Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
Mar 08, 2018
The most anticipated award show, the 90th Academy Awards has come to close. Hollywood’s elite hit the red carpet and it was a buzz. There were risk takers and notable classics and it was a pleasure to see. Check out our favourite fashion moments at the Oscars.
COLOUR IS SO SUPREME
Nicole Kidman is electrifying in a blue Armani Prive gown and Helen Mirren, stays classy in a soft blue Reem Acra floor length gown. While Viola Davis stuns in a candy pink sweetheart neckline gown for Michael Kors.
TAILORED AND CHIC
This look was a toss up for some however, at ANOKHI we are a fan of glamour suiting attire. Emma Stone steps away from the traditional gown and opts for a sleeker look, in a silk Louis Vuitton suit. Stone paired a fitted crimson blazer with a skinny black trouser and cinched the waist with a fuchsia bow tie.
At the Vanity Fair after party, Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo is on trend in an Azzaro couture floral brocade suit.
OFF THE SHOULDER
Zendaya continues to slay the red carpet and serves us Grecian goddess in a coco-hued off the shoulder Giambattista Valli couture.
SPARKLE
A Wrinkle In Time and new mommy, actress Mindy Kaling and Vanity Fair’s editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones both wowed in a deep metallic blue Prabal Gurung couture, at the Vanity Fair after party.
DARE TO BE BOLD
When you go the Oscars, a fashion risk is an absolute must, the look will either fall flat or create a moment. Paz Vega created such a moment in a Japanese-inspired cherry blossom strapless gown by designer Christopher Bu. Though the mixed critique found the design complex, we loved the exaggerated train with the black and white checked pattern lining. The cut sleeves were subtle and complemented the column cut design.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.glamour.com
Tessa Johnson
Author
ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...
