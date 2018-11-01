Fashion & Style / Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks

Fashion & Style Nov 01, 2018

Tessa Johnson

The holidays are fast approaching and so is the hunt for looks for yuletide soirees and family events. We scan the ramps for our fave 40 festive looks from Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks.

 

Muted Metals

Cocktails and Samosas was the theme for Abraham & Thakore’s winter/festive 2018 collection. The duo created a stellar collection that focused on cocktail dressing with a desi feel. The colours were muted in gold and silver. A subdued contrast to the holiday shimmer of evening wear.

 

Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Abraham & Thakore, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Abraham & Thakore, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Abraham & Thakore, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Abraham & Thakore, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Rabani and Rakha, collection had a range of traditional garb in steel and champagne hues. Some looks paired well with sheer cover-ups with ruffle finishes.

 

Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Rabani & Rakha, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Rabani & Rakha, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Rabani & Rakha, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Rabani & Rakha, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

The Ombré Effect

New trend alert on the ramp. Ombre. Nitin Kartikeya collection had a wide range of gowns dipped in various colour mixes of violet, fuchsia, ash, black and merlot.

 

Lakmé Fashion Week, Kartikeya, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Kartikeya, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Lakmé Fashion Week, Kartikeya, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Kartikeya, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Lakme Fashion Week, Kartikeya, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakme Fashion Week, Kartikeya, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

 

Eclectic Remix

Designers Madhu Jain and Sonam Dubal collections showed tradition and the art of hand-crafted designs. For Jain, there were embroidered saris paired with silk blouses. And, geometric patchwork on salwar suits.

 

Amazon India Fashion Week, Madhu Jain, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Madhu Jain, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Amazon India Fashion Week, Madhu Jain, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Madhu Jain, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Madhu Jain, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection.  Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Madhu Jain, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

 

Sanskar by Dubal, Oracle collection, there was block print mixing and rich toned Ahimsa silk coats.

 

Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week,SANSKAR by Sonam Dubal, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week SANSKAR by Sonam Dubal, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, SANSKAR by Sonam Dubal, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Luxe Noire

In western design, black is a staple colour. But for Eastern designs, jewels, pastels and metal hues reign supreme on the ramp. It was interesting to see the use of black fabrics in various collections this season. Vriksh by Gunjan Jain belt pairing tamed extravagant draping on saris. Adding a mix of contemporary styling with traditional looks.

 

Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakme Fashion Week, Vriksh by Gunjan Jain, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Vriksh by Gunjan Jain, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Samant Chauhan, floor length gowns were detailed with floral embroidery.

 

Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Samant Chauhan, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Samant Chauhan, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Holiday Style Inspo From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Samant Chauhan, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Main Image Credit: www.vogue.com 

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...

