Global South Asians Honoured at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017

‘Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017’ rolled out the red carpet to welcome some of the world’s most renowned names in business, media, entertainment, social activism, and glamour, at Toronto’s historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex, on November 28th.

The star-studded gala commemorated 14 years of the ANOKHI brand by celebrating the talent of 18 global South Asians. The honourees across various categories were:

MEDIA AWARDS
Babbu The Painter: Most Promising Artist 2017
Hatecopy: Media Influencer Of The Year 2017
Jake Dheer: Excellence In Broadcast Media 2017
CRUSADER AWARDS
Niam Kumar Jain: Most Promising Autism Crusader 2017
Arshad Khan: LGBTQI Crusader Of The Year 2017
ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS
youtwoTV: Comedic Performers Of The Year 2017
Asad Mecci: Performer Of The Year 2017
BUSINESS AWARDS
Reetu Gupta: Business Executive Of The Year 2017
Naveen Prasad: Excellence in Film Entrepreneurship 2017
Monika Deol: Excellence In Brand Entrepreneurship 2017
Robin Sharma: Excellence In Wealth Entrepreneurship 2017
GLAMOUR AWARDS
Saman Munir: Beauty Influencer Of The Year 2017
Nindy Kaur: Excellent In Style Innovation 2017
Ali Xeeshan: Excellence In Fashion Design 2017
MUSIC AWARDS
Mili Soch: Most Promising Musical Artist 2017
Roveena: Female Musical Artist Of The Year 2017
Deep Jandu: Male Musical Artist Of The Year 2017
Raxstar: Excellence In Music Performance 2017
