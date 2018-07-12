Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone’s Masterclass In Style
Jul 12, 2018
Building your look is a gradual process; you will have fashion moments of success and a few faux pas along the way. This is the thrill of creating your personal style. We love capturing a journey which leads us to this “Steal Her Look” where we are taking a cue from Deepika Padukone’s Masterclass in Style.
THE LOOK: POWER PLAY
There is no need for us to be convinced on why Deepika Padukone is a style icon. Her Instagram page provides a ton of wardrobe inspiration for the fashion girl-in-training. We adore how she is on the cutting edge of fashion and in tune with her culture.
So, it’s no surprise how difficult our decision was to select a look to steal. But we found one! Check it out.
THE BUY: GOTTA GET
Ladies! I tried my hardest to pull the Gemma suit by Victoria Hayes but here is an alternative. A Gabriela Hearst silk pant suit in midnight blue is a great option for an evening look. Pair it with a champagne tone Louboutins and a clutch and the look is complete.
If a suit is not for you, then try mixing and matching your coordinates. You would be surprised how you can transition your day look into night.
THE BUY: GOTTA GET
Ted Baker wide leg culottes in olive. The sateen finish is sleek and elegant to wear at night. Pair it with a silver floral detail knit. It’s light and feminine. The beauty about summer knits, they are feather weight and will keep you cool at night. Top this with a pair of studs and a matching ring and you are set!
Main Image Photo Credit: DNA India and Net-a-Porter
Tessa Johnson
Author
ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...
