The holidays are fast approaching and so is the hunt for looks for yuletide soirees and family events. We scan the ramps for our fave 40 festive looks from Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks.

Muted Metals

Cocktails and Samosas was the theme for Abraham & Thakore’s winter/festive 2018 collection. The duo created a stellar collection that focused on cocktail dressing with a desi feel. The colours were muted in gold and silver. A subdued contrast to the holiday shimmer of evening wear.

Rabani and Rakha, collection had a range of traditional garb in steel and champagne hues. Some looks paired well with sheer cover-ups with ruffle finishes.

The Ombré Effect

New trend alert on the ramp. Ombre. Nitin Kartikeya collection had a wide range of gowns dipped in various colour mixes of violet, fuchsia, ash, black and merlot.

Eclectic Remix

Designers Madhu Jain and Sonam Dubal collections showed tradition and the art of hand-crafted designs. For Jain, there were embroidered saris paired with silk blouses. And, geometric patchwork on salwar suits.

Sanskar by Dubal, Oracle collection, there was block print mixing and rich toned Ahimsa silk coats.

Luxe Noire

In western design, black is a staple colour. But for Eastern designs, jewels, pastels and metal hues reign supreme on the ramp. It was interesting to see the use of black fabrics in various collections this season. Vriksh by Gunjan Jain belt pairing tamed extravagant draping on saris. Adding a mix of contemporary styling with traditional looks.

Samant Chauhan, floor length gowns were detailed with floral embroidery.

Main Image Credit: www.vogue.com