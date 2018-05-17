Fashion & Style / Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints

Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints

Fashion & Style May 17, 2018

Tessa Johnson

With the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle we can’t help but think of sunny days, afternoon tea and the perfect garden party. Forget the monochromatic and pastels. Let’s kick it up a notch this season and get some print inspiration from our style girl this week Mindy Kaling, the queen of prints. 

 

 REGAL STYLE

Who needs a Prince Charming when you’ve got Prints Charming! There is an art to wearing prints and Mindy Kaling has mastered it! We love how each print pops and shows off those curves.  Kaling knows how to own her personal style.

 

Mindy Kaling the queen of prints
Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints: Mindy Kaling. Photo Credit: www.redcarpet-fashionawards.com  

 

THE BUY: GOTTA GET: Prints are great camouflage when it hits the right body part. Tory Burch’s printed crepe midi dress is great for a curvy silhouette and bottom pleats create a break to give it a waist.  Muted tone accessories will complement the overall look.

 

Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints: Carine printed crepe midi dress, $800 CDN
Photo Credit: www.net-a-porter.com

 

 

Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints: Gianvito Rossi, Portofino 85 metallic leather sandals, $805 USD & Ted Baker, Bow detail leather clutch, price available on request. Photo Credit: , www.net-a-porter.com and www.tedbaker.com

 

 

But if you want to go full on glam and break the bank …

 

THE BUY: GOTTA GET – Manish Malhotra’s Navy Blue Resham and Sequins Embroidered Sari and don’t forget to add a little drama with your accessories.

Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints: Manish Malholtra, Navy Blue Resham and Sequins Embroidered Saree, $2,500 CDN. Photo Credit:  www.perniaspopupshop.com

 

 

Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints: Ti Couture by Tania M Kathuria, Rose Gold Finish Red Polki and Multi-Colour Stone Earrings, $220 CDN. Photo Credit: www.perniaspopupshop.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit:  www.wwd.com, www.net-a-porter.com

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Newsletter Sign Up

