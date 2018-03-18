Indie Cinema Shines at DFW South Asian Film Festival
All Episodes Anokhi Pulse TV Mar 18, 2018
At the 4th annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFW SAFF), independent films held the spotlight. From Priyanka Bose starrer Devi to the festival-circuit favourite – the LGBTQ silent film Sisak, cinephiles were treated to a diverse spectrum of South Asian films by up and coming or established filmmakers.
On this episode of ANOKHI Pulse TV, we bring you exclusive highlights straight from the red carpet of DFW SAFF. We speak to the cast and directors of breakthrough independent films like Bhasmasur, Love and Shukla, Abu, Dance Like a Man along with Sisak and Devi.
For more details, visit: http://www.dfwsaff.com/2018/
Watch Part 1 of ANOKHI Pulse TV’s coverage of DFW South Asian Film Festival here:
