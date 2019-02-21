Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019
Fashion & Style Feb 21, 2019
The snow storm and icy weather did not keep us away. We were are on the hunt to find the hottest looks direct from the runways of Toronto and we definitely were not disappointed. Take a look at our favourite head-turning looks from Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019.
Mani Jassal
ANOKHI fave Mani Jassal’s ‘With Love’ collection for fall/winter 2019. Stayed true to her design aesthetic of ultra-feminine. The motif was botanical prints throughout the entire collection. The tones were soft in creamy tones of candy pink and white. There were golden finishes of ruffles and tassels on bustiers, lenghas and saris. I would have loved to see more range in the colour palette selection and a push in the creations.
Hilary MacMillian
What is fall attire without outerwear? Hilary MacMillan’s fall/winter collection, had a variety of outerwear options. We loved her her selection of vegan patent leather, trenches, puffer coats and pantsuits in sizzling hot red and black. Can we say modern day Matrix babe?
Kiki De Montparnasse
What is lingerie if it’s not risqué and fierce. Kiki De Montparnasse’s fall/winter collection recently expanded to athleisure and activewear. The collection consists of leggings and workout crop tops with lace detailing. Also, there was boudoir wear fit to pair with ready to wear if you dare.
ZOFF x Alan Anderson
It was a fine collaboration for designers Michael Zoffranieri and Alan Anderson. ZOFF’s fall/winter 2019 collection titled ‘Divine Deviance’. ZOFF ‘s designs paired well Anderson’s exquisite statement jewellery creations. It was an ode to old Hollywood glamour and on point for next week’s Oscars’, (stay tuned for our best dressed list!).
Main Photo Photo Credit: George Pimentel
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
