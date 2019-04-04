Fashion & Beauty / Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu

Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu

Apr 04, 2019

Tessa Johnson

The weather is finally changing from cold and snowy days to bright and sunny ones. Now that it’s officially spring it’s time to switch up your wardrobe. Store away those boots! Pack away those sweaters and seamlessly transition your seasonal style like Taapsee Pannu

 

 

THE LOOK: TRANSITIONAL STYLE 

This Bollywood star’s look is solid because of her versatility and effortless style. It’s what every fashion girl needs. She can take any trend and make it her own. Switching your wardrobe from winter to spring doesn’t have to happen all at once. It can be gradual.

 

Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu. Her seasonal change up game is solid. Photo Credit: www.indiatvnews.com

 

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

The vegan leather maxi dress by Nanushka pairs well with a nude Christian Louboutin pump. This outfit is perfect for work wear and can carry into night. It’s weather appropriate and chic. A little accessory will complete this look. This blush and pale rose gold watch by Oliva Burton is subtle and adds a nice touch.

 

 

Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu: Net-A-Porter, Nanushka – Vegan leather maxi dress, $695 USD. Photo Credit: www.net-a-porter.com

 

Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu: Steal Her Look: Olivia Burton, Blush-Pale Rose Gold Watch, Price Available on Request. Photo Credit: Olivia Burton

 

Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu: Christian Louboutin, Patent Leather Nude Pumps, $695 USD. Photo Credit: www.net-a-porter.com

 

Or you can switch it up here: 

 

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

A print dress from Michael Kors will put a spring in your in step! And spurge a little. Add these hot white Gianvito Rossi boots to complete your look

 

Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu: Steal Her Look: Net-A-Porter, Michael Kors, $195 USD.  Photo Credit: www.net-a-porter.com

 

Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu: Gianvito Rossi, White Knee Boots, $1,570 USD. Photo Credit: www.net-a-porter.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.indiatvnews.com

