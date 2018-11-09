Culture & Lifestyle / Photos From ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Event

Photos From ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Event

Nov 09, 2018

Hi All!

ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Event was a blast!

We had a wonderful ANOKHI POWER Summit, packed with inspirational fireside chats and award presentations featuring a great mix of personalities such as Raghav, Jay Sean, Manjit Minhas, Shama Hyder, Monika Deol, Tamanna Roashan, Mohit Rajhans, Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel, Rubina Ahmed-Haq & ofcourse the Summit main host Raj Girn, and more. Check out all the photos HERE.

Our ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 saw guests bring out their best masks and costumes, with many walking down the red carpet, and power-packed performances by Raghav and Horsepowar, with DJ TNT & DJ Fizza spinning all night. Check out all the photos HERE.

Check out our best dressed list from the ANOKHI POWER Ball HERE.

Raj Girn’s Summit kaftan is by Allia Qureshi
Raj Girn’s Ball jewelry and gown by Diinesh Ramay

PLEASE ENSURE TO USE THE COPYRIGHT BELOW WHEN SHARING:
COPYRIGHT 2018: ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions   

Enjoy!

