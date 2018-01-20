During the summer of 2016, the #ANOKHI13 awards took place , during which time I had the opportunity to chat with Bollywood actress, Aditi Rao Hydari, who revealed many caveats about her craft and never before revealed information about her rise in Bollywood and her beauty & fitness regime.

This was my 3rd interview from that time, and one that will open your eyes to little known things about a very talented young lady . . .

And here is the interview . . .

ENJOY!

A Little Bio On The Actress & Style Icon:

Aditi Rao Hydari is a self-proclaimed drama queen and dancer who loves to be on center stage. She made her acting debut as the lead in director Sharada Ramanathan’s film Sringaram (2007). The film went on to receive three National Film Awards and Hydari landed a supporting role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi-6 (2009).

In 2011, she made her Bollywood debut in Sudhir Mishra’s Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011), for which she won best supporting actress at the Screen Awards, and Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar (2011) with Ranbir Kapoor, for which she was nominated for best actress in a supporting role at the Producers Guild Film Awards. In 2012, she made her singing debut alongside Ali Zafar as the lead in London, Paris, New York (2012). Hydari went on to claim stardom in Mahesh Bhatt’s Murder franchise, Murder 3 with Randeep Hooda in 2013.

This led to big budget films like Boss (2013) and Khoobsurat (2014). In 2015, Hydari became the ambassador for Japanese skin care line KOSÉ and recently became the celebrity face for beauty giant Avon Colour Cosmetics in India.

In January 2016, she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in Bejoy Nambiar’s thriller Wazir (2016) and in the romantic drama Fitoor (2016). Currently, Hydari’s is working on her upcoming role as a modern day Chandramukhi in Sudhir Mishra’s Aur Devdas.