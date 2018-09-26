Flu Season Is Coming! Get Ready To Fight The Flu With Ayurvedic Health Hacks

As the temps are starting to fall sometimes we forget how the change in temperatures can be a shock to the system. Which is why preparation is key when it comes to the inevitable flu season. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Get ready to fight the flu with ayurvedic health hacks!

Influenza — commonly known as ‘the flu’ is an extremely contagious respiratory illness caused by the Influenza A or B virus. It appears most frequently in the fall and winter and sometimes early spring. The flu virus attacks our bodies by spreading through the upper and lower respiratory tract. Unlike the common cold which is also very contagious; what makes the flu a truly awful experience is because the infections attack the respiratory tract; which makes it hard to breathe, relax and sleep. Many people experience headaches, chills, fatigue and difficulty in moving the body. A cold may drag you down a bit, but the flu can make you rethink getting out of bed for the day.

Preventative Healthcare

I am big on preventative medicine and there are proven ways to prevent the flu. Many physicians and clinicians will recommend you get vaccinated and get a flu shot each year, however it’s also good to know that preventative healthcare also works well. I know it’s stating the obvious but you’ll be surprised at how often bad habits seem to be evident everywhere. Remember, the flu is spread by saliva contact: Coughing, sneezing, or unclean hands.

Key Tips Worth Repeating:

Covering your mouth and nose when you cough (and use a tissue).

Frequent hand washing with soap or an alcohol based hand sanitizer.

Avoiding close contact with someone who has the flu.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth after being in public.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill.

Key Tips You Might Not Have Thought Of:

Wiping your cell phone, computer or iPad often is also a good idea.

Get plenty of sleep.

Try to stay physically active.

Managing your stress levels.

Always stay hydrated.

These actions together can often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu.

South Asian Health Hacks:

There are a few South Asian flu prevention remedies that my family does, which has worked well for us in flu prevention. We begin these alternative medicine therapies and traditional antidotes in early September.

(1) Brew some Kahda which is a mix of water, cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, ginger, desi ghee and basil. Bring to a boil, let it sit for 15 minutes, strain then enjoy.

(2) Suck on a tablespoon of honey: honey has anti-bacterial, anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and prebiotic properties. Its other benefits include anti-tumour, anti-mutagenic and anti-viral properties. Manuka honey is the best, and often used in upper respiratory infections including chronic sinusitis, rhinitis and allergic symptoms. Honey in hot water with lemon and ginger also works well.

(3) Turmeric, milk and hot water: We’ve talked about Turmeric before. And it’s worth repeating. It has the ability to modulate the immune system and is known to have anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal activity.

(4) Garlic has been long known for its therapeutic benefits. It’s loaded with nearly 100 active chemical compounds including several potent antioxidants. In our house, we boil some water and add garlic, we let it boil for 10 minutes, then we inhale the fumes.

(5) Organic Tulsi tea packets are known to enhance endurance, increase oxygen utilization, boost the immune system, slow ageing and reduce inflammation. Tulsi fights bacterial, viral and fungal infections. You can purchase these tea bags at your local market or South Asian grocery store. Tulsi is known as the “Queen of Herbs,” and is a very sacred herb of India and will also help to reduce congestion and reduce the mucus.

(6) The Amla fruit It is an excellent source of vitamin C, which boosts immunity and restores vitality and is great for flu prevention. Its lime green berries are the second most best fruit source of vitamin C in the world. The most common way to consume them is in the form of a ground powder. Check your local South Asian grocer or organic natural food store for this remedy.

These are some of my favourite homemade flu prevention recipes, however if you get the cold these traditional antidotes will also help to reduce the aches and pains but if you get influenza you likely have to ride it out. But preparation is key. Remember I always start in September and you should too!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.organicfacts.net, http://parenting.firstcry.com, http://vegetablestrichy.com

.