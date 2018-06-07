Tragedy On The Runway: Kate Spade And Other Fashion Designers Who Tragically Committed Suicide

This week we learned the tragic news of Kate Spade who took her own life. We couldn’t help but think of other fashion icons who had the same fate. With broken hearts we think of Kate Spade and other fashion designers who tragically committed suicide.

It hurts when we lose a someone, because all we are left with is memories. And though it is not a bad to remember them in our thoughts, nothing replaces the feeling of their presence. Today we take time to honor the untimely passing of fashion’s greatest designers.

If you or someone you know needs help please do reach out:

(Toll Free) 1-833-456-4566 or Text 45645

(Toll Free) 1-800-273-8255

Katherine Brosnahan Spade, 1962-2018

A Kate Spade handbag served as a fashion girls’ rite of passage to owning her first investment piece. Her quirky prints and colourful handbags always showcased a bit of Spade’s style.

The handbag and accessory designer was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment on June 5, 2018. The New York Police Department, ruled Spade’s cause of death an apparent suicide by hanging. Her spouse Andy Spade confirmed Spade suffered from severe depression and anxiety. She was 55 years old.

Laura “Luann” Bambrough, 1964 – 2014

Fashion designer, L’Wren Scott designs have been worn by some Hollywood’s top actresses like Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz. She’s remembered her generous nature and carefree attitude.

Scott was found in her Chelsea apartment on March 17, 2014. The NYPD ruled it as a death by suicide by hanging. Allegedly, Scott suffered from depression due the financial woes she was experiencing with her fashion brand. She was 49 years old.

Lee Alexander McQueen, 1969 – 2010

British fashion designer and couturier, Alexander McQueen, had a colossal impact on the fashion industry. There are not enough words to describe his style, the drama and the level of innovation in his creations. McQueen was the youngest designers to be recognized four times as “British Designer of the Year.”

He was appointed as the head designer at Givenchy in 1996 and left the design house in 2001. McQueen formed a partnership with the Gucci Group by selling a 56% stake in his company and spent the remaining of his career as the creative director.

On February 11, 2010, McQueen, was found dead in his London apartment. According to CNN, it was ruled to be a suicide by asphyxia and hanging. He was 40 years old.