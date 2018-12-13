Fashion & Style / Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe

Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe

Fashion & Style Dec 13, 2018

Tessa Johnson

by  

As we get ready for the holidays, wrap our work lives at the office and settle into friends and family mode.  It’s easy to fall into lazy mode and put our fashion game on hold until the new year.  But why kiss 2018 goodbye and not in style? Pull it together! There is a few more weeks left!  Check out how Kangana Ranaut kicks it with her sleek casual vibe.  

We love the Kangana Ranaut casual style. Her fab wardrobe picks are a quick reminder, we don’t have to go over top to keep stylin’.

 

THE LOOK: LAID BACK CHIC 

Whether she’s in studio or on the runway (we say this literally as she’s been spotted wearing fantastic saris at the airport) we can’t help but fall in love with her easy breezy fashion forward stylish turns.

 

 

Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe: Kangana’s unique sense of style shines through here with her love for pop art-infused prints, bold metallics and keeping it colourful and comfy. Photo Credit: www.filmfare.com (left),  www.pinkvilla.com (right)

 

 

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

We have paired an armless Balmain medallion tee with a Rick Owens Cargo jogger pants. It’s getting a bit seasonal out there so we’ve added leather biker jacket and Chloe high knee boots.

 

Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe: Rick Owens, Classic Leather Biker Jacket, $3,040 CAD. Photo Credit: Holt Renfrew

 

 

Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe: Balmain, Medallion Print Tee, $350 CAD. Photo Credit: Holt Renfrew

 

Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe: Rick Owens, Cargo Jogger, $1,250 CAD. Photo Credit: Holt Renfrew

 

 

 

Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe: Chloe, Knee High Boot, $1,880 CAD. Photo Credit: Holt Renfrew

 

 

On the other hand, this is a great time to travel with the family and you’ll need A resort look.

 

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

We have paired a black and while block printed saree with a pair of crisp Roger Vivier kicks. And, accessorized with blinged out Fendi sunglasses and a Celine bucket bag.

 

Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe: Kangana Ranaut keeps it effortless in her blush pink cottons sari, with silver chappals and accented by her oversized shades and her classic statement handbag.  Photo Credit: www.indiatoday.in

 

 

 

Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe: Silk Waves, Black & White Block Printed Saree, $67 CAD.  Photo Credit: Pernia’s Pop Up Shop

 

Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe: Fendi, Ribbons & Crystals Sunglass, Price Available Upon Request. Photo Credit: Fendi

 

 

Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe: Net-A-Porter, Roger Vivier, Sneaky Viv crystal-embellished leather slip-on sneakers, $1,120 USD. Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter

 

Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe: Celine, Bucket Bag, Price Available Upon Request. Photo Credit: Holt Renfrew

 

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.filmfare.com (left); www.indiatoday.in (right)

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...

COMMENTS

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks

2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!

Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good

A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala

Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse

These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection

Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights

Designer Ali Xeeshan's Couture Show at #HotstarANOKHI Awards 2017

Our Valued Sponsors at T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Event

#ThisIsMyStyle Fashion Showcase: The Anokhi Prestige Experience Summer Event

Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments

6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!

Mani Jassal 'Alamari' Fashion Show Highlights

#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 1

Gotta Have Accessories For Spring/Summer

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Spotlight TV

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Health & Wellness

We've Got 5 Mindful Spending Tips To Stop You From Stressing Out This Season!
Culture & Lifestyle

Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!

FEATURED

Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Health & Wellness

We've Got 5 Mindful Spending Tips To Stop You From Stressing Out This Season!
Beauty & Grooming

Your Mane Is Thirsty! Give Your Hair The Right Moisture With These Winter Beauty Tips!
Culture & Lifestyle

Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
Showbiz & Celebrity

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Fashion & Style

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks

Trending

Showbiz & Celebrity

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Beauty & Grooming

Your Mane Is Thirsty! Give Your Hair The Right Moisture With These Winter Beauty Tips!
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Health & Wellness

We've Got 5 Mindful Spending Tips To Stop You From Stressing Out This Season!
Culture & Lifestyle

Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!

Popular

Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
Culture & Lifestyle

Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
Beauty & Grooming

Your Mane Is Thirsty! Give Your Hair The Right Moisture With These Winter Beauty Tips!
Health & Wellness

We've Got 5 Mindful Spending Tips To Stop You From Stressing Out This Season!
Beauty & Grooming

Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
Showbiz & Celebrity

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding