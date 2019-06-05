It’s All In The Mind: Why A Growth Mindset Is Key To Mindfulness
Health & Wellness Jun 05, 2019
Growth mindset. A buzz word (or better yet concept) that keeps popping up but what exactly does it mean? Is it beneficial? How do we cultivate it? Get ready to grow your mind as we break it down for you in this piece! Why A Growth Mindset Is Key To Mindfulness
What is a growth mindset?
Though it’s certainly not as old Ancient Indian traditions such as yoga and meditation that we’ve highlighted in the past, the concept of a growth mindset isn’t brand new either. It came to light by Dr. Carol Dweck who was studying the behavior of children in learning settings around 30 years ago.
Dweck became interested in why some children would step back in the face of a setback while others continued to persevere. Dweck’s research found that there are two mindsets: fixed and growth. Both are around a belief system that we take towards learning and intelligence.
Fixed mindset: When we believe intelligence is static or inherent.
Growth mindset: When we believe intelligence can be developed through effort. Growth mindset also corresponds with what brain plasticity (neuroscience) now shows us; that the neural circuits in our brains can be strengthened/developed with continued/repeated practice.
An important point to note, is that we now recognize human beings experience both mindsets. In some setbacks we will step back and in others we will step forward; the goal is to recognize when we are navigating in a state of fixed mind-set and make conscious effort to change it to growth.
Why change it? What are some of the benefits of a growth mindset?
It can help us be more patient with ourselves: Failure can be frustrating; it’s a human experience to at some point try something new, fail or not be as good as expected at it and feel insecure about trying it again. With a growth mindset we understand that not all talents are innate and it’s of no benefit to put pressure on ourselves or think we will succeed at everything right away. We believe that through hard-work, an openness to learn and input from others, we can develop and strengthen our talents overtime making us more inclined to be less critical and more loving towards during challenges, setbacks or failures.
It can help us move past perfection: In a growth mindset we understand there’s an infinite field of possibilities and potential. That being said, it becomes easier to detach from the idea of perfection because there’s no hard-stop to any skill or achievement. When we accept there’s always opportunity to grow, we can elevate our patterns of thought to accept that perfection is not something we need to strive for because it doesn’t truly exist.
It can help curb our tendency for unhealthy competition: Comparison is the thief of joy. Unfortunately, it’s also a bit of human nature especially in South Asian cultures where it can feel like we are being pitted against each other from childhood. When we move from the scarcity model to abundant thinking, we feel less competitive with others because we recognize there’s enough ample opportunity to succeed (someone buying a huge new home doesn’t mean you can’t/won’t have one too so check your jealousy at the door and celebrate the success of other people).
What are some steps we can take to action a growth mindset?
Check-in with yourself: As mentioned, mindsets move on a continuum but you can still increase awareness on where you are; access a free Growth Mindset Assessment here (email address is required).
Take deep breathes: When you feel like you failed or something isn’t going as planned, channel the frustration you feel into focusing on taking deep, mindful breathes; it is scientifically proven to help during moments of stress. It will create space for you to develop more patience and remember the purpose of your actions (growth). Taking a pause can also increase productivity.
Reflect on what you’re learning: A second step to above (that can be applied in moments of positivity as well) is to take a few moments to acknowledge what you’re learning while it’s happening. In the business world, some organizations highlight ‘lessons learned’ activities after a project is completed and those are great but it’s also beneficial to do while the skill is being learned or as part of the process.
Seek support: There are a few ways you can get help for your growth and each one involves recognizing that seeking support is actually a sign of strength. Connect with people who may be learning the same skill you are or having the same challenge (for example, if you’ve decided the skill you want to grow is discipline and the action you’ve chosen is to run 5km every day, join a running club). See someone that’s crushing it? Instead of comparing yourself to them, reach out to them and turn your competitive energy into an appreciative one, you may even get advice or mentorship from them!
Empower yourself through seeking education: Instead of thinking about what you want to learn about or a new skill you want to develop, start taking action. For example, if you’re curious to expand your knowledge on growth mindset or neuroscience, take the step of watching this Ted Talk by Carol Dweck: The power of believing that you can improve.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.iecl.com
Rachna Sethi
Author
Rachna (@mindfullyyours)is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfulness...
COMMENTS
“Manifesting Grace Through Gratitude” Did Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra’s Meditation Challenge Really Work?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
“Manifesting Grace Through Gratitude” Did Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra’s Meditation Challenge Really Work?
-
Keeping It Real: It's Time To Mindfully Embrace The Not So Perfect Pregnancy
-
Write On! How To Achieve Peaceful Meditation Through Your Mindful Writing
-
Chak De Chakras! What Are Your Chakras And Why You Should Care
-
It Is All About You: Give Yourself Some Meaningful Self-Love The Mindful Way
-
You're Meditating Wrong: Our Mindful Tips For Masterful Meditation
-
Sweat The Small Stuff: When Working Out We've Got To Work On Our Smaller Muscles Too
-
Yes, The Downward Dog Can Be A Mindful Move: The Magic Of Mindful Yoga
-
It's Time To Top Up Your Vitamin D Levels: It's More Important Than You Think!
-
Let's Talk: We Need To Shatter The South Asian Silence On Suicide
-
Ditch Those Resolutions, This Mindful Checklist Is What You Need To Flow Into 2019 Just Right
-
Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now
-
Mindful Mantra: Key Ways To Search Inside Yourself To Get Ready For The New Year
-
We've Got 5 Mindful Spending Tips To Stop You From Stressing Out This Season!
-
You've Got To Slow Down! How Taking A Mindful Pause Can Increase Productivity
-
Be Mindful With Your Booze: Powerful Facts You Need To Read Before You Pour Your Next Drink!
-
Yes You Can! Walk Your Worries Away With These Mindful Tips!
-
Flu Season Is Coming! Get Ready To Fight The Flu With Ayurvedic Health Hacks
-
Key Desi Food Your Kids Should Lunch On So They Can Stay Awake At School
-
Smarten Up: You Need To Be Smart About Using Your Smartphone
-
"The Four Agreements" Tells You The Four Promises You Need To Make ASAP For Peaceful Living
-
Three Key Spiritual Tips From Sri Sri Ravi Shankar That You Need To Know
-
Turn That Music Up! Those Beats Are Good For Your Brain
-
You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World
-
Your Ego Is Not Your Amigo: Two Mindful Ways To Keep Your Raging Ego In Check
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
Stretch Marks: Prevention & Daily Care Tips
-
Sensitive Skincare: Tips For A Daily Regimen
-
Benefits of Coconut Oil & Water
-
Tips To Get Better Sleep
-
Quick Tips For Online Dating
-
PCHS's International Women's Day Gala
-
Spiritual Body Care With Atma Body Butters
-
Female Entrepreneurs & Philanthropy
-
Fight Human Trafficking & Rape With The WAYS Yogathon
-
Must-Have Essential Oils & Their Benefits
-
Life After Breast Cancer
-
Stretches To Relieve Spectator Strains
-
Benefits Of Counseling
-
Canada India Healthcare Summit
-
Education For Women & Children In Pakistan
-
Healthy Fast Food Ideas
-
Clean Eating Tips
-
Bulking Up For Winter
-
Circuit Training Workout
-
Healing Properties Of Stones & Gems
-
Learn How To Be Yoga Friendly With Yoga Tree Studios
-
How To Maintain A Healthy Diet During Fasting
Anokhi Spotlight TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!