Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
Fashion & Beauty Apr 04, 2019
The weather is finally changing from cold and snowy days to bright and sunny ones. Now that it’s officially spring it’s time to switch up your wardrobe. Store away those boots! Pack away those sweaters and seamlessly transition your seasonal style like Taapsee Pannu.
THE LOOK: TRANSITIONAL STYLE
This Bollywood star’s look is solid because of her versatility and effortless style. It’s what every fashion girl needs. She can take any trend and make it her own. Switching your wardrobe from winter to spring doesn’t have to happen all at once. It can be gradual.
THE BUY: GOTTA GET
The vegan leather maxi dress by Nanushka pairs well with a nude Christian Louboutin pump. This outfit is perfect for work wear and can carry into night. It’s weather appropriate and chic. A little accessory will complete this look. This blush and pale rose gold watch by Oliva Burton is subtle and adds a nice touch.
Or you can switch it up here:
THE BUY: GOTTA GET
A print dress from Michael Kors will put a spring in your in step! And spurge a little. Add these hot white Gianvito Rossi boots to complete your look
Main Image Photo Credit: www.indiatvnews.com
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
COMMENTS
Fashion & Beauty
