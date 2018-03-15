It’s autumn in Toronto’s luxury destination Yorkville Village for the second instalment of Toronto Fashion Week. Rebels ruled the runway, while a designer’s introspection created ethereal beauty. Cocktail attire is never a bore and street style seek elevation. Trust us: you can’t ignore these looks from Toronto Fashion Week.

HENDRIXROE

“Forget Me Not” captures the rebellious nature of designer Jordan McKay. She is the mastermind behind the rock star glam label Hendrixroe. This was the theme for the collection honouring those who fight for love and equality. The collection featured a range of styles. McKay is never one to shy away from colour and that is an inspiration for fall.

The collections top looks were pastel and deep seasonal hues in satin print suits. Outerwear in wool fabric stayed true to the rock star look in vintage cut silhouettes. Metallics were colourful and donned in leather.

MANI JASSAL

Designer Mani Jassal‘s collection was a breath of fashion air. Inspiration that is drawn from our roots propels us to go on an internal journey which in turn forces us to reflect. The “Garden of Desire|Erised” featured a curated set of eastern designs. Jassal’s collection featured embroidered and lace crop tops with skirt lenghas in geometric prints and intricate detailing on tulle, organza and chiffon.

NARCES

Known for signature cocktail and bridal designs designer Nikki Yassemi for Narces up the ante for her A/W 18 collection. Inspired by the disco glam era in the late 70’s and the maximalist of the early 80’s. The collection featured a few custom designs for cocktail and bridal wear. Our runway favourites were a hot red feathered cocktail mini, a sleek marine blue gown and a voluminous baby blue bridal gown.

MAYER MAN

As men continue to invest in their personal style, adding the right pieces to your wardrobe is key. Mayer Man designer Ross Mayer describes his brand as “elevated street style”, the thirteen-design collection featured fur textured sweaters that offer a cool vibe. Classic cut outerwear with fur lapels in deep autumn hues.

Main Image Photo Credit: George Pimentel