It Is All About You: Give Yourself Some Meaningful Self-Love The Mindful Way
Health & Wellness Feb 20, 2019
Last week marked Valentine’s day, an occasion many felt love and connection while others felt sadness and loneliness…until February 15th of course, when most felt happy about half-priced chocolates! We can’t deny the cuteness of February 14th, but it’s key to remember the most important love we can give is year-round and to ourselves. Give yourself some meaningful self-love the mindful way.
In the South Asian culture, there’s no shortage of messaging on the importance of loving and respecting elders, family and in-laws and putting their needs first. Sacrificial behavior is honoured and putting one’s own happiness first can be met with familial pressure and societal shame. We see this in all aspects of traditional South Asian culture from love and marriage (as depicted in countless Bollywood films) to career, home, fashion and even wedding planning choices.
Though we believe in honouring family and respect tradition, we have to recognize that continuing to push the cultural concept of sacrificing ourselves for the good of others may seem like an act of love in the present but it can lead to sadness, isolation and anxiety in the future which isn’t good for anyone.
So how do we find the fine balance of respecting and valuing others while also giving that same love (if not more) to ourselves?
Check out our tips on simple life-shifts that can cultivate more space for self-love:
Stop giving to others more than you give to yourself; you can’t give from an empty cup. Being generous is a great quality but to sustain helping others, you must ensure you’re not depleting yourself. For example, if a loved one is in financial difficulty, it’s good to help them but only if you truly can; getting yourself into debt to clear their payments will lead to stress and bill collectors of your own while deepening the family debt-cycle. Do what you can when you can and don’t feel guilty if you can’t; if you give so much you burn-out, you won’t be helpful to anyone.
Stop feeling shame for saying no: After you own you can’t give from an empty cup, set certain boundaries and stick to them; remember respect is a part of love and anyone who loves you should want you to behave in ways that demonstrate self-respect. Sometimes without meaning too, our loved ones can take advantage of us; we owe it to ourselves to not allow that to happen. Remember if you keep saying yes to things you don’t want to do, you can internalize resentment which can lead to a big blow-out or to distance within the relationship. It’s healthier for everyone for you to learn to outwardly express yourself in a polite, caring manner; saying “no” can be intimidating at first but trust that it will eventually lead to feelings of empowerment and better relationships with those who truly love you.
Stop feeling guilty for taking time for yourself: In an ideal world, we could take a blissful one-two hours every day dedicated to nothing but self-care but we understand that we live in the real world and that picture perfect bubble bath might not be feasible every day. Life can be busy but the good news is, even taking just a few moments of alone time can strengthen the relationship we have with ourselves. How to begin? We know it can be intimidating to create space for a new activity so start by choosing something you’re already doing and turn it into an act of self-love. For example, next time you’re in the shower, make it a mindful practice by bringing your attention to how nice the water feels on your body, enjoy the sound of the water flowing, appreciate the smell of the soap and give thanks to your body for helping you accomplish what you need it to do.
Stop participating in shaming others: One way we can learn to be easier on ourselves is by being easier on each other; it’s time to let go of the South Asian cultural ideals of what a “perfect” person should be. Let’s stop competing and exchanging stories on who has the biggest home, best career and flashiest material things. When we truly love ourselves, we feel a deep sense of self-fulfillment allowing us to celebrate each other without feeling competitive. Next time you hear anyone being critical of someone else, don’t just refrain from participating in the gossip/shaming but put a gentle stop to the conversation by complimenting something the person does well or share a story of your own difficulties to level the playing field; we are all doing the best we can and what would help us love ourselves more is to show more love to others; stop playing the shame game.
Main Image Photo Credit: http://www.leoniesii.com
Rachna Sethi
Author
Rachna (@mindfullyyours)is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfulness...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
It's Time To Top Up Your Vitamin D Levels: It's More Important Than You Think!
-
Let's Talk: We Need To Shatter The South Asian Silence On Suicide
-
Ditch Those Resolutions, This Mindful Checklist Is What You Need To Flow Into 2019 Just Right
-
Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now
-
Mindful Mantra: Key Ways To Search Inside Yourself To Get Ready For The New Year
-
We've Got 5 Mindful Spending Tips To Stop You From Stressing Out This Season!
-
You've Got To Slow Down! How Taking A Mindful Pause Can Increase Productivity
-
Be Mindful With Your Booze: Powerful Facts You Need To Read Before You Pour Your Next Drink!
-
Yes You Can! Walk Your Worries Away With These Mindful Tips!
-
Flu Season Is Coming! Get Ready To Fight The Flu With Ayurvedic Health Hacks
-
Key Desi Food Your Kids Should Lunch On So They Can Stay Awake At School
-
Smarten Up: You Need To Be Smart About Using Your Smartphone
-
"The Four Agreements" Tells You The Four Promises You Need To Make ASAP For Peaceful Living
-
Three Key Spiritual Tips From Sri Sri Ravi Shankar That You Need To Know
-
Turn That Music Up! Those Beats Are Good For Your Brain
-
You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World
-
Your Ego Is Not Your Amigo: Two Mindful Ways To Keep Your Raging Ego In Check
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
Stretch Marks: Prevention & Daily Care Tips
-
Sensitive Skincare: Tips For A Daily Regimen
-
Benefits of Coconut Oil & Water
-
Tips To Get Better Sleep
-
Quick Tips For Online Dating
-
PCHS's International Women's Day Gala
-
Spiritual Body Care With Atma Body Butters
-
Female Entrepreneurs & Philanthropy
-
Fight Human Trafficking & Rape With The WAYS Yogathon
-
Must-Have Essential Oils & Their Benefits
-
Life After Breast Cancer
-
Stretches To Relieve Spectator Strains
-
Benefits Of Counseling
-
Canada India Healthcare Summit
-
Education For Women & Children In Pakistan
-
Healthy Fast Food Ideas
-
Clean Eating Tips
-
Bulking Up For Winter
-
Circuit Training Workout
-
Healing Properties Of Stones & Gems
-
Learn How To Be Yoga Friendly With Yoga Tree Studios
-
How To Maintain A Healthy Diet During Fasting
-
Art With Heart HIV/AIDS Fundraiser
-
How To Pack A Nutritious Lunchbox
-
The Bollycore Ab Workout
-
Tips For Managing Your Dosha
-
Healing Properties Of Tea
-
Yoga Poses For Better Posture
-
Myths About Sports Drinks Revealed
-
Yoga Poses For Non-Medicated Headache Relief
Anokhi Spotlight TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!