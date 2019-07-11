Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now
Fashion & Style Jul 11, 2019
It’s vacay season and we have some resort inspiration. Our Steal Her Look muse is Sonam Kapoor. With her recent trip to Tokyo we are seriously vibing with her vacay style. Check out why Sonam Kapoor’s vacay style is what you need now.
It has been said ever since Kapoor married husband Anand Ahuja, her street style game has kicked up a notch. I mean, after all, he is the co-founder of the sneaker store, VegNonVeg. Kapoor takes classic looks and remixes it with a street style twist.
When on vacation it’s easy to be lackadaisical with your dressing. Come on girl, it is the time to show off!
THE BUY: GOTTA GET – An emerald jumpsuit by Kalita is for travel. The cotton and silk-blend habotai fabric are breathable for sizzling temperatures. The silhouette is breezy and feminine. Throw on a pair of gold sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti. The encrusted crystal embellishment radiates glamour. Do not forget to complete the look. We love this gold-tone tote by Rosantica and these Chloe aviators.
If you’re not ready to break the bank…
THE BUY: GOTTA GET – Asos Design has the outfit to keep you styling. A denim kimono buckle top will look tres extraordinaire with this bucket skirt and oversized straw hat. Pair it with these woven sandals and protect the eyes with these Chloe Vera seashell shades.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/sonamkapoor; www.holtrenfrew.com
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
