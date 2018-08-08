Health & Wellness / Chill Out! How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind

Chill Out! How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind

Health & Wellness Aug 08, 2018

Rachna Sethi

by  

With the constant stream of negativity on the news and our brains dealing with 49 thoughts/minute, keeping calm is easier said than done! How can we be mindful in a fast-paced, materialistic world? We give you guidance on how to mindfully calm the chaos in your mind! 

 

Overwhelmed by everything in your personal life paired with the constant political turmoil? With mental illness, stress and depression in South Asian communities (and around the globe) on the rise, we have a lot to be concerned about. Many of us want to help, but don’t know how to start. Before we can positively impact others, we must embody the energy of peace we wish to preach; to help calm down the chaos in our communities, we must first focus on calming any commotion inside of us.

 

How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind
How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind: The world is in chaos but if we fight fire with fire we all may burn; be calm to help spread calm. Photo credit: www.hatecopy.com

 

Not sure how to curb the chaos in your mind? Check out our calming tips:

Prioritize your peace: “Happiness is the consequence of personal effort” Elizabeth Gilbert (best-selling author of Eat, Pray, Love). You want to be happy and peaceful? Start by recognizing it’s a conscious choice that won’t always be easy; feelings of sadness and anger may will always exist; they are a part of being human. You can help yourself live a calm life by prioritizing your peace; increase your awareness on what practices help calm you down (e.g. a gratitude journal, meditation, cooking) and prioritizing them.

Do less talk on how you need to relax and focus more on actions that get you relaxed. Stop saying “exercise is good for me but, I don’t have time” and move to “exercise is not a really a priority today so I won’t create time for it.” This shift will help empower you to remember you choose your priorities.

 

How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind
How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind: Slow down: chaos kills time, self-care creates it.  Photo Credit: https://uqaport.com.au

 

Pursue positive living: To help keep peace a priority, start the day with positive affirmations. Commit that you will put fourth effort into living a positive, calm way. We know not everyone is a morning person (especially before coffee) but this doesn’t have to be an elaborate practice. A simple set of self-talk including: “I feel grateful (to be alive today), I feel positive, I feel love, I feel calm; I commit to keeping this sense of calm inside me despite any chaos that comes my way.” A few positive phrases can help generate a peaceful energy that stays with you throughout your day.

 

How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind
How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind: Plan peaceful breaks: how do you feel calm?Photo Credit: Rachna Sethi/ @mindfullyyours

 

Plan peaceful moments: Do you have family member that causes you stress? A “loving” aunt who’s love gets lost in passive aggressive comments or blunt criticism? In the South Asian culture, the general response is to stay polite; pretend to keep the peace with an outward smile even if you feel inner chaos. In a perfect world, we could cut ties with negative people but our tips are designed for a realistic world; you can’t control people but you can control your reaction to them. Increase you’re awareness on who gets you heated and who cools you down. Once you know better, you can plan better; perhaps it’s leaving 5 minutes early to give yourself time for deep breathing before a family event. Maybe it’s scheduling a tea break after a stressful work meeting or listening to a relaxing song on your way home; whatever it is, prioritize creating time for something calming after anything that generate chaos.

 Main Image Photo Credit: http://insights.jmw.com 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Rachna Sethi

Rachna Sethi

Author

From evening parties to morning prayers, from corporate strategy to chocolate smuggling, Rachna has a thirst for living life with a work/play balance. After years in Management, Rachna packed her bags and moved to Europe for adventure, international work experience and the search for life&rsquo...

COMMENTS

Let It Out: Bottling Up Your Emotions Will Burn You Out

For The Sake Of Your Mental Health You Need To Watch These 5 TED Talks Now

Drop The Pop Because You Won't Believe All The Nutrients Found In Coconut Water

Health Hazard: It's True, Hookahs Can Kill You!

Check In And Zen Out At A Spiritual Retreat That's Made For You

Hear Them Out! How Your Hormones Play A Big Part In Your Weight Loss Battle

It's Bad For Your Brain: Stop The Multitasking Madness

Believe it! Counting Your Macro Intake Can Turn You Into A Fitness Force

Say What You Mean! Mindful Tips On Communicating Clearly

O(M)MG: Is Meditation A Marketing Ploy Or The Real Deal?

Stop Sitting Around And Get Your Core Engaged With Our Tips

Take It Off: Strip Away The Toxins And Celebrate The Herb With Our Mindful Take On Ayurveda

Don't Hold Your Breath: A Mindful Look At The Power of Pranayama Breathing

Our Mindful Tips On How To Stop Posting Useless Things On Social Media

Take It Down A Notch With Our Mindful Tips On How Not To Lose Your Cool

"What Would Buddha Do?" A Mindful Approach To Modern Day Relationships

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Health & Wellness

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Beauty & Grooming

Sizzle With These Summer Hair Care Products Perfect For The Heat
Entertainment & Gossip

They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!

FEATURED

Health & Wellness

Chill Out! How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind
Beauty & Grooming

Sizzle With These Summer Hair Care Products Perfect For The Heat
Culture & Lifestyle

Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
Entertainment & Gossip

They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
Health & Wellness

Let It Out: Bottling Up Your Emotions Will Burn You Out
Beauty & Grooming

You'll Want To Smell Like This: Get Drenched In The Perfect Summer Fragrance

Trending

Culture & Lifestyle

Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
Beauty & Grooming

Sizzle With These Summer Hair Care Products Perfect For The Heat
Entertainment & Gossip

They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
Health & Wellness

Chill Out! How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind

Popular

Health & Wellness

Chill Out! How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind
Beauty & Grooming

Sizzle With These Summer Hair Care Products Perfect For The Heat
Culture & Lifestyle

Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
Entertainment & Gossip

They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
Beauty & Grooming

You'll Want To Smell Like This: Get Drenched In The Perfect Summer Fragrance
Culture & Lifestyle

The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018