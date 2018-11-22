Gents! ‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Nov 22, 2018
Menswear can be a bit of mix bag. It is easy to say there are no limits in fashion but it can be when it comes to men’s design. The art is being able to reimagine a look that can be groundbreaking and trendsetting. Do not despair gents we have the strongest holiday options for you. Gents! ‘Tis the season to be dashing with our fave holiday wear from Amazon India and Lakmé Fashion Weeks.
Did you catch our 40 favouriteholiday wear for women from the ramps of AmazonIndia and Lakmee Fashion Weeks? Click here!
Metallics
Metallics were popular this season for men. Amrit Aggarwal’s collection had silver and grey hues that blend cultural and modern design.
We are a fan of Abraham & Thakore’s muted metals for men. Remember, we fell in love last post for womenswear.
Icy Blues
The look was uber chic for Kommal and Ratul Sood’s collection. The cut and tailoring would take centerstage. The collection featured asymmetric bandhgalas in icy blues adding a twist to eveningwear.
For Rohit Kamra’s designs were regal with embroidered shewani’s in lush blue velvet and gold.
Florals & Pastels
Arvind Ampula stepped away from deep hues and went with a softer palette. Shewani’s popped in lavender, peach and yellow with gold floral embroidery.
And, Shivan and Narresh went full on botantical with their menswear.
Main Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
COMMENTS
Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball "Diwali Masquerade" 15th Anniversary Gala
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
The Office Culture Is Finally Waking Up: Why Businesses Believe In Mindfulness Training At Work
-
Shining Star: Be A Festive Sitaara With These Silver-Hued Beauty Looks
-
Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
Be Mindful With Your Booze: Powerful Facts You Need To Read Before You Pour Your Next Drink!
-
Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball "Diwali Masquerade" 15th Anniversary Gala
-
A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
-
ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Sponsored Post: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Is The Matte Lipstick You've Been Waiting For
-
Yes You Can! Walk Your Worries Away With These Mindful Tips!
-
From Office To Evening: Tips On Keeping Your Holiday Glam Game Going From AM To PM!
-
Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
Flu Season Is Coming! Get Ready To Fight The Flu With Ayurvedic Health Hacks
-
Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
-
Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
-
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
Before You Post That Pic Read This First: How Posting On Instagram Impacts Your Brain
-
Get Lit With Your Diwali Beauty Looks Right Here!
-
Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya
-
Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Wear The Colour Of The Leaves: How To Get Autumn Hues To Shine On Our Brown Skin
-
Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada
-
Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
-
Yes, That Laptop Is Made Of Leather: Check Out Our October Tech Gadgets Here!
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
-
Key Desi Food Your Kids Should Lunch On So They Can Stay Awake At School
-
Give Your Brown Skin Some 'Tude With Nude Hues!
-
See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
Your Skin Needs A Drink! Achieve Complexion Perfection With Key Hydrating Tips For This Season
-
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
Don't You Wanna Know What I'm Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
-
You Need Excellent Bone Health To Dance To Your Favourite Bollywood Tunes
-
Oh My That Face! Our Favourite Beauty Looks From TIFF 2018
-
Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
It's Time To Ditch Your Bad Attitude By Practicing Gratitude
-
Post Summer Skincare 101: Get Your Skin To Fall In Love With Fall!
-
Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style
-
Go Ahead And Press The Snooze Button Because Your Brain Needs Sleep
- Anokhi Buzz
- Anokhi DIY
- Anokhi Pulse TV
- Anokhi Spotlight TV
- Anokhi Today
- Beauty & Grooming
- Business
- Business & Technology
- Culture & Lifestyle
- Entertainment & Gossip
- Fashion & Beauty
- Fashion & Beauty
- Fashion & Style
- Film & TV
- Health & Wellness
- Inspiration
- Media
- Music
- News & Sports
- Open Chest TV
- Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!