Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone’s Masterclass In Style

Building your look is a gradual process; you will have fashion moments of success and a few faux pas along the way. This is the thrill of creating your personal style. We love capturing a journey which leads us to this “Steal Her Look” where we are taking a cue from Deepika Padukone’s Masterclass in Style.

THE LOOK: POWER PLAY

There is no need for us to be convinced on why Deepika Padukone is a style icon. Her Instagram page provides a ton of wardrobe inspiration for the fashion girl-in-training. We adore how she is on the cutting edge of fashion and in tune with her culture.

So, it’s no surprise how difficult our decision was to select a look to steal. But we found one! Check it out.

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

Ladies! I tried my hardest to pull the Gemma suit by Victoria Hayes but here is an alternative. A Gabriela Hearst silk pant suit in midnight blue is a great option for an evening look. Pair it with a champagne tone Louboutins and a clutch and the look is complete.

If a suit is not for you, then try mixing and matching your coordinates. You would be surprised how you can transition your day look into night.

THE BUY: GOTTA GET

Ted Baker wide leg culottes in olive. The sateen finish is sleek and elegant to wear at night. Pair it with a silver floral detail knit. It’s light and feminine. The beauty about summer knits, they are feather weight and will keep you cool at night. Top this with a pair of studs and a matching ring and you are set!

Main Image Photo Credit: DNA India and Net-a-Porter