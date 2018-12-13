Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe

As we get ready for the holidays, wrap our work lives at the office and settle into friends and family mode. It’s easy to fall into lazy mode and put our fashion game on hold until the new year. But why kiss 2018 goodbye and not in style? Pull it together! There is a few more weeks left! Check out how Kangana Ranaut kicks it with her sleek casual vibe.

We love the Kangana Ranaut casual style. Her fab wardrobe picks are a quick reminder, we don’t have to go over top to keep stylin’.

THE LOOK: LAID BACK CHIC

Whether she’s in studio or on the runway (we say this literally as she’s been spotted wearing fantastic saris at the airport) we can’t help but fall in love with her easy breezy fashion forward stylish turns.

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

We have paired an armless Balmain medallion tee with a Rick Owens Cargo jogger pants. It’s getting a bit seasonal out there so we’ve added leather biker jacket and Chloe high knee boots.

On the other hand, this is a great time to travel with the family and you’ll need A resort look.

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

We have paired a black and while block printed saree with a pair of crisp Roger Vivier kicks. And, accessorized with blinged out Fendi sunglasses and a Celine bucket bag.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.filmfare.com (left); www.indiatoday.in (right)