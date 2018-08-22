“The Four Agreements” Tells You The Four Promises You Need To Make ASAP For Peaceful Living
Health & Wellness Aug 22, 2018
Can you imagine writing a practical, spiritual book so educational and inspiring that it sells over six million copies, gets featured by Oprah Winfrey and stays on the New York Times bestseller list for eight years? Written over 20 years ago, author Don Miguel Ruiz has reached a level of success with his book The Four Agreements that many dream of. We explore the book’s four promises you need to make ASAP for peaceful living.
So how does a book written in 1997 inspired by ancient Toltec wisdom remain so relevant? Does the spiritual based content live up to the hype around it being a timeless piece or is it just another case of clever marketing to capitalize on the ever-growing self-help book trend?
After reading the book we’re here to assure you it lives up to the hype!
We recommend The Four Agreements as a staple on everyone’s bookshelf however, we understand you may not be able to read it right away. Check out our summary on the book’s four priceless agreements/promises to help you with peaceful living.
Be impeccable with your word. Never underestimate the power, positivity and in some cases pain that can come along with language we use and commitments we make. The importance of navigating through life with integrity is the basis behind this agreement. For example, when we gossip it can be hurtful to others so why engage in it? The importance of living with integrity is highlighted in several faiths. In Hinduism for example, through the concept of karma we learn that essentially whatever actions/energy we put out will be returned to us; if we spread rumours about others, in some way that hurt will return to us. The Golden Rule (treat others how you want to be treated) is a moral code found in many faiths around the world.
Don’t take anything personally. What other people do is not always about us. This agreement takes a positive approach to humanity; people are not essentially designed to be hurtful but sometimes behave that way due to lack of knowledge, or their own fears (e.g. extremely competitive people may not be trying to pull you down, they may be trying to lift themselves up due to feelings of inadequacy). Acceptance of this agreement is powerful; it can support in reducing our own suffering while encouraging us to live with empathy and compassion.
Don’t make assumptions. Things are not always as they seem. This agreement is about encouraging us to be brave and ask questions when we seek clarity. It supports positive communication by reminding us to be mindful when we speak; others may not understand something the way we articulate so it’s important to be clear and patient in our interactions.
Always do your best. This agreement isn’t about being perfect, it’s about committing to do the best you can under the circumstances (which may change from moment to moment). When we can honestly say to ourselves that we’re doing our best, it becomes easier to accept and love ourselves as imperfect individuals (we are perfectly imperfect).
The Four Agreements can take time to master but can be transformative! Approach them with patience; through their continued practice, we can improve the level of peace and joy we experience in life.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.indiatimes.com
Rachna Sethi
Author
From evening parties to morning prayers, from corporate strategy to chocolate smuggling, Rachna has a thirst for living life with a work/play balance. After years in Management, Rachna packed her bags and moved to Europe for adventure, international work experience and the search for life&rsquo...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Three Key Spiritual Tips From Sri Sri Ravi Shankar That You Need To Know
-
Turn That Music Up! Those Beats Are Good For Your Brain
-
You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World
-
Your Ego Is Not Your Amigo: Two Mindful Ways To Keep Your Raging Ego In Check
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
Stretch Marks: Prevention & Daily Care Tips
-
Sensitive Skincare: Tips For A Daily Regimen
-
Benefits of Coconut Oil & Water
-
Tips To Get Better Sleep
-
Quick Tips For Online Dating
-
PCHS's International Women's Day Gala
-
Spiritual Body Care With Atma Body Butters
-
Female Entrepreneurs & Philanthropy
-
Fight Human Trafficking & Rape With The WAYS Yogathon
-
Must-Have Essential Oils & Their Benefits
-
Life After Breast Cancer
-
Stretches To Relieve Spectator Strains
-
Benefits Of Counseling
-
Canada India Healthcare Summit
-
Education For Women & Children In Pakistan
-
Healing Properties Of Stones & Gems
-
Learn How To Be Yoga Friendly With Yoga Tree Studios
-
How To Maintain A Healthy Diet During Fasting
-
Art With Heart HIV/AIDS Fundraiser
-
How To Pack A Nutritious Lunchbox
-
The Bollycore Ab Workout
-
Tips For Managing Your Dosha
-
Healing Properties Of Tea
-
Yoga Poses For Better Posture
-
Myths About Sports Drinks Revealed
-
Yoga Poses For Non-Medicated Headache Relief
-
Emotional Health During Pregnancy
-
The Ripple Effect Wellness Organization
-
High Fibre, Low Calorie Fruit & Veggie Options
-
Fitness With Eden Pilates
-
Pre & Post Workout Nutrition Tips
-
Healthy Back Exercises
-
Yoga Meditation Poses & Tips
-
The Bums & Tums Workout
-
Thyroid Disease: Facts & Tips
-
Body Building Foods
-
How-To Attain Spiritual Fitness
-
Tips For Stress Management
-
Popular Diets: South Beach & Dukan
Anokhi Spotlight TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!