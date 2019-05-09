We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019

The Met Gala 2019 had the fashion and entertainment worlds collide on the red carpet all eagerly embracing the year’s theme: Camp. And boy, it was wild, confusing and head-turning. Check out the South Asian stars who stole the show at The Met Gala 2019 right here!

Each year, the stars flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute for the Met Gala, which is a fundraiser for the institute, which usually takes place on the first Monday in May. The Met Gala was sponsored by Gucci and co-hosted by Lady Gaga and Harry Styles. Serena Williams and Alessandro Michele were co-chairs for the 2019 Met Gala.

Each year, the lavish affair has a theme that attendees, such as Jennifer Lopez and Jared Leto, use to inspire their outfit. For this year, 2019, the theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Confused? Don’t worry, many people were.

The theme was based on Susan Sontag’s work, which explains that camp, according to Harper’s Bazaar, is the “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

Trust me, here at ANOKHI, we know “Camp” (80s Bollywood anyone?) so we had full confidence that our South Asian celebs knew exactly how to play that game. And we were right! We are still trying to scrape our jaws off of the floor after the much-exaggerated displays of high-fashion and creativity that we were blown away by at this year’s Met Gala 2019.

Check out our top picks of truly extravagant looks that embraced the theme at the Met Gala 2019!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Looking like a character straight out of a Tim Burton film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas embodied 2019’s Camp theme from the top of her head all the way down to her toes! Donning a silver Dior Haute Couture dress that was complete with a feathery skirt and cape. The dress featured a high slit that showed off her legs, which were covered by sheer tights that were bedazzled with jewels and her glittery silver heels. She over-accessorized her look (per the theme, of course) with dazzling Chopard bracelets, multiple necklaces, dangling earrings that matched some of her feathers. and silver shoes. But, what truly brought together her look was her puff, overly-teased tresses that were topped with a spiky crown, and her exaggerated make-up.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone stunned in a metallic pink Zac Posen dress, with a complex layered skirt that flared out to accentuate her small waist. The skirt was embellished by sea urchins that were created using 3D printing, according to Harper’s Bazaar, which took approximately 160 hours to produce! Padukone levelled up her look with pink sapphires and diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz, including a headpiece that accentuated her high ponytail. Her revamped Barbie ensemble was completed with a dark lip colour and bright purple eye shadow.

Isha Ambani Piramal

Isha Ambani Piramal was positively enchanting in a lilac Prabal Gurung ballgown. The v-neck bodice was covered in crystals, while the skirt featured tulle and feathers. Ambani accessorized the look with dark eye make-up and a nude lip, chunky rings, and a statement necklace.

Mindy Kaling

South Asian beauty, the incredibly talented Mindy Kaling was radiant in a gold-sequined Moschino dress, which was had one-shoulder that came together in a voluminous bow! To accessorize, Kaling rocked gold Casadei shoes, as well as chunky rings and drop earrings by David Webb. Most notably though, Kaling debuted blonde locks for this look, which really worked with the colour scheme of her dress and accessories!

Lilly Singh

As a play on her name, Lilly Singh slayed at the Met Gala 2019 in a Moschino gown that was inspired by a lily. The dress had a tie-dye finish, made up of variations of purple. The sleeveless bodice was made up of what looked like flower petals, and it was then cinched at the waist with a dark purple material, allowing the skirt of the gown to flare out and accentuate Singh’s figure. Singh lengthening her hair with extensions, which she had in a french braid that was peppered with beautiful purple orchids. To bring together her look, her make-up was exaggerated with a rosy blush and eye-shadow, a pair of Le Vian earrings and a statement Jose Maria Goni necklace (both of which had purple diamonds, of course, to match her dress).

And of course these stars also turned our heads!

Zendaya

As a farewell to her days on Disney, according to Metro, Zendaya literally glowed in this powder blue Tommy Hilfiger gown that was unmistakeably fashioned with Cinderella in mind. Radiating with elegance (like a princess should), Zendaya’s dress was made up of tulle and had puffy shoulders to add some drama to the otherwise simple bodice. Initially, her frock was dark and limp, however, with a flick of her fairy godbrother’s wand, the dress transformed into a full ballgown that was shining brightly due to the technology that was neatly tucked away underneath. The former Disney beauty completed the look with a black choker and a headband. Needless to say, Zendaya’s dress was lit!

Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller’s look for the Met Gala 2019 was everything. Miller tossed gender norms out the window, rocking a full face of make-up and nail polish for this illusionist look. Wearing a black pinstriped Burberry’s suit, complete with a cape, Miller strutted his stuff on the pink carpet. He accessorized his outfit with a “crystal-studded cage corset,” according to FN, and shoes that were bedazzled with jewels on the front and back. That was not enough though – Miller took his fashion game up a notch (to ‘Camp’ level, of course) with a bright red lip and used make-up to have two sets of eyes (complete with lashes) added to his face.

Celine Dion

All hail Queen Celine! Seriously though, Celine Dion owned the pink carpet at the Met Gala 2019. Dion worked it in a sequined bodysuit by Oscar de la Renta that allowed her to show off her sculpted legs! The sequins on the body suit were covered up by silver and gold beaded fringe, which weighs approximately 22 pounds, according to E!Online. To round out the look, her eye make-up was gold to match her hair, she wore custom-made Chloe Gosselin silver heels, and Fred Leighton jewels. But, what put this look even more over-the-top and in line with the theme was the Noel Stewart headdress that she rocked on her slicked-back hair, which was given a golden tint to make her look even more the goddess she is!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.scroll.in