They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet

It was all glitz and glamour this past weekend in Bangkok, Thailand. The International India Film Awards (IIFA) wrapped up and the style quotient was electric! Check out our best dressed from the IIFA 2018 green carpet!

Kriti Sanon

For the IIFA Awards 2018, actress Kriti Sanon wore Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner. Sanon, wore a Fall 2018 princess cut gown with an exposed ruffled neckline.

Shraddha Kapoor

For IIFA Rocks 2018, actress and singer Shraddha Kapoor wore designer Reem Acra. Kapoor looked stunning in midnight blue. The actress sparkled in a sheer and multi-layered gown embellished by crescent moons.

Diana Penty

Model and actress, Diana Penty showed off her slender bod in Aiisha Ramadan couture at IIFA Rocks. Penty went accessory-less and looked luxurious in an embroidered nude gown.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, garnered over 200,000 likes on Instagram when she posted her green carpet look. Roy wore a tailored pinstripe gown by designer Tanieya Khanuja.

Nusrat Bharucha

Nusrat Bharucha was stunner on the green carpet. Bharucha slayed in her Amato couture gown. The film actress wore an exquisite embroidered nude and sheer gown.

Green and red carpets are usually all about the ladies. But let us shine that light on two of the best dressed males.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana looked sharp in designers Rohit and Rahul suit. The designers black trim detailing added a modern and fashion forward look to white suit.

Karan Johar

I love to see people taking chances with their red-carpet attire especially the men! Film director (co-host of the awards event) Karen Johar rocked the green carpet with punch of colour. Johar wore a fuchsia suit jacket and paired well with white bow tie.

Main Image Photo Credit: Twitter.com/Nusrat Bharucha, The Free Press Journal