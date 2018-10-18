Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse

Radhika Apte has been on our fashion radar for some time. So, it’s no surprise that this star from the hit Netflix series Sacred Games who has also been anointed Women Of The Year by GQ India, is our Steal Her Look this month. We are loving tartan this F/W 18 season and she shows us how it’s done. Check out why Radhika Apte is our red carpet muse.

If you’ve happened to catch a glimpse at a few premieres (TIFF and GQ (India) Awards). Apte, has set the red-carpet blaze with her unconventional style. We love the range of transformation in her looks. From sultry and dramatic to androgynous and minimal. Her constant is femininity.

Psst: Did you catch her on our best dressed list from TIFF 2018? Check it out here!

We chose Apte’s recent red carpet look at the GQ Awards. Her Vivenne Westwood tartan pant suit was a hit!

THE BUY: GOTTA GET – Even though it’s not the pant suit, this Vivenne Westwood’s grand fond draped tartan wool dress with matching blazer is tops in our books. The menswear print creates a juxtaposition with the feminine tailoring of this suit. We paired this look with Gianvito Rossi patent leather black pumps to add texture. And, completed the look with a Ted Baker, shoulder bag.

Red carpet styles are always easy to achieve even on a budget…

THE BUY: GOTTA GET — To stay on trend and theme with our menswear inspired look. We choose a checkered trench coat and plaid trousers. We mixed prints to add texture and added deep burgundy pump to make it the look pop! We completed our look with an olive and pink rose scarf.

Main Image Photo Credit: GQ Online