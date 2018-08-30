Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan

Have you chosen your style for the upcoming season? With so many categories to select from (vintage, boho, chic, etc) it can be a daunting task. Come on ladies this is serious business! No worries, we have you covered for the next couple posts. Here are our tips on how to master the classics like Mahira Khan.

THE LOOK: CLEAN-CUT CLASSIC

When I was searching for the perfect image for Pakistani actress Mahira Khan there is a consistent thread about her style. It’s classic, uncomplicated and it is a perfect match for altruistic nature.

She’s a bit of a tomboy when she sports a casual look but she never slips out of her tailored and polished look. Her red carpet selections are clean cut, simple but elegant.

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

Creating a polish wardrobe is pretty simple. Select solid colours, monochromatic tends to be the favourite. We chose a black and white to create our look below. The crepe wide leg pants by La Ligne, gives a nice athleisure vibe. We’ve paired the look with a wardrobe essential for fall, a black turtleneck from T by Alexander Wang. To complete the look, we went with a Roland Mouret asymmetrical trench coat. For the accessories we kept it classy with a pair of Gucci square frames eyewear and a quilted leather tote.

A classic look can also be achieved with traditional flare.

THE BUY: GOTTA GET – This dhoti and bustier paired with a silk cape by Kazmi India. It’s a refined look that is sophisticated and comfortable. The cape addition, elevates this ensemble. We decided to complete this look with a mix of ornamental drop earrings and a cute clutch.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.india.com