You Can’t Miss These Amazing Global TEDx Talks On The Powers Of Yoga
Health & Wellness Aug 07, 2019
With more research, science and resources supporting the many advantages of yoga than ever before, it can feel like an overwhelming amount of knowledge and perspectives to filter through but not to worry, we’ve got you covered. Read on for our recommendations on some of the top TEDx Talks on yoga.
We’ve talked about this Ancient Indian practice previously, but the benefits of practicing yoga are so bountiful that we will keep exploring yoga from different perspectives (and in different poses). Yoga has spanned cultural, geographic, racial and economic boundaries with a slew of multicultural collection of talks on the ancient practice. From helping with anxiety, finding your spiritual core to chronic back pain, these Tedx Talks cover such an amazing array of topics while touting the incredible benefits of this ancient practice.
TEDx Youth @SAS: The Power of Breath: Yoga’s Psychological Benefits
Speaker: Anjali Mehta
Summary: In this 17-minute talk, Anjali Mehta a yoga therapist and instructor shares her story on how her South Asian upbringing exposed her to practices such as yoga and Ayurveda at a young age but which she had no initial interest in. Dealing with anxiety and stress in her teenage years, Anjali shares how her mother encouraging her to become a yoga instructor (at 14 years of age), changed her relationship to stress, health and healing. An inspirational talk, Anjali proves knowledge is not linked to age and highlights some of the many psychological benefits of yoga.
TEDx SalveReginaU: Yoga and its connection to mental health
Speaker: Nikolai Blinow
Summary: In this ten-minute TEDx, Nikolai Blinow shares statistics on mental health and the positive shift that people have made over the years to start to prioritize it. A professional experience yoga instructor and mental health counsellor, Blinow shares how she learned the positive impact yoga have on mental well-being. Drawing parallels between cognitive behaviour therapy and the traditional South Asian yoga teachings including pranayama (breath), niyamas (behaviours to cultivate), yamas (behaviours to abstain from), you’ll even learn a tiny bit about neuroscience in this talk.
TEDx Breda: Moving deeper into yoga
Speaker: Dr. Itai Ivtzan
Summary: Yoga is often found on gym schedules and in fitness apps due to its inclusion and consideration as a form of physical exercise in the Western world. In this 16-minute talk, Dr. Itai Ivtzan reminds viewers of how in its origins and in Eastern world, yoga is so much more; it includes practices (not just poses) that help us deal with all aspects of life including states of consciousness, spiritual development, relationships and more. This talk has an experiential learning element where viewers are led through a great, short practice.
TEDx WhitehallWomen: What yoga taught me about business, bravery & bras
Speaker: Harriet Minter
Summary: Fuelled by her desire to look like a flexible yogi (as seen on Instagram), in this 10-minute talk, Harriet Minter shares her first experience trying yoga and how much it taught her about bravery, failure and confidence. A funny, easy-to-follow and impactful talk.
TEDx Bunbury: How a bit of yoga can help with a big health problem – chronic pain
Speaker: Rachael West
Summary: Do you wonder how chronic pain is sustained in the brain? In this 15-minute TEDx Talk, Rachel West talks about the epidemic of chronic pain (1 in 5 people live with it) and some of the challenges faced by health-care system (e.g. lack of resources, hospital waitlists, etc.). With brief explanations on traditional yoga philosophy, West explains how using cost-effective yoga principles and poses can help reduce and prevent chronic pain. West’s inspiring talk outlines the logic in bringing health care experts and yoga teachers together for learning opportunities that can improve health by taking a holistic approach.
TEDx Flour City: Recognizing Yourself Through Yoga
Speaker: Aimee Bohn
Summary: Sharing her personal experience in a mental hospital during her twenties battling eating disorders, in this 10-minute talk, Aimee Bohn talks about how our personal narratives shape our lives. An empowering speaker, after hearing Doctors tell her family she would likely remain in and out of hospitals for the course of her life, Aimee shares how she made the conscious decision to change her life’s story and how developing a yoga practice supported her transition to health and healing.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.npr.org
Rachna Sethi
Author
Rachna (@mindfullyyours)is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfulness...
