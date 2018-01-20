OCTV: Bollywood Actress Aditi Rao Hydari Talks About Her Craft – Anokhi Awards Interview
Open Chest TV Jan 20, 2018
During the summer of 2016, the #ANOKHI13 awards took place , during which time I had the opportunity to chat with Bollywood actress, Aditi Rao Hydari, who revealed many caveats about her craft and never before revealed information about her rise in Bollywood and her beauty & fitness regime.
This was my 3rd interview from that time, and one that will open your eyes to little known things about a very talented young lady . . .
And here is the interview . . .
ENJOY!
Raj Girn XO
YouTube: www.YouTube.com/OpenChestTV
Website: www.OpenChest.com
Newsletter: www.OpenChest.com/Newsletter
And
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/OPENCHEST
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/RajGirn_
A Little Bio On The Actress & Style Icon:
Aditi Rao Hydari is a self-proclaimed drama queen and dancer who loves to be on center stage. She made her acting debut as the lead in director Sharada Ramanathan’s film Sringaram (2007). The film went on to receive three National Film Awards and Hydari landed a supporting role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi-6 (2009).
In 2011, she made her Bollywood debut in Sudhir Mishra’s Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011), for which she won best supporting actress at the Screen Awards, and Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar (2011) with Ranbir Kapoor, for which she was nominated for best actress in a supporting role at the Producers Guild Film Awards. In 2012, she made her singing debut alongside Ali Zafar as the lead in London, Paris, New York (2012). Hydari went on to claim stardom in Mahesh Bhatt’s Murder franchise, Murder 3 with Randeep Hooda in 2013.
This led to big budget films like Boss (2013) and Khoobsurat (2014). In 2015, Hydari became the ambassador for Japanese skin care line KOSÉ and recently became the celebrity face for beauty giant Avon Colour Cosmetics in India.
In January 2016, she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in Bejoy Nambiar’s thriller Wazir (2016) and in the romantic drama Fitoor (2016). Currently, Hydari’s is working on her upcoming role as a modern day Chandramukhi in Sudhir Mishra’s Aur Devdas.
Farah Khan
Author
Farah joined ANOKHI four years ago while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI’s online presence a...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
OCTV: Hollywood Fashion Designer To The Stars, Bibhu Mohapatra Unplugged - ANOKHI Awards Interview
-
OCTV: T.A.P.E. #ThisIsMyBeauty Fireside Chat With Melinda Shankar Pt. 2
-
OCTV: T.A.P.E. #ThisIsMyBeauty Fireside Chat With Melinda Shankar Pt. 1
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Manjit Minhas On Investing In Others
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Michael Werkerle On 5 Investing Tips
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Joe Mimran On Fashion & Investing
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Michele Romanow Shares Unique Tech Investing
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Jim Treliving On The Art Of Entrepreneurship
-
OCTV: CBC's Piya Chattopadhyay Talks Multitasking & Womanhood
-
CBC's Rick Mercer Talks Success & Branding
-
CBC's Ian Hanomansing On Diversity In Media
-
OCTV: Seema Gill Reveals Her Breast Cancer Journey- PT 2
-
OCTV: Seema Gill Reveals Her Breast Cancer Journey- PT 1
-
OCTV: TIFF 2016: Dilip Mehta Reveals His Thoughts About Sunny Leone
-
OCTV: TIFF 2016: In Conversation About 'An Insignificant Man'
-
OCTV: TIFF 2016: Why Richie Mehta Made 'India In A Day'
-
OCTV: Bollywood’s Kajol & Ajay Devgn On Shivaay
-
OCTV: Lisa Ray Launches Fragrance With A Cause
-
OCTV: How Anita Lerche Became Famous Singing Punjabi Songs
-
OCTV: Inkquisitive Reveals Why His Art Is His Saviour Pt.2
-
OCTV: Inkquisitive Reveals Why His Art Is His Saviour Pt.1
-
OCTV: Shalini Vadhera Reveals Why She Reinvented Her Global Beauty Brand - Pt. 2
-
OCTV: Shalini Vadhera Reveals Why She Reinvented Her Global Beauty Brand - Pt. 1
-
OCTV: Celebrity Hollywood Designer Nikki Lund Talks Fashion, Passion & Music
-
OCTV: Lee Arenberg Pt. 2: Reveals The 101 On Hollywood Politics
-
OCTV: Lee Arenberg Talks Seinfeld, Pirates, Once Upon A Time - Pt.1
-
OCTV: Aliya-Jasmine Sovani Pt. 2: Revealing How Her Scars Signify Perfection
-
OCTV: Why Aliya-Jasmine Sovani Moved To LA After MTV Pt. 1
-
OCTV: Sammy Chand On Pioneering Desi Music In America Pt.2
-
OCTV: Sammy Chand On Pioneering Desi Music In America Pt.1
-
OCTV: Rakhi Mutta On Breaking South Asian Barriers & Finding Her Voice - Pt.2
-
OCTV: Rakhi Mutta On Breaking South Asian Barriers & Finding Her Voice - Pt.1
-
OCTV: Entrepreneur Sanjay Burman On How Failure Became Success - Pt.2
-
OCTV: Entrepreneur Sanjay Burman On How Failure Became Success - Pt.1
-
OCTV: Shellyza Murji's Spiritual Journey Of Dancing With A Prothesis
-
OCTV: Gurdeep Ahluwalia On Media Career & Racial Profiling - Pt.2
-
OCTV: Gurdeep Ahluwalia On Media Career & Racial Profiling - Pt.1
-
OC FLASHBACK: Celina Jaitly on The Need For Open Dialogue About LGBTQI Issues
-
OC TV: Pamela Mala Sinha Talks About Depression, Theatre & Art - Pt. 1
-
OC RAPID FIRE: All About Anjula Acharia!
-
OC FLASHBACK: Amrit Dasu on Connecting Through Creativity
-
OC TV: Ontario Premier's Take On India Trade Mission & Being A Woman
-
OC RAPID FIRE: Rahul Khanna on Legacy & Life Lessons
-
OC FLASHBACK: Anjula Acharia's Defining Moment
-
OC TV: Turning Passion Into Action With Singer-Songwriter, Farahri - Pt. 2
-
OC RAPID FIRE: Alysha Brilla's Features & Facts
-
OC FLASHBACK: Humble The Poet on Prejudice & Poetry
-
OC TV: Turning Passion Into Action With Singer-Songwriter, Farahri - PT. 1
-
OC RAPID FIRE: Meher Pavri on Moments and Must-Haves
-
OC FLASHBACK: Designer Archana Kochhar on Understanding the Modern Woman
-
OC TV: Seema Gill In A Revealing Interview About Her Breast Cancer Journey - Pt. 2
-
OC RAPID FIRE: Vinay Virmani's Mind & Motto
-
OC FLASHBACK: Zameer Rizvi On His Unique Sound
-
OC TV: Seema Gill In A Revealing Interview About Her Breast Cancer Journey - Pt. 1
-
OC RAPID FIRE: Lilly Singh on Guilty Pleasures & Getaways
-
OC FLASHBACK: Jewel Kats' Message To The Next Generation
Open Chest TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!