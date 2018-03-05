Culture & Lifestyle / Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018

Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018

Culture & Lifestyle Mar 05, 2018

Farah Khan

Nothing brings the Indian community together quite like an exciting game of cricket, and what better than the Indian Premier League (IPL) to do the trick. Any overseas Indians worried about missing out on all the fun and excitement? Fret not, Hotstar to the rescue! As the official digital streaming partner for VIVO IPL 2018, Hotstar will live stream matches across North America this coming April.

The eleventh season of IPL will run from 7th April to May 27th, 2018, bringing together 8 teams from across India. Hotstar is stepping up the streaming game with great features to accompany its live-streaming:

  • Regionalized and expert commentary in six languages- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali.
  • Immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experience enabling fans to come closer to the game within the comfort of their homes.
  • Unique fan-graph feature that allows the audience to track the number of simultaneous viewers and relive key moments during any game.
  • Exclusive pre and post-match shows and analysis—all available via live stream.
  • Snackable content, including highlights and complete replays available as Video-On-Demand.

Hotstar is India’s largest premium streaming platform for Indian TV shows, movies and live sports – now also available in the U.S. and Canada. The platform offers a bouquet of rich and diverse content encompassing the latest movies, popular TV shows, documentaries and live sports.

To kick-off the celebration, Hotstar hosted a cricketing extravaganza in Brooklyn on February 24th, attended by cricket legends Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. The VIVO IPL Hotstar CricFest had the veteran sportsmen interacting with fans, live cricket simulations, and activity and entertainment zones – a sneak peak of the wide array of streaming options to expect from Hotstar.

L: (clockwise) Gaurav Kapur (Cricket Commentator), Anil Kumble (Cricket Legend), Harbhajan Singh (Cricket Superstar) and Ipsita Dasgupta (Hotstar President) R: Cricket Enthusiasts Interactig & Getting Autographs From Celebrities (Credit: Anton Martynov / Sean T. Smith)

It gives us great pleasure to bring VIVO IPL 2018 on Hotstar for cricket fans in North America,” says Ipsita Dasgupta, President – Strategy and Incubation, and Hotstar International at Star India. “Leveraging our technology, consumer insight and expertise in cricket coverage, Hotstar will deliver an immersive and engaging experience combined with greater convenience to our North American audience.

VIVO IPL is, undoubtedly, the most exciting cricket property in our country and brings together the best of cricket talent from across the world in an intense league,” says Anil Kumble, former Team India player, captain and coach. “Cricket fans in the U.S. deserve to watch the sport on a platform that understands their love for the game and is powered by technology that focuses on delivering a great consumer experience. I’m truly excited that Hotstar is the official digital streaming partner of VIVO IPL 2018 in the U.S.

Current member of IPL team Chennai Super Kings Harbhajan Singh talks about IPL’s fan base overseas: “It’s incredible to see such passion for cricket halfway across the world. VIVO IPL 2018 will be an exciting season for all cricket fans and enthusiasts, including those in America, who can now participate in the same experience as millions of Indians back home do through Hotstar.

For more information on how you can stream everything IPL in North America, visit: us.hotstar.com, ca.hotstar.com or via iOS AppStore, Google Playstore, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, and Android TV.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan

Farah joined ANOKHI four years ago while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto.

