“Manifesting Grace Through Gratitude” Did Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra’s Meditation Challenge Really Work?
Health & Wellness May 22, 2019
In a partnership that seems set by the stars, spirituality advocates Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra teamed up to share another free meditation challenge! Read on for our review on the 21-day challenge. Did Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra’s Meditation Challenge Really Work
Fueled by a passion for internal medicine and endocrinology, in 1970, Deepak Chopra left India to immigrate to the United States and complete his medical residencies. Adding author to his resume, it was his books that first caught the attention of Oprah Winfrey back in 1993 and since then, the two have partnered at different points to help spread awareness on the power of the mind-body connection.
As part of their collaborations, Oprah and Deepak have released several free, 21-day meditation challenges on topics including “Creating Abundance,” channeling “Perfect Health” and developing “Miraculous Relationships.” With an increase in research on the evidence around the benefits of practicing gratitude, their launch of “Manifesting Grace through Gratitude” seemed (and proved to be) the perfect meditation challenge to start off 2019.
What’s involved in the 21-day meditation challenge?
The challenge involves listening to a daily 20 minute audio meditation which Oprah and Deepak collaborate on for a period of 21 days.
Each new meditation is available at 12am (Pacific Time) and is available for 5 days afterwards.
Participants can stream the meditations from the website and/or download the free app onto any smart phone or device (a valid email address for logon is required).
Each session starts with an introduction to the day’s theme by Oprah, deeper insight into the daily teaching by Deepak and then moves into about 10 minutes of meditation practice (led by Deepak).
Included are insightful questions to encourage reflection alongside journaling (which we enjoy as writing can also be a therapeutic and/or meditative practice).
Participants receive daily e-mail reminders on the practice with motivational messages, articles and links to connect with more community over Facebook and/or Instagram.
Is it really free?
Yes (but only for a period of time). Registration and participation is at no-cost any anytime during the 21 days of the challenge. After the 21-days, it can purchase it through their websites and/or their app. After purchase, participants can stream or download it at any time and listen to the meditation in any order they wish (on the topic of “wish” it can also be sent to others as a gift so feel free to add it to your holiday or birthday wish lists!).
Worried about missing it when it’s free? Worry not! By signing up for either (or both) newsletters on their websites (Oprah and/or The Chopra Center), you can get advance notice of any upcoming 21-day challenges and take advantage of the opportunity to try it at no-cost.
What did we enjoy most about the “Manifesting Grace through Gratitude” meditation challenge?
- It’s flexible and can be suited to your own daily schedule (we appreciate that each session is available for 5 days from its posting date making it easy to catch-up if a day is missed or repeat a centering thought that really resonated).
- You get words of wisdom from both Oprah and Deepak and a quiet meditation portion which helps cater to different meditative styles.
- Deepak consistently includes reference to the Eastern roots that meditation and Ayurveda and the notion of chakras originated from and through that pays homage to the cultural origins (that can sometimes get overlooked and/or forgotten).
- Each day has a centering thought (a Sanskrit mantra) to help channel the intention of practice. Deepak shares the mantra in Sanskrit and provides an English translation so participants can focus on whichever language they find easier (another way in it honors Eastern origins).
- The meditation experience provides insight on the mind-body connection and sometimes includes medical research points on the benefits of practice; in this way it’s comfortable for people of all religious backgrounds.
- It inspires connection. Through community discussion forms, social media hashtags and Facebook groups, participants from all over the world can share their experiences and connect; a great way to celebrate and unite over our similarities and support each other.
- It includes relaxing background music and/or sounds throughout which further cultivate a calming experience (especially during the meditation portion). Sometimes we repeat the meditative sound portion for longer practice because it’s so peaceful.
- It can be done anywhere – you don’t need to pay to attend a class in a studio or even buy a fancy meditation cushion. All you need is access to stream (any computer, smart phone or tablet) and a comfortable space to sit with limited/no distractions.
- It enriched our understanding on living gracefully and how gratitude practices can help enhance our lives for ourselves, loved ones and communities.
Conclusion
The 21-day meditation challenge left us feeling inspired, connected and calm. It helped enhance our gratitude practice and was a daily reminder to stay humble and appreciate the little things in life. We recommend these meditation challenges as a practical resource for integrating a mindful, grateful perspective into daily life.
Main photo credit: www.hollywoodreporter.com
Rachna Sethi
Author
Rachna (@mindfullyyours)is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfulness...
COMMENTS
Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Keeping It Real: It's Time To Mindfully Embrace The Not So Perfect Pregnancy
-
Write On! How To Achieve Peaceful Meditation Through Your Mindful Writing
-
Chak De Chakras! What Are Your Chakras And Why You Should Care
-
It Is All About You: Give Yourself Some Meaningful Self-Love The Mindful Way
-
You're Meditating Wrong: Our Mindful Tips For Masterful Meditation
-
Sweat The Small Stuff: When Working Out We've Got To Work On Our Smaller Muscles Too
-
Yes, The Downward Dog Can Be A Mindful Move: The Magic Of Mindful Yoga
-
It's Time To Top Up Your Vitamin D Levels: It's More Important Than You Think!
-
Let's Talk: We Need To Shatter The South Asian Silence On Suicide
-
Ditch Those Resolutions, This Mindful Checklist Is What You Need To Flow Into 2019 Just Right
-
Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now
-
Mindful Mantra: Key Ways To Search Inside Yourself To Get Ready For The New Year
-
We've Got 5 Mindful Spending Tips To Stop You From Stressing Out This Season!
-
You've Got To Slow Down! How Taking A Mindful Pause Can Increase Productivity
-
Be Mindful With Your Booze: Powerful Facts You Need To Read Before You Pour Your Next Drink!
-
Yes You Can! Walk Your Worries Away With These Mindful Tips!
-
Flu Season Is Coming! Get Ready To Fight The Flu With Ayurvedic Health Hacks
-
Key Desi Food Your Kids Should Lunch On So They Can Stay Awake At School
-
Smarten Up: You Need To Be Smart About Using Your Smartphone
-
"The Four Agreements" Tells You The Four Promises You Need To Make ASAP For Peaceful Living
-
Three Key Spiritual Tips From Sri Sri Ravi Shankar That You Need To Know
-
Turn That Music Up! Those Beats Are Good For Your Brain
-
You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World
-
Your Ego Is Not Your Amigo: Two Mindful Ways To Keep Your Raging Ego In Check
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
Stretch Marks: Prevention & Daily Care Tips
-
Sensitive Skincare: Tips For A Daily Regimen
-
Benefits of Coconut Oil & Water
-
Tips To Get Better Sleep
-
Quick Tips For Online Dating
-
PCHS's International Women's Day Gala
-
Spiritual Body Care With Atma Body Butters
-
Female Entrepreneurs & Philanthropy
-
Fight Human Trafficking & Rape With The WAYS Yogathon
-
Must-Have Essential Oils & Their Benefits
-
Life After Breast Cancer
-
Stretches To Relieve Spectator Strains
-
Benefits Of Counseling
-
Canada India Healthcare Summit
-
Education For Women & Children In Pakistan
-
Healing Properties Of Stones & Gems
-
Learn How To Be Yoga Friendly With Yoga Tree Studios
-
How To Maintain A Healthy Diet During Fasting
-
Art With Heart HIV/AIDS Fundraiser
Anokhi Spotlight TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!