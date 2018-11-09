Photos From ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Event
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 09, 2018
Hi All!
ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Event was a blast!
We had a wonderful ANOKHI POWER Summit, packed with inspirational fireside chats and award presentations featuring a great mix of personalities such as Raghav, Jay Sean, Manjit Minhas, Shama Hyder, Monika Deol, Tamanna Roashan, Mohit Rajhans, Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel, Rubina Ahmed-Haq & ofcourse the Summit main host Raj Girn, and more. Check out all the photos HERE.
Our ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 saw guests bring out their best masks and costumes, with many walking down the red carpet, and power-packed performances by Raghav and Horsepowar, with DJ TNT & DJ Fizza spinning all night. Check out all the photos HERE.
Check out our best dressed list from the ANOKHI POWER Ball HERE.
Raj Girn’s Summit kaftan is by Allia Qureshi
Raj Girn’s Ball jewelry and gown by Diinesh Ramay
PLEASE ENSURE TO USE THE COPYRIGHT BELOW WHEN SHARING:
COPYRIGHT 2018: ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions
Enjoy!
Farah Khan
Author
Farah joined ANOKHI four years ago while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI’s online presence a...
COMMENTS
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
-
Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
-
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
-
Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya
-
Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada
-
Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Yes, That Laptop Is Made Of Leather: Check Out Our October Tech Gadgets Here!
-
See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced
-
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!
-
Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
-
Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
-
Vroom! These Powerful E-Hybrids From Porsche Will Make You Green With Envy
-
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
-
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
-
Why The Shocking "Two-Finger Test" Used In Rape Cases In South Asia Is A Major Problem
-
Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
-
The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
-
From The Malala Fund To NOW Ventures, Shiza Shahid Wants Companies To Do Good In The World
-
Rule The Grid This Summer With Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets
-
It's Time To Get Lit With Our Cool Summer Cocktail Guide
-
Game On! June's Tech Releases Includes A Must-Have Device For Serious Gamers
-
There's No Pride: The Deafening Silence The LGBTQ Community Faces In South Asian Circles
-
Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
-
Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
-
End Hunger Now! Project Ramadan's Canadian Initiative Helps Feed Families By The Thousands
-
Bow Down! Be A Cookout Queen With Our Can't-Be-Beat BBQ Recipes!
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18 - A Day of Glamour & Inspiration
-
They Know Your Secrets: Why The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Fiasco Is Scandalous And Undemocratic
-
Delivered To Your Door, With Clean Meals You Have No Excuse For Not Eating Right
-
You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World
-
Stop Killing Your Plants With Our Key Tips For A Cool Indoor Garden
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity Fireside Chat & First Batch Of Sponsors Announced
-
Why Is Body Shaming Such A Strong Part Of South Asian Culture?
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity, Influencer & Expert Roster Of Personalities Announced
-
Curry In A Hurry! From Continent To Continent We Taste Different Curries Of The World
-
Don't Go Broke Brunching With Our Budget-Friendly Brunch Recipes
-
ANOKHI's First Event #ThisIsMyGlamour18 Early Bird Tickets Now Available
-
Shocking Reasons Why Child Marriages Are On The Decline In India
-
The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults
-
Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind
-
Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018
-
#PressForProgress On International Women's Day 2018
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!
-
Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
-
DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe
-
DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season
-
Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps
-
DIY: This Lamb Stew Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
-
Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe
-
DIY: Keep That Summer Vibe Going With This Spicy And Succulent Lamb Recipe!
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!