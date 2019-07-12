These South Asian Authors Need To Be On Your Summer Reading List
Jul 12, 2019
As the weather finally gets warmer, it’s time to hit the beach with one of these great reads. From the minds of talented South Asians, each of these books will inspire and entertain you. We tell you why these South Asian authors need to be on your summer reading list!
Naturally Tan: A Memoir
by: Tan France
“Tan France has wife words to offer across all areas of life. France gives readers a candid and intimate look at his past and shares all that he’s learned about being a spouse, television personality, and role model.”―Time
Fashion designer Tan France has been behind-the-scenes for over 15 years, and now steps into the spotlight as the star of Emmy-winning makeover hit, and Netflix reboot, Queer Eye. He tells his origin story for the first time. With his trademark wit, humour, and radical compassion, Tan reveals what it was like to grow up gay in a traditional South Asian family, as one of the few people of colour in South Yorkshire, England. He reveals how he found his voice (and style!), and marrying the love of his life―a Mormon cowboy from Salt Lake City.
The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters: A Novel
by: Balli Kaur Jaswal
The British-born Punjabi Shergill sisters—Rajni, Jezmeen, and Shirnia— take a trip to India to fulfil their mother’s dying wish. Arriving in India, these sisters will make unexpected discoveries about themselves, their mother, and their lives.
Love & Courage: My Story of Family, Resilience and Overcoming the Unexpected
by: Jagmeet Singh
From the leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party—Jagmeet Singh—comes a personal and heartfelt story about family and overcoming adversity.
Unlearn: 101 Life Lessons Without the Bullsh*t
by: Humble The Poet
The author says it best, “This book isn’t about empty words and mantras, and I won’t ask you to stare in the mirror screaming affirmations (though that would probably help). This book, and the truths in it, is about way more than just believing. This book talks about knowing through understanding. This book is not about ignoring the negative voices that exist outside and within. It is about staring them in the eye and saying out loud, “I disagree!” Your struggles are real. If you thought reading this book will make things easier, you’ve got the wrong book. I’m not here to sell you the idea that anything can be easy, but I am here to remind you that you’re worth the difficulties that come with improving your life.”
His whirlwind book tour also had him chatting it up with Charlamagne tha God on the popular American nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club”. Next level stuff indeed.
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking
by Samin Nosrat
By explaining the hows and whys of good cooking, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat will teach and inspire a new generation of cooks how to confidently make better decisions in the kitchen and cook delicious meals with any ingredients, anywhere, at any time. Chef and writer Samin Nosrat has taught everyone from professional chefs to middle school kids to author Michael Pollan to cook using her revolutionary, yet simple, philosophy. Master the use of just four elements, to cook anything.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.indigo.ca
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
