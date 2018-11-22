Gents! ‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks

Nov 22, 2018

Tessa Johnson

by  

Menswear can be a bit of mix bag. It is easy to say there are no limits in fashion but it can be when it comes to men’s design. The art is being able to reimagine a look that can be groundbreaking and trendsetting. Do not despair gents we have the strongest holiday options for you. Gents! ‘Tis the season to be dashing with our fave holiday wear from Amazon India and Lakmé Fashion Weeks.

Did you catch our 40 favouriteholiday wear for women from the ramps of AmazonIndia and Lakmee Fashion Weeks? Click here! 

 

Metallics

Metallics were popular this season for men. Amrit Aggarwal’s collection had silver and grey hues that blend cultural and modern design.

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Amrit Aggarwal, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Amrit Aggarwal, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Amrit Aggarwal, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

We are a fan of Abraham & Thakore’s muted metals for men. Remember, we fell in love last post for womenswear.

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Abraham & Thakore, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Abraham & Thakore, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Icy Blues

The look was uber chic for Kommal and Ratul Sood’s collection. The cut and tailoring would take centerstage. The collection featured asymmetric bandhgalas in icy blues adding a twist to eveningwear.

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Kommal and Ratul Sood, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Kommal and Ratul Sood, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

For Rohit Kamra’s designs were regal with embroidered shewani’s in lush blue velvet and gold.

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Rohit Kamra, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Rohit Kamra, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

 

Florals & Pastels

Arvind Ampula stepped away from deep hues  and went with a softer palette. Shewani’s popped in lavender, peach and yellow with gold floral embroidery.

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Arvind Ampula, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Lakmé Fashion Week, Arvind Ampula, Winter/Festive 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

And, Shivan and Narresh went full on botantical with their menswear.

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Shivan and Narresh , Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
‘Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks: Amazon India Fashion Week, Shivan and Narresh , Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Main Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

