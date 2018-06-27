Does juggling family, work, friends and fitness make you feel like your living in a chaotic zoo? It may be time to pause, pack a bag and get your zen on at a wellness retreat! So check in and zen out at a spiritual retreat that’s made for you!

Imagine a few days of relaxation; basking in the sun while you stare at a turquoise ocean, having fresh daily meals made for you and learning from wellness experts all in a picture-perfect setting …sound too good to be true? Fortunately, it’s not! All over the world wellness based vacations and retreats are popping up to meet the increasing demand of wanderlusts seeking a serene spot to work on their spirituality while getting Instagram worthy pics.

The global, wellness travel market has been steadily expanding generating 675 billion US dollars in 2017. With so many wellness travel retreats now available, the irony is that trying to find that healthy vacation can easily turn into an overwhelming, stressful experience. With certain retreats priced in the thousands of dollars for a few days, high hopes for healthy travel can be crushed due to high price tags.

Don’t worry wanderlusts, we’re here to put your mind at ease! Check out our recommendations on wellness travel retreats that will help you breakdown any stress in your life without breaking the bank:

Sivananda Yoga Ashrams

Founded by South Asian spiritual teacher Swami Sivananda, these yoga ashrams and centers are located all over the world. With daily group meditation, satsangs, yoga classes and vegetarian meals, yoga vacations (and yoga teacher training retreats) at the ashrams are a great place to work on your mind, body and soul.

Focused on spreading big messages of love and peace without a big price-tag, the ashrams are all not-for-profit and ask both day guests and long-term visitors to abide by light rules (e.g. modest clothing). With locations in India, Bahamas, Austria, France and throughout the United States, they offer a warm atmosphere to connect with others also interested in personal development and relaxation.

Brahma Kumaris Retreat Centres

Brahma Kumaris Retreat Centers: Another non-profit Indian organization, the Brahma Kumaris have been committed to the importance of shifting perspectives from material focus to spiritual development since their inception in 1937. With day and weekend retreats available around the world, they offer a variety of courses on meditation, yoga and food. Can’t make it out to a center? Bring the zen to you with a staycation; get in your comfortable clothes, light some candles and listen to their online talks.

The Art of Living:

The Art of Living: Another not-for-profit organization founded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, there’s centers all over the world for day visits, workshops, long-term courses and retreats. Through meditation, yoga and satsangs, visitors have the opportunity to reflect and restore in a relaxing setting.

None of the above suit you? Not to worry, we’ve still got you covered! To make your search for a spiritual, wellness retreat go smoothly, checkout www.bookyogaretreats.com. The site gives seekers the ability to customize search options (e.g. luxury versus budget retreats) and provides a wide range of variety to ensure you find the wellness retreat right for you.

Main Image Photo Credit Rachna Sethi (Instagram @mindfullyyours)