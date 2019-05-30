Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
Fashion & Style May 30, 2019
Romance is in the air and it is for fashion. As the temperatures begin to warm up so should your style. We look to red carpet darling Diana Penty for some flirty glam inspiration. Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
When you scroll through Diana Penty’s Instagram, it is not difficult to marvel at her allure. Her trend execution is flawless. She is a style maven. Penty’s red carpet looks slayed us at Cannes. Her style aesthetic was consistent. The variations of romantic glam were impressive. it is a shame we cannot steal her look below by designer Atsu. We can, however, offer suggestions.
THE BUY: GOTTA GET – We love this lehenga set by Disha Kahai. The lehenga skirt adds a flirty and feminine feel with the cascading feather layers. The peach hue adds romance and the rose gold halter and finishes are so glam. We paired these cute Papa Don’t Preach pumps by Shubhika.
Romance doesn’t have to happen at night it can also be in the day.
THE BUY: GOTTA GET – A silk floral print blouse from Dolce & Gabbana pairs well with these neon yellow trousers. There is a romantic feel with the floral prints and silky chiffon. And, nothing says flirty than pair of Jimmy Choo, fuchsia pumps.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.perniaspopupshop.com
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
