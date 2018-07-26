Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)

As we revel in what is left of summer, we can’t help but have autumn on the mind. We’re excited (sorry guys!) to experiment with some transitional pieces as it never hurts to be ahead of fashion game. We find inspiration everywhere. On the streets, online and in the pages of a go-to glossy. And what better way to get some transitional Pre-Fall love than from our glam A-Lister, Jacqueline Fernandez-her posh Pre-Fall style will make you fall in love with Fall (again)!

Jacqueline Fernandez image over the years has been a prodigious transformation. At the onset of her career, she opted for fitted denims, sequined dresses and colourful saris. As Fernandez film career progressed, she took risks in manifesting her own style. With regal red-carpet selections from designers Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra. To playful glam looks of her noted favs Arpita Mehta and Anushree Reddy.

THE LOOK: POSH & PLAYFUL GLAM

We love this sultry and sophisticated ensemble which harkens back to the 1950s/1960s Hollywood/Bollywood glamour that we have all come to know and love. This time, Jacqueline has upped the ante by combining textiles and detailing without losing the overall Pre-Fall focus of her fashion presentation.

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

To stay with the summer flow, let’s opt for softer palette and stay on trend with what’s hot Pre-Fall. This Celine silk eyelash shirt is a perfect match with the twill wide cropped pants. The candy pink pants and printed blouse keeps this look playful. We’ll add some drama with these velvet Gucci sandals and top your accessory off with a Marlo Laz ring.

Feeling a bit frugal this fall? All good we got you covered!

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

Be a risk taker a mix it up with your prints. These ASOS houndstooth trousers is great to pair with this turquoise sweater. The contrast is pretty stellar when you think about it! Take it a notch higher a pair it with these leopard print shoes.

Main Image Photo Credit: Bollywood HQS