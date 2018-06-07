Tragedy On The Runway: Kate Spade And Other Fashion Designers Who Tragically Committed Suicide
Fashion & Style Jun 07, 2018
This week we learned the tragic news of Kate Spade who took her own life. We couldn’t help but think of other fashion icons who had the same fate. With broken hearts we think of Kate Spade and other fashion designers who tragically committed suicide.
It hurts when we lose a someone, because all we are left with is memories. And though it is not a bad to remember them in our thoughts, nothing replaces the feeling of their presence. Today we take time to honor the untimely passing of fashion’s greatest designers.
If you or someone you know needs help please do reach out:
Katherine Brosnahan Spade, 1962-2018
A Kate Spade handbag served as a fashion girls’ rite of passage to owning her first investment piece. Her quirky prints and colourful handbags always showcased a bit of Spade’s style.
The handbag and accessory designer was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment on June 5, 2018. The New York Police Department, ruled Spade’s cause of death an apparent suicide by hanging. Her spouse Andy Spade confirmed Spade suffered from severe depression and anxiety. She was 55 years old.
Laura “Luann” Bambrough, 1964 – 2014
Fashion designer, L’Wren Scott designs have been worn by some Hollywood’s top actresses like Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz. She’s remembered her generous nature and carefree attitude.
Scott was found in her Chelsea apartment on March 17, 2014. The NYPD ruled it as a death by suicide by hanging. Allegedly, Scott suffered from depression due the financial woes she was experiencing with her fashion brand. She was 49 years old.
Lee Alexander McQueen, 1969 – 2010
British fashion designer and couturier, Alexander McQueen, had a colossal impact on the fashion industry. There are not enough words to describe his style, the drama and the level of innovation in his creations. McQueen was the youngest designers to be recognized four times as “British Designer of the Year.”
He was appointed as the head designer at Givenchy in 1996 and left the design house in 2001. McQueen formed a partnership with the Gucci Group by selling a 56% stake in his company and spent the remaining of his career as the creative director.
On February 11, 2010, McQueen, was found dead in his London apartment. According to CNN, it was ruled to be a suicide by asphyxia and hanging. He was 40 years old.
Tessa Johnson
Author
ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
-
Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
-
Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
-
Button Up Son! 4 Looks For Your Regular Blazer
-
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
-
Steal Her Look: Unleash Your Inner Priyanka Chopra With This Style Statement
-
Guys, It's Time To Step Up This Spring With The Right Loafer
-
Has The Selfie Generation Finally Gotten A Professional Camera Phone With Style Status?
Fashion & Style
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!