Fashion & Style / Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan

Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan

Fashion & Style Aug 30, 2018

Tessa Johnson

by  

Have you chosen your style for the upcoming season? With so many categories to select from (vintage, boho, chic, etc) it can be a daunting task. Come on ladies this is serious business! No worries, we have you covered for the next couple posts. Here are our tips on how to master the classics like Mahira Khan

THE LOOK: CLEAN-CUT CLASSIC 

When I was searching for the perfect image for Pakistani actress Mahira Khan there is a consistent thread about her style. It’s classic, uncomplicated and it is a perfect match for altruistic nature.

She’s a bit of a tomboy when she sports a casual look but she never slips out of her tailored and polished look. Her red carpet selections are clean cut, simple but elegant.

 

aster The Classics Like Mahira Khan
Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan: Mahira Khan. Photo Credit: www.tvonepk.tv

 

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

Creating a polish wardrobe is pretty simple. Select solid colours, monochromatic tends to be the favourite. We chose a black and white to create our look below. The crepe wide leg pants by La Ligne, gives a nice athleisure vibe. We’ve paired the look with a wardrobe essential for fall, a black turtleneck from T by Alexander Wang. To complete the look, we went with a Roland Mouret asymmetrical trench coat.  For the accessories we kept it classy with a pair of Gucci square frames eyewear and a quilted leather tote.

 

Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan: Roland Mouret, Asymmetrical Trench Coat, $2,325 USD. Photo Credit: Net-a-Porter

 

Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan: T by Alexander Wang, Wool Turtleneck Sweater, $275 USD. Photo Credit: Net-a-Porter

 

Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan: La Ligne, Crepe Wide Leg Pants, $375 USD. Photo Credit: Net-a-Porter

 

 

Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan: Gucci, Oversized Square Frame Sunglasses, $420 USD. Photo Credit: Net-a-Porter

 

 

Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan: Gucci, Quilted Leather Tote, $2,405 USD. Photo Credit: Net-a-Porter

 

A classic look can also be achieved with traditional flare.

 

THE BUY: GOTTA GET – This dhoti and bustier paired with a silk cape by Kazmi India.  It’s a refined look that is sophisticated and comfortable. The cape addition, elevates this ensemble. We decided to complete this look with a mix of ornamental drop earrings and a cute clutch.

 

 

 

 

Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan: Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Oxblood Dhoti and Bustier with Beige Cape, $627 CDN. Photo Credit: Pernia’s Pop Up Shop

 

Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan: RA ABTA, Gold Plated Quartz and Kundan Pearl Earrings, $47 CDN.  Photo Credit: Pernia’s Pop Up Shop

 

Master The Classic Look Like Mahira Khan
Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan: INAYAT, Ivory & Gold Knotted Jute Flapover Sling Bag, $126 CDN.  Photo Credit: Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.india.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...

COMMENTS

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!

Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018

Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints

Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)

Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks

Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style

Gents, It's Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt

They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet

Don't Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide

Tragedy On The Runway: Kate Spade And Other Fashion Designers Who Tragically Committed Suicide

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style

Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding

Button Up Son! 4 Looks For Your Regular Blazer

Steal Her Look: Unleash Your Inner Priyanka Chopra With This Style Statement

Guys, It's Time To Step Up This Spring With The Right Loafer

Has The Selfie Generation Finally Gotten A Professional Camera Phone With Style Status?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Fashion & Style

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Health & Wellness

Smarten Up: You Need To Be Smart About Using Your Smartphone
Culture & Lifestyle

Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem

FEATURED

Showbiz & Celebrity

Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
Fashion & Style

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
Health & Wellness

"The Four Agreements" Tells You The Four Promises You Need To Make ASAP For Peaceful Living
Culture & Lifestyle

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Beauty & Grooming

Rescue 411: Give Your Hands And Feet The Late Summer Skincare They Need
Showbiz & Celebrity

Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started

Trending

Showbiz & Celebrity

Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
Health & Wellness

Smarten Up: You Need To Be Smart About Using Your Smartphone
Beauty & Grooming

From Lashes To Lips: Embrace The Drama With Head-Turning Beauty Looks For Fall
Culture & Lifestyle

Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan

Popular

Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
Health & Wellness

Smarten Up: You Need To Be Smart About Using Your Smartphone
Beauty & Grooming

From Lashes To Lips: Embrace The Drama With Head-Turning Beauty Looks For Fall
Culture & Lifestyle

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Culture & Lifestyle

Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
Showbiz & Celebrity

Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!