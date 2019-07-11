Fashion & Style / Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now

Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now

Fashion & Style Jul 11, 2019

Tessa Johnson

by  

It’s vacay season and we have some resort inspiration. Our Steal Her Look muse is Sonam Kapoor. With her recent trip to Tokyo we are seriously vibing with her vacay style. Check out why Sonam Kapoor’s vacay style is what you need now.

 

It has been said ever since Kapoor married husband Anand Ahuja, her street style game has kicked up a notch. I mean, after all, he is the co-founder of the sneaker store, VegNonVeg. Kapoor takes classic looks and remixes it with a street style twist.

 

Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now: Sonam Kapoor during the couple’s recent Tokyo vacation. Photo Credit: www.instagram/anandkahuja

 

When on vacation it’s easy to be lackadaisical with your dressing. Come on girl, it is the time to show off!

THE BUY: GOTTA GET – An emerald jumpsuit by Kalita is for travel. The cotton and silk-blend habotai fabric are breathable for sizzling temperatures. The silhouette is breezy and feminine.  Throw on a pair of gold sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti. The encrusted crystal embellishment radiates glamour. Do not forget to complete the look. We love this gold-tone tote by Rosantica and these Chloe aviators.

 

Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now: NET-A-PORTER, Kalita Jumpsuit, $1,250 USD. Photo Credit: www.netaporter.com

 

 

Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now: NET-A-PORTER, Giuseppe Zanotti, Gold Sandals, $795 USD. Photo Credit: www.netaporter.com

 

Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now: NET-A-PORTER, Roseantica, Gold-Tone Tote, $555 USD. Photo Credit. www.netaporter.com

 

Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now: Holt Renfrew, Chloe Willis Navigator Sunglasses, $565 CAD. Photo Credit: www.holtrenfrew.com

 

If you’re not ready to break the bank…

THE BUY: GOTTA GET – Asos Design has the outfit to keep you styling. A denim kimono buckle top will look tres extraordinaire with this bucket skirt and oversized straw hat. Pair it with these woven sandals and protect the eyes with these Chloe Vera seashell shades.

 

Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now: ASOS DESIGN, Oversized Turn Brim Hat, $58.91 CAD. Photo Credit: www.asos.com

 

Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now: ASOS DESIGN, Denim Kimono Sleeve Buckle Top, $46 CAD. Photo Credit: www.asos.com

 

Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now: ASOS DESIGN, Bucket Skirt, price available upon request. Photo Credit: www.asos.com

 

Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now: ASOS DESIGN, Sandals, price available upon request. Photo Credit: www.asos.com

 

 

Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
Steal Her Look-Sonam Kapoor’s Vacay Style You Need Now: Holt Renfrew, Chloe, Vera Seashell Sunglasses, $365 CAD. Photo Credit: www.holtrenfrew.com

 

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/sonamkapoor; www.holtrenfrew.com 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...

COMMENTS

June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond

Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide

Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling

We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds

April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!

Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good

Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here

March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!

She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!

Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe

Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Spotlight TV

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Health & Wellness

Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
Culture & Lifestyle

July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer

FEATURED

Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
Health & Wellness

Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
Beauty & Grooming

Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment With These Key Tips
Culture & Lifestyle

July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer
Health & Wellness

Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
Beauty & Grooming

Make Your Brown Skin Brilliant: Give Yourself That Glow With These Exfoliation Tips

Trending

Showbiz & Celebrity

You Must Watch These! July 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
Beauty & Grooming

Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment With These Key Tips
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
Health & Wellness

Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
Culture & Lifestyle

July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer

Popular

Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
Health & Wellness

Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
Health & Wellness

Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
Showbiz & Celebrity

Canada's Largest South Asian Festival MonstrARTity's #BollywoodMonster Mashup Is Back With A Bang
Culture & Lifestyle

July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer
Beauty & Grooming

Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment With These Key Tips