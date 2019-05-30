Fashion & Style / Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling

Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling

May 30, 2019

Tessa Johnson

Romance is in the air and it is for fashion. As the temperatures begin to warm up so should your style. We look to red carpet darling Diana Penty for some flirty glam inspiration. Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling 

 

When you scroll through Diana Penty’s Instagram, it is not difficult to marvel at her allure. Her trend execution is flawless. She is a style maven. Penty’s red carpet looks slayed us at Cannes. Her style aesthetic was consistent. The variations of romantic glam were impressive. it is a shame we cannot steal her look below by designer Atsu. We can, however, offer suggestions.

 

Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling. Diana Penty. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com

 

THE BUY: GOTTA GET – We love this lehenga set by Disha Kahai. The lehenga skirt adds a flirty and feminine feel with the cascading feather layers. The peach hue adds romance and the rose gold halter and finishes are so glam. We paired these cute  Papa Don’t Preach pumps by Shubhika.

 

Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling: Disha Kahai, Peach Embroidered Lehenga Set, $2,459 CAD.  Photo Credit: www.perniaspopupshop.com

 

Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling: Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika, Champagne Gold Embroidered Stilettos, $244 CAD. Photo Credit: www.perniaspopupshop.com

 

Romance doesn’t have to happen at night it can also be in the day.

 

THE BUY: GOTTA GET – A silk floral print blouse from Dolce & Gabbana pairs well with these neon yellow trousers. There is a romantic feel with the floral prints and silky chiffon. And, nothing says flirty than pair of Jimmy Choo, fuchsia pumps.

 

Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling: Holt Renfrew, Dolce & Gabbana Silk Neck Tie Blouse In Floral Print, $1,545 CAD. Photo Credit: www.holtrenfrew.com

 

Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling: ASOS, SS19 Collection, Neon Yellow Wide Leg Trousers, Price available upon request. Photo Credit: www.asos.com

 

 

Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling: NET-A-PORTER, Jimmy Choo, Love 100 two-tone matte and patent-leather pumps, 680USD, Photo Credit: www.netaporter.com

 

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.perniaspopupshop.com

