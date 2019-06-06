Fashion & Style / Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father’s Day Gift Guide

Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father’s Day Gift Guide

Fashion & Style Jun 06, 2019

Tessa Johnson

by  

It’s one of the most underrated holidays. Father’s Day should be every day and what better way to show your appreciation with a gift filled with love.Our Fabulous Father’s Day Gift Guide

Beast Mode

It’s time for Dad to get his summer body with Arc’teryx, Velox t-shirt and footwear by Nike to get his butt in gear.

 

Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
Our Fabulous Father’s Day Gift Guide: MR. PORTER, Arc’teryx, Velox Libro Base Layer, $65 USD. Photo Credit: www.mrporter.com

 

 

Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
Our Fabulous Father’s Day Gift Guide: MR. PORTER, Nike Tennis, Air Zoom Tennis Sneakers, $130 USD. Photo Credit: www.mrporter.com

 

 

Style Icon

For the man who is all about style. Writer, Josh Sims, Icons Of Men’s Style explores the world of menswear. It’s an in-depth look into the designs that have shaped the way men dress today.

 

Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
Our Fabulous Father’s Day Gift Guide:Josh Sims, Icons of Men’s Style, $14.95USD. Photo Credit: www.laurenceking.com

 

Dapper Dad

For the Dad’s who inspire to be in fashion but need a little help. We have two sherwani suits from Amaare and Nautanky by Nilesh Parashar Men that will level up his look.  And, don’t forget your Gucci and Tom Ford shades.

 

 

Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
Our Fabulous Father’s Day Gift Guide: Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Amaare, Mehendi Green Embroidered Sherwani, $1,768 CAD. Photo Credit: www.perniaspopupshop.com

 

 

 

Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
Our Fabulous Father’s Day Gift Guide: MR. PORTER, Gucci, Aviator-Style Acetate And Gold-Tone Sunglasses, $420 USD. Photo Credit: www.mr.porter.com

 

 

Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
Our Fabulous Father’s Day Gift Guide: Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Nautanky by Nilesh Parashar Men, Blue Printed Sherwani Set, $747 CAD. Photo Credit: www.perniaspopupshop.com

 

Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide: Holt Renfrew, Tom Ford, Dimitry Aviator Sunglasses, $525 CAD. Photo Credit: www.holtrenfrew.com
Our Fabulous Father’s Day Gift Guide: Holt Renfrew, Tom Ford, Dimitry Aviator Sunglasses, $525 CAD. Photo Credit: www.holtrenfrew.com

 

Man in Black

He’s no Chris Hemsworth aka Agent H, but close enough with Hamilton Watch’s Ventura XXL Auto. It’s only THE official timepiece for MIB: International.

 

Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
Our Fabulous Father’s Day Gift Guide: Hamilton Watch, Hamilton Watch, Ventura XXL Auto, $1,560 CAD. Photo Credit: www.hamiltonwatch.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.perniaspopupshop.com, www.hamiltonwatch.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...

COMMENTS

Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling

May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond

We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds

April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!

Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good

Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here

March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!

She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!

Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe

Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks

2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!

A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Spotlight TV

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Health & Wellness

It's All In The Mind: Why A Growth Mindset Is Key To Mindfulness
Culture & Lifestyle

We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now

FEATURED

Fashion & Style

Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
Health & Wellness

It's All In The Mind: Why A Growth Mindset Is Key To Mindfulness
Beauty & Grooming

Don't Be Basic With These Breezy Beauty Looks Perfect For Brunch
Culture & Lifestyle

We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
Beauty & Grooming

Pretty Those Peepers With Gorgeous Eye Looks For Eid

Trending

Culture & Lifestyle

We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now
Beauty & Grooming

Don't Be Basic With These Breezy Beauty Looks Perfect For Brunch
Fashion & Style

Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
Health & Wellness

It's All In The Mind: Why A Growth Mindset Is Key To Mindfulness

Popular

Fashion & Style

Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
Health & Wellness

It's All In The Mind: Why A Growth Mindset Is Key To Mindfulness
Beauty & Grooming

Don't Be Basic With These Breezy Beauty Looks Perfect For Brunch
Culture & Lifestyle

We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
Beauty & Grooming

Pretty Those Peepers With Gorgeous Eye Looks For Eid