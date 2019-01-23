When the New Year beings we start with New Year resolutions with the intention of “new year, new me.” Goal-setting is great but as we strive to constantly improve, it’s important to remember we are lovely just as we are. Check out our tips on small, mindful steps you can take to help reach your goals for the year with less stress and more self-love. So ditch those resolutions, this mindful checklist is what you need to flow into 2019 just right.

Often, we get so enthusiastic about the New Year, that we write down our resolutions with a sense of urgency and/or to rigid a time-frame. These expectations can lead to feelings of stress and inadequacy. That may be why so many New Year resolutions do not come to fruition; success rates of achieving resolutions is under 45%.

In support of constantly evolving with a gentle, loving approach to the journey, we recommend focusing on the slow integration of mindful practices. Taking some smaller steps to achieve your resolutions can be more effective than rushing down your path and they can also make your journey more joyful.

Check out our mindful checklist and try focusing on increasing awareness in whatever areas align best with your New Year resolutions:

Be mindful about your attention: Time is often described as our most valuable asset, but we suggest a shift to a more mindful understanding that our attention is most valuable. Not sure you agree? Reflect on a time you had a fast deadline or were in a rush to get somewhere, in those moments, time may felt like it flew by. On another note, when you’re bored or doing something you don’t enjoy, minutes can feel like hours. Time is fluid and beyond our control; what is in our control is how we dispense our attention. Acknowledge this and check-in with yourself regularly throughout the day to connect with your attention level (are you focused or are you working on automatic pilot?). Learn more on how slowing down can help you speed up.

Be mindful about your money: Mismanaged finances cause large amounts of stress. Initially, budgeting can feel overwhelming but as you monitor your expenses, knowing where you stand will feel empowering. Break down your cash flow monthly; write down your income, your expenses and generate a realistic number (if possible) that you can save. Sound simple? It is so make sure you’re doing it! Living within your means is an important practice, especially considering how high interest rates are (in India, $2,099 USD of interest payments are generated per second). Need more mindful money tips? Check them out!

Be mindful in your approach to happiness: On the pursuit to feel more happiness this year? A daily practice of gratitude is scientifically proven to shift your perspective, improve your attitude and cultivate more feelings of joy. Grab a journal, a jar or find a way that works for you to track at least three things you’re grateful for every day for a minimum of 21-days. We’re positive it will leave you feeling positive! Check out more of my tips on how to integrate gratitude to increase your happiness.

Be mindful in your approach to self-care: Allow yourself to rest guilt-free. Whether you’re in school or working, use the daily breaks you have to the fullest. A big part of self-care is creating space for yourself to rest; love yourself enough to know you deserve (and need) time to connect with yourself. When you have a break, take a break; enjoy the bliss of doing nothing. It can be challenging at first, especially when you have a busy schedule but once you get past the restlessness that may come along with doing nothing, you’ll be able to get real rest. Learn more on how to calm the chaos in your life.

Be mindful about vacation: Daily breaks mentioned above are key but longer breaks are also important. If you’re interested in taking a relaxing vacation, check out some zen retreats that I’ve visited. Not able to travel for a vacation? No problem, take a stay-cation by giving yourself a few days of relaxation at home; enjoy your Netflix guilt-free!

Be mindful with your health: Taking time to rest as mentioned above, is good for your overall health. If you’re looking to improve your health this year, (weight loss remains the most popular New Year resolution), lots of options exist. Food journals are proven to help with managing diet and lots of holistic, healthy approaches are easily accessible. Learn more about Ayurveda and your body composition and/or get moving with our mindful walking tips.

Be mindful about social media: Social media is a part of most of our lives and when used correctly it can be a great tool to help us connect with others, expand and/or bring us laughter (memes make us laugh). With social media so easily at our finger-tips through smart phones, it can go from something we mean to spend five minutes on to something we get lost in for hours. Check out our tips on how to mindfully navigate your smart phone with advice specific to social media and Instagram.

Be mindful about having hobbies: Looking to do more of what you love this year? We encourage this; hobbies are healing for the heart! Exercise alone, join a team sport, participate in an art class, paint in your home, listen or play music; the sky is the limit, all you must do is find something you love and commit to making space in your life to practice it. If you’re looking for ideas, check out our tips on colouring, meditation as well as mindful music.

Main Image Photo Creditt: www.coriwoodland.com