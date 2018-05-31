Fashion & Style / Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor’s Jet Set Style

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor’s Jet Set Style

Fashion & Style May 31, 2018

Tessa Johnson

The temperatures are warming up and it’s time to plan your weekend getaways. Travel packing is daunting enough! But what’s a girl to wear on her way to the airport? Check out our looks from our fashion inspo icon Kareena Kapoor‘s jet set style. 

 

THE LOOK: JET SETTER  — As airport travel can be a drag, we gravitate towards comfort. While this is necessary, why not do it looking fly? Kareena Kapoor’s jet setting style is always paparazzi worthy.

 

Kareen Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Kareena Kapoor’s Jet Set Style. We’re busy keeping up with Kareena.  Photo Credit: Masala.com

 

THE BUY: GOTTA GET — Colour blocking with monochromatic tones creates a perfect subtle contrast. We love New Balance’s olive tone jumper with this ecru bomber. Add some texture with your accessories. We chose this Lacoste patent leather shopper and crisp white kicks.

 

Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Kareena Kapoor’s Jet Set Style:  New Balance, 247 Luxe Jumpsuit, $119.99 CDN. Photo Credit: New Balance

 

Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Kareena Kapoor’s Jet Set Style: New Balance, 247 Luxe Sateen Bomber, $139.99 CDN. Photo Credit: New Balance

 

Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Kareena Kapoor’s Jet Set Style: Lacoste, Concept Petit Pique Tote, $150 CDN and L.YDRO Lace Sneakers, $120 CDN. Photo Credit: Lacoste

 

 

However, if you’re feeling the need for some biz class brilliance and you wanna floss that style well then …

 

THE BUY: GOTTA GET — An oversized graphic tee from Moschino to create a pop! And pair it with navy joggers to keep it casual but stylish. Go a little over the top with your fancy kicks and backpack.

 

Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Kareena Kapoor’s Jet Set Style: Moschino, Oversized printed cotton-jersey t-shirt, $295 USD. Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter

 

Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Kareena Kapoor’s Jet Set Style: Ted Baker, RADONA, Ribbed cuff jogger bottoms , $225 CDN. Photo Credit: Ted Baker

 

Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Kareena Kapoor’s Jet Set Style: Balenciaga, Everyday Backpack, $2,530 CDN, Fendi, Sneakers, $830 CDN. Photo Credit: Holt Renfrew

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.Masala.com, Net-A-Porter

