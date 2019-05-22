“Manifesting Grace Through Gratitude” Did Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra’s Meditation Challenge Really Work?

In a partnership that seems set by the stars, spirituality advocates Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra teamed up to share another free meditation challenge! Read on for our review on the 21-day challenge. Did Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra’s Meditation Challenge Really Work

Fueled by a passion for internal medicine and endocrinology, in 1970, Deepak Chopra left India to immigrate to the United States and complete his medical residencies. Adding author to his resume, it was his books that first caught the attention of Oprah Winfrey back in 1993 and since then, the two have partnered at different points to help spread awareness on the power of the mind-body connection.

As part of their collaborations, Oprah and Deepak have released several free, 21-day meditation challenges on topics including “Creating Abundance,” channeling “Perfect Health” and developing “Miraculous Relationships.” With an increase in research on the evidence around the benefits of practicing gratitude, their launch of “Manifesting Grace through Gratitude” seemed (and proved to be) the perfect meditation challenge to start off 2019.

What’s involved in the 21-day meditation challenge?

The challenge involves listening to a daily 20 minute audio meditation which Oprah and Deepak collaborate on for a period of 21 days.

Each new meditation is available at 12am (Pacific Time) and is available for 5 days afterwards.

Participants can stream the meditations from the website and/or download the free app onto any smart phone or device (a valid email address for logon is required).

Each session starts with an introduction to the day’s theme by Oprah, deeper insight into the daily teaching by Deepak and then moves into about 10 minutes of meditation practice (led by Deepak).

Included are insightful questions to encourage reflection alongside journaling (which we enjoy as writing can also be a therapeutic and/or meditative practice).

Participants receive daily e-mail reminders on the practice with motivational messages, articles and links to connect with more community over Facebook and/or Instagram.

Is it really free?

Yes (but only for a period of time). Registration and participation is at no-cost any anytime during the 21 days of the challenge. After the 21-days, it can purchase it through their websites and/or their app. After purchase, participants can stream or download it at any time and listen to the meditation in any order they wish (on the topic of “wish” it can also be sent to others as a gift so feel free to add it to your holiday or birthday wish lists!).

Worried about missing it when it’s free? Worry not! By signing up for either (or both) newsletters on their websites (Oprah and/or The Chopra Center), you can get advance notice of any upcoming 21-day challenges and take advantage of the opportunity to try it at no-cost.

What did we enjoy most about the “Manifesting Grace through Gratitude” meditation challenge?

It’s flexible and can be suited to your own daily schedule (we appreciate that each session is available for 5 days from its posting date making it easy to catch-up if a day is missed or repeat a centering thought that really resonated).

You get words of wisdom from both Oprah and Deepak and a quiet meditation portion which helps cater to different meditative styles.

Deepak consistently includes reference to the Eastern roots that meditation and Ayurveda and the notion of chakras originated from and through that pays homage to the cultural origins (that can sometimes get overlooked and/or forgotten).

Each day has a centering thought (a Sanskrit mantra) to help channel the intention of practice. Deepak shares the mantra in Sanskrit and provides an English translation so participants can focus on whichever language they find easier (another way in it honors Eastern origins).

The meditation experience provides insight on the mind-body connection and sometimes includes medical research points on the benefits of practice; in this way it’s comfortable for people of all religious backgrounds.



It inspires connection. Through community discussion forms, social media hashtags and Facebook groups, participants from all over the world can share their experiences and connect; a great way to celebrate and unite over our similarities and support each other.

It includes relaxing background music and/or sounds throughout which further cultivate a calming experience (especially during the meditation portion). Sometimes we repeat the meditative sound portion for longer practice because it’s so peaceful.

It can be done anywhere – you don’t need to pay to attend a class in a studio or even buy a fancy meditation cushion. All you need is access to stream (any computer, smart phone or tablet) and a comfortable space to sit with limited/no distractions.

It enriched our understanding on living gracefully and how gratitude practices can help enhance our lives for ourselves, loved ones and communities.

Conclusion

The 21-day meditation challenge left us feeling inspired, connected and calm. It helped enhance our gratitude practice and was a daily reminder to stay humble and appreciate the little things in life. We recommend these meditation challenges as a practical resource for integrating a mindful, grateful perspective into daily life.

Main photo credit: www.hollywoodreporter.com