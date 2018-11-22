Menswear can be a bit of mix bag. It is easy to say there are no limits in fashion but it can be when it comes to men’s design. The art is being able to reimagine a look that can be groundbreaking and trendsetting. Do not despair gents we have the strongest holiday options for you. Gents! ‘Tis the season to be dashing with our fave holiday wear from Amazon India and Lakmé Fashion Weeks.

Did you catch our 40 favouriteholiday wear for women from the ramps of AmazonIndia and Lakmee Fashion Weeks? Click here!

Metallics

Metallics were popular this season for men. Amrit Aggarwal’s collection had silver and grey hues that blend cultural and modern design.

We are a fan of Abraham & Thakore’s muted metals for men. Remember, we fell in love last post for womenswear.

Icy Blues

The look was uber chic for Kommal and Ratul Sood’s collection. The cut and tailoring would take centerstage. The collection featured asymmetric bandhgalas in icy blues adding a twist to eveningwear.

For Rohit Kamra’s designs were regal with embroidered shewani’s in lush blue velvet and gold.

Florals & Pastels

Arvind Ampula stepped away from deep hues and went with a softer palette. Shewani’s popped in lavender, peach and yellow with gold floral embroidery.

And, Shivan and Narresh went full on botantical with their menswear.

Main Photo Credit: www.vogue.com