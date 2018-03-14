The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 14, 2018
This activity isn’t just for kids anymore as research shows the mindful benefits of colouring for adults.
In homes, family restaurants, schools and kids events around the world, there’s often children’s colouring books and crayons on-site. Why is coloring practiced so commonly on an international scale? Low in cost and light to carry it’s an artistic activity that helps improve motor skills while making children smile. In addition, colouring has what feels like a magic ability to capture a child’s attention, often giving care-givers a much needed moments break.
The benefits of colouring doesn’t decline with age yet somewhere along the journey into adulthood, most people move from crayons to pencil crayons eventually discarding both. That was until the huge adult colouring book craze took storm and the childhood favourite got marketed towards adults due to research on the positive impact on mental health.
In the United Kingdom, there was an increase of 300% in sales from 2013 to 2014, while the United States saw one of 11 million from 2014 to 2015 and a surge in Canada, the mandala is a popular design theme (rooted in Indian tradition), found in in coloring books around the world. The verdict was clear; adults were happy to bring back the childhood favourite for adults.
As is the case with all trends, the market seems to have cooled off, with sales declining in recent years. Encouraged by its mental health benefits and categorization as a mindful activity, we’re here to remind you that picking up a pencil crayon has several positive benefits:
It can lower stress and anxiety: its therapeutic movements can help put the brain in a relaxed, meditative state. It’s found to be so impactful, that it’s a form of treatment used in Art Therapy on patients working through PTSD and anxiety.
It doesn’t have to take long: Do you only have a moment of free time? No problem, make it a mindful moment by colouring a bit of an image every day and get the satisfaction of completing it overtime.
It may help in the treatment and possible the prevention of dementia: Every three seconds, someone develops dementia. A scary number and what may be scarier, is that one study in India suggested that 90% of patients with dementia remain undiagnosed. engaging the cerebral cortex which impacts fine motor skills and vision, it’s an activity that keeps your brain active. For patients with dementia, it can decrease frustration and agitation.
It’s an easy way to be artistic: With less set-up time required then painting on an easel (and leaving you with no mess to clean up), selecting colours, images and using different shading techniques make colouring a method of creative expression.
It can be done alone or socially: Play some jazz music, put out some cheese, some wine and have a relaxing night-in. Feeling friendly? Embrace your extroverted side by hosting a colouring party; your guests can take their art home as a party favour.
It’s most popular designs have Ancient Indian roots: Mandalas are extremely popular in adult colouring images and are diagrams with geometric designs that when coloured can create intricate, beautiful patterns. Rooted in Hindu and Buddhist traditions, they are spiritual symbols considered to represent the whole universe and holy spaces.
It’s affordable: There are tons of free images can be sourced online with most dollar-shops and budget department stores selling supplies for $3-$10; a pretty good price range considering all of its positive elements.
Main Image Photo Credit: cbc.ca
Rachna Sethi
Author
From evening parties to morning prayers, from corporate strategy to chocolate smuggling, Rachna has a thirst for living life with a work/play balance. After years in Management, Rachna packed her bags and moved to Europe for adventure, international work experience and the search for life&rsquo...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind
-
Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018
-
#PressForProgress On International Women's Day 2018
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!
-
Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
-
DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe
-
DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season
-
Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps
-
DIY: This Lamb Stew Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
-
Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe
-
DIY: Keep That Summer Vibe Going With This Spicy And Succulent Lamb Recipe!
-
ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: Taste Of India Food Festival Marks Canada's 150th Birthday
-
India's Supreme Court Abolishes Practice Of 'Instant Divorce'
-
Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!
-
DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Muslims Hand Out 3000 Red Roses On London Bridge To Show Love & Solidarity
-
Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate
-
Bollywood's Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
-
DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
-
British-Pakistani Woman Crowned MasterChef 2017 Champion
-
STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"
-
The 2nd Annual Indie Meme Film Festival Is The Place For Cool South Asian Indie Films
-
Malala Yousafzai Becomes Honorary Canadian Citizen
-
Give Rice A Healthy Twist With Our Cauliflower Rice Recipe!
-
Ex-Vogue Model Raudha Athif Found Dead, Suicide Or Murder?
-
DIY: Bread Pudding Recipe With South Asian Spices
-
Honour Killing Case Back Before The Supreme Court
-
European Union Court Bans Headscarves And Religious Symbols At Work
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History
-
DIY: Reinvented Makki Ki Ghaat Cornmeal Porridge Recipe
-
DIY Healthy Turkey Keema Masala Recipe
-
3rd Annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
A.R. Rahman's Latest Projects | Keanu Reeves Dishes on Bill & Ted 3 | Shahrukh Khan Makes A Statement
-
Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds
-
DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe
-
Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents
-
Quebec Mosque Massacre Leaves 6 Dead
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
-
DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe
-
DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
Pakistan's First Transgender Model Makes Her Fashionable Mark
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
-
DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure
-
Shantanu & Nikhil's Pellet Injury Makeup Creates Outrage
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!