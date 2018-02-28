Anokhi DIY / Culture & Lifestyle / Fitness & Nutrition / Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!

Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!

Feb 28, 2018

Dimple Mukherjee

Green juicing is more than a kitchen hobby. It’s a way of life. At least that’s the way it’s been for my family and me for a few years now. While messy and time-consuming, this is my “go-to” and my “quick fix” for all kinds of ailments. Check out our tips you need to know to get you green juicing! 

With the prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer among South Asians, it’s a wonder that green juicing hasn’t made its way into more diets. Yes, I get it. It’s messy. It’s time-consuming. It’s expensive. But it is the ultimate prescription for good health, and isn’t your health worth the effort? There’s no other richness like good health and longevity.

The benefits of green juicing are many, but let me break them down to the main advantages.

  1. balances the pH levels in your body to counteract the acidic atmosphere created by stress, sugar, caffeine, red meat and processed foods
  2. provides your body with a quick and direct dose of rich nutrients
  3. increases your energy levels
  4. detoxifies
  5. is light and easy to digest
  6. increases your immunity
  7. beautifies and provides you with that “glow”

Have I converted you into a green juice–loving junkie yet? Awesome!

Here’s what you need to know about juicing.

  1. The best juicers are an investment, but so worth it! A good-quality machine will yield the results you need. If you’re going through the trouble of juicing, why not purchase a juicer that will match your efforts? There’s a ton of research online to help you buy, but the best juicers are centrifugal, masticating or twin-gear juicers. I have an Omega juicer that I love, and the best part is that it’s easy to clean (easy cleaning is important).

 

Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!
Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing: Omega Low Speed Juicing System VSJ843QS $459.95 US. Photo Credit: OmegaJuicers.com
  1. Green juicing allows you to keep your sugars stable — but only if you maintain the 3:1 ratio: 3 vegetables, 1 fruit. Choose a fruit with a low glycemic index, such as a green apple instead of a red one.
  2. Have your juice on an empty stomach (30–45 minutes before any solids) to allow for optimal digestion.
  3. Choose organic when you can. When you juice, you’re ingesting more of the product than you would if you were eating it, and therefore, it’s important to minimize the pesticides entering your system by choosing organic produce whenever possible.
  4. My top five ingredients for juicing are cucumber, kale, romaine lettuce, lemon, and green apples. Herbs such as dill, parsley, basil, mint and fresh turmeric or ginger are wonderful additions to juices.

I’m leaving you with one of my favourite juicing recipes. It’s got a kick to it, but I think a little bit of spice works wonders for your metabolism and appeals to my South Asian palate — a great juice to start your day!

1 large cucumber
½ bunch cilantro
1 bunch romaine lettuce
½ bunch spinach
5 stalks celery
1 large lemon
1/2 jalapeno
4 green apples

Prep and wash all produce. Juice and serve. Makes 32 oz.

Initially, you may gawk at the taste of green juices, but over time, your taste buds will start to crave these elixirs. Watch the transformation and don’t tell me that I didn’t tell you so.

Main Image Photo Credit: deathtothestockphoto.com

 

Dimple Mukherjee

Dimple Mukherjee

Dimple Mukherjee is an Occupational Therapist with over 20 years of experience and has obtained specific training in Health Coaching through the Institute of Integrative Nutrition.

