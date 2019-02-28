She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

As expected the Oscars red carpet was filled with such beautiful and stylish moments. And we couldn’t get enough of it. Check out our best-dressed stars from the 2019 Oscars red carpet.

*Check out our best beauty looks from the 2019 Oscars red carpet with tips on how to create it at home by clicking here!*

The prestigious 91st Academy Awards lit up Hollywood this past Sunday, February 24th, 2019. And it seemed adamant to shake off the #OscarsSoWhite reputation they had garnered in the past few years. This year, diversity was the theme with stars like Egyptian-American Rami Malek to win an Oscar for Best Actor, Regina King won for Best Supporting Actress, and Spike Lee (finally) got himself a well-deserved Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKKKlansman.

Of course, aside from all of the Oscars that were won, stellar performances, and the steps forward taken for inclusion and diversity, the other most notable part of the Academy Awards was the fashion. This year, there was no shortage of ‘best-dressed’ stars, including many familiar South Asian faces, as celebs seemed to put their most glamorous foot forward on Sunday night as they stepped out on the town to attend the Oscars or after-party events.

Despite the fact that stars brought their A-game to the Oscars, quite frankly, some ensembles had us bowing down to the fashion gods. Check out our top picks for best-dressed at the Oscars 2019 below:

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling looked divine at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a shimmering silver Alberta Feretti dress, which was adorned with a metallic cutout pattern and sequins. She completed the look with a simple silver clutch, silver strappy Christian Louboutins, and Gismondi1754 jewelry to round out the look. To offset her metallic-themed wardrobe, Kaling had pops of colour, rocking blue eye shadow, a dark lip, and red nails.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked timeless and was a vision to behold in a black Elie Saab Haute Couture at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The Elie Saab ensemble completed Chopra in all the right ways, with the plunging halter top and the tulle skirt that was peppered with sequined embellishments, which all held together with a velvet belt that worked to highlight her figure. But, the most fabulous feature of Chopra’s dress had to be the pockets! To complete the look, Chopra donned Chopard earrings and a pair of Jimmy Choos.

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto was positively radiant at 2019’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a deep red sequined Julien Macdonald gown that featured padded shoulders to give the dress some definition, a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit down the centre of the dress to show off some leg, and an open back! Pinto accessorized with custom-made heeled sandals by Sophia Webster that matched her dress, statement earrings by Chopard that had pinks, blues, reds, and yellows, and a clutch that coordinated with her outfit.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is truly a fine wine and just gets better with age. At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Lopez slipped into her post-Oscar’s outfit, and I’m still trying to unhinge my jaw! Lopez donned a vibrant Zuhair Murad strapless gown that was both colourful and metallic, with pops of black, green, purple, blue, and pink sequins. The dress featured a thigh-high slit along the front, showcasing Lopez’s toned legs, and had a playful bodice resembling feathers that cinched at the waist to compliment her figure. Lopez accessorized with a black clutch, blue strappy heels that complimented her dress, and earrings and rings from Niwaka. To complete her look, Lopez had a smokey eye that added to her allure and curled hair.

Emma Roberts

I cannot get enough of Emma Roberts’ 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party ensemble! Roberts wore a mesmerizing Yanina Couture strapless gown that was embellished with sequins and pearl-detailing. The sheer dress also features a bold thigh-high slit. To polish off her look, Roberts accessorized with a silver Jimmy Choo clutch, Forevermark dangling diamond earrings and a choker-style diamond necklace, nude Christian Louboutin strappy heels, and for a little pop of colour, she added some red lipstick!

Billy Porter

The fact that Billy Porter wore a gown to the Oscar’s was everything! Porter, with a grace and just the right amount of sass, rocked his custom-made Tuxedo/gown mashup by Christian Siriano. The tuxedo portion of the outfit consisted of a black jacket was well-cut, with oversized sleeves peeking through at the wrists and a chic black bowtie. Meanwhile, the very full skirt of the gown was made a rich black velvet that flared out at the waist. To accessorize the look, Porter had a vintage black clutch and rings from Oscar Heyman.

According to Times Now News, since the Oscars, many people on social media have been comparing Porter’s bold outfit choice to Ranveer Singh, who has made similar fashion choices in the past. To set the record straight, Porter noted on Instagram that his inspiration for the outfit was Bob/Caldwell Tidicue an infamous drag queen.

Preeti Desai

Preeti Desai let Julien Macdonald’s black sheer gown, with its risque cross halter top that is speckled with jewels, take the spotlight as she strut her stuff at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. To allow for full attention to be on her elegant dress, for her accessories, Desai opted for a simple pair of strappy black heels and a black clutch, while her hair was pulled back and makeup was toned down.

Kendall Jenner

No list is complete without this fashionista! Seriously, was Kendall Jenner was made for fashion or was fashion made for her? Either way, Jenner slayed in a daring Rami Kadi gown that featured a keyhole neckline, an open back, panels of flowing velvety fabric in the front and back, a whole lot of leg (and hip), and fringes at the waist consisting of black, silver, and white beads and crystals. To round out the look, Jenner accessorized with black earrings, a silver pinky ring, and a pair of ankle strap black pumps, of which the ankle strap had some silver detailing to match her dress. As if the attention could even shift from her dress, Jenner ensured it wouldn’t, by keeping her makeup light.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.zimbio.com