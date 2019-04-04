Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu

The weather is finally changing from cold and snowy days to bright and sunny ones. Now that it’s officially spring it’s time to switch up your wardrobe. Store away those boots! Pack away those sweaters and seamlessly transition your seasonal style like Taapsee Pannu.

THE LOOK: TRANSITIONAL STYLE

This Bollywood star’s look is solid because of her versatility and effortless style. It’s what every fashion girl needs. She can take any trend and make it her own. Switching your wardrobe from winter to spring doesn’t have to happen all at once. It can be gradual.

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

The vegan leather maxi dress by Nanushka pairs well with a nude Christian Louboutin pump. This outfit is perfect for work wear and can carry into night. It’s weather appropriate and chic. A little accessory will complete this look. This blush and pale rose gold watch by Oliva Burton is subtle and adds a nice touch.

Or you can switch it up here:

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

A print dress from Michael Kors will put a spring in your in step! And spurge a little. Add these hot white Gianvito Rossi boots to complete your look

Main Image Photo Credit: www.indiatvnews.com