress Mindy Kaling and Vanity Fair’s editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones both wowed in a deep metallic blue Prabal Gurung couture, at the Vanity Fair after party.

 

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars: Mindy Kaling and Vanity Fair‘s Editor-In-Chief, Radhika Jones both in Prabal Gurung. Photo Credit: www.glamour.com

 

DARE TO BE BOLD

When you go the Oscars, a fashion risk is an absolute must, the look will either fall flat or create a moment. Paz Vega created such a moment in a Japanese-inspired cherry blossom strapless gown by designer Christopher Bu. Though the mixed critique found the design complex, we loved the exaggerated train with the black and white checked pattern lining. The cut sleeves were subtle and complemented the column cut design.

 

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars: Paz Vega in Christopher Bu. Photo Credit: www.glamour.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.glamour.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...

COMMENTS

Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind

DIY Get The Look With Holi — This Spring's Beauty Inspiration!

Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018

#PressForProgress On International Women's Day 2018

A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights

Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week

Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!

Keep That Glow With Our Beauty Hacks To Stay Oil-Free

Musical Performances at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017

Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner

Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights

Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards

Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe

Anokhi Today Special Report: Vineet Kumar Singh & Zoya Hussain Talk 'The Brawler'

Three Reasons Why 'The Florida Project' Is The Best Film Of 2017

ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Pantene Global Brand Ambassador Priyanka Chopra's Beauty Secrets

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
Current News
Holi — this Spring's Beauty Inspiration

DIY Get The Look With Holi — This Spring's Beauty Inspiration!

FEATURED

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
Tips & Tricks

Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind
Fashion & Beauty
Holi — this Spring's Beauty Inspiration

DIY Get The Look With Holi — This Spring's Beauty Inspiration!
Culture & Lifestyle

#PressForProgress On International Women's Day 2018
Entertainment & Gossip

A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights
Culture & Lifestyle

Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week

Trending

Culture & Lifestyle

#PressForProgress On International Women's Day 2018
Entertainment & Gossip

A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights
Fashion & Beauty
Holi — this Spring's Beauty Inspiration

DIY Get The Look With Holi — This Spring's Beauty Inspiration!
Fashion & Beauty

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
Tips & Tricks

Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind
Culture & Lifestyle

Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018

Popular

Culture & Lifestyle

Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!
Culture & Lifestyle

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
Tips & Tricks

Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind
Fashion & Beauty
Holi — this Spring's Beauty Inspiration

DIY Get The Look With Holi — This Spring's Beauty Inspiration!
All Episodes

Musical Performances at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
Culture & Lifestyle

Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018