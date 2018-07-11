Summer is here! Hydrate! Organic, natural Coconut water has so much goodness you probably didn’t know about! So check out why we think you won’t believe all the nutrients found in Coconut Water!

Coconut water is not only an incredibly popular thirst-quencher, but it packs quite the nutritional punch as well. No doubt you’ve seen a few different varieties hanging around the shelves in grocery stores. In South Asian diets the coconut is a staple but I would encourage everyone to choose coconut water as their go to drink over Gatorade or juices packed with sugar. South Asians know that that coconuts are a gift to the earth, everything from the meat to the water to the oil.

Why Drink Coconut Water?

The coconut is incredibly diverse. But you will reap the most benefit from the coconut if you drink the water. Coconut water is actually about 95% water and is packed with natural electrolytes, all primed to replenish and hydrate your body, Electrolytes are minerals that maintain proper fluid balance and are in charge of muscle contraction, energy generation and every other major biochemical reaction in the body.

Coconut water is harvested from the center of a slightly immature, green coconut. We know various types of coconut palms grow all over South East Asia and each of them can produce several hundred green coconuts each season. Each of these young, green coconuts can contain anywhere from 200ml-1000ml of water depending on type and size.

Coconut Water Does Your Body Good

Coconut water helps improve blood circulation, lowers high blood pressure levels, thereby reducing the risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular issues. It is also known to control blood sugar levels. Also, if you are trying to lose weight coconut water is low in fat and can help you feel full and reduce cravings. It’s rich in nutrients and vitamins like riboflavin, niacin, thiamin and pyridoxine, and folates, coconut water has anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties that can help increase your body’s immune system and fight viral infections like flu. It can also helps fight constipation, heart burn and slow digestion.

Due to its minerals, potassium and magnesium content, coconut water is known to benefit sufferers of kidney problems as this water acts as a diuretic and increases the flow and production of urine. Prevention of kidney stones is one of the most effective health benefits of coconut water. It also has repairing properties and can even be applied to hands, skin and nails. Our favorite actresses: Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are known for drinking and washing their hair with coconut water.

Professional athletes drink coconut water to help with nerve function. The famous athlete Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha known as the Queen of Indian track and field was known to drink coconut water before and after her races. Coconut water allows muscle fibers to fire harder and with more endurance during high intensity workouts or activities. It has antioxidants that can fight off free radicals, (unstable molecules produced in cells during metabolism). This production typically increases during times of stress or injury which is known as “oxidative stress” with the potential to damage cells and put you at risk for disease. In certain studies, coconut water has been shown to effectively modify these damaging free radicals to keep them from causing further harm.

In the tropic regions/South Asian countries where coconut palms are native, coconut water is offered as a natural remedy to those suffering from diarrhea and intestinal distress and helps to replace fluids lost from the intestinal tract. It’s low in sodium and chlorides and contains certain amino acids, minerals and fatty acids, along with the necessary calories that can correct the debilitating and dangerous effects of dehydration.

Coconut water is not a miracle cure for everything, however, it does have some pretty influential health and nutrition benefits; coconut water can make even the best health practices a little bit better. Seems simple, but the best things always are.

