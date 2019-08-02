The noted star from The Good Place has carved a spot in the pop culture space for her empowering views and her fearless takedowns on Twitter. It’s been quite the year for her which is why we need bow down to this warrior who can teach us a thing or two (or five) about leading the cause, taking no prisoners all the while keeping her authenticity in check. These are 5 reasons why Jameela Jamil is a certified Desi badass!

When the Duchess of Sussex chooses you as one of the Forces For Change.

In the highly publicized sneak peak of the September issue of British Vogue—in which Meghan Markle was the guest editor—one of the fifteen women whom she included in the issue as game changers included Jamil. She also landed on the cover.

When Piers Morgan HATES that you are on said cover and you immediately destroy him on Twitter.

Of course wasting no time, Piers Morgan immediately took to the social media platform heaving major hate for Jamil (and for Markle for choosing her).

To which Jamil immediately responded with the badassery one would expect.

When you know it’s time to speak up and break the taboo when it comes to talking about how loneliness can be dangerous.

In a recent interview with People magazine, she talked about how her teen years were particularly difficult. Case in point: she developed anorexia and body dysmorphia at the age of 14 when part of a class project required her to weigh in in front of her class. “I was really unhappy and I think it contributed to my ability to have an eating disorder for so long, because there was no one kind of monitoring me and I had no one to turn to with my sadness and bad feelings, so I just had a really rough time as a teenager.” With her recent partnership with Bumble& Bumble BFF app (where friends can find friends and hopefully their BFF) she wanted to take this opportunity to shed light on the importance of ““destigmatizing the feeling of loneliness.”

You have no problem calling out The Karadashians when necessary.

I’m sure you remember where you were when your phone pretty much jumped out of your hand with a Jamil alert! She joined other celebs and fans who took to instagram to publicly slam Kim Kardashian-West for promoting appetite-suppressants which came in the shape of lollipops.

Then she went after Khloe Kardashian for her “5 hacks to look thin AF in your pics” instagram post and for promoting Flat Tummy Teas which is advertised as a “detox” drink.

When you ask for no airbrushing on your photoshoot including the cover and they agree.

Jamil was elated when she asked the team at Vera, Virgin Atlantic’s in-flight magazine to not airbrush any of her photos including the cover.

When you keep it real. All the time.

Jamil made a case for where photoshop fits into her life. And she has no time (or room) for it.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.stylist.co.uk