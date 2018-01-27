Global South Asians Honoured at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
All Episodes Anokhi Pulse TV Jan 27, 2018
Global South Asians honoured at #HotstarANOKHI Awards 2017
The star-studded gala commemorated 14 years of the ANOKHI brand by celebrating the talent of 18 global South Asians. The honourees across various categories were:
MEDIA AWARDS
CRUSADER AWARDS
ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS
BUSINESS AWARDS
GLAMOUR AWARDS
MUSIC AWARDS
