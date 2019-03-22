5 Reasons Why We Think Lilly Singh Will Be The Perfect Talk Show Host
Showbiz & Celebrity Mar 22, 2019
NBC recently announced that Lilly Singh, the Canadian YouTube sensation (and an ANOKHI Award recipient), will be taking over Carson Daly’s slot with her own late night talk show. Check out 5 reasons why we think Lilly Singh will be the perfect talk show host!
Canadian YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, better known as Superwoman, is getting her own NBC late-night show called A Little Late With Lilly Singh. The half-hour show is set to air in September and will include in-studio interviews and pre-taped comedy sketches. Lilly will be the only woman to host a daily late-night show on a major broadcast network. She is also the first ever LGBTQ woman and first woman of colour to host a late-night talk show.
“A huge shoutout to all the women who have been before and are currently in the space because I couldn’t have done it without them paving the path… but I do think it’s a little awesome for an Indian-Canadian woman also to have a late night show,” she told Jimmy Fallon.
So we have listed five (of many) reasons that we love Lilly Singh.
1) She’s making history in many ways. She is the first ever LGBTQ woman and first woman of colour to host a late-night talk show. Also, coming out as a bisexual women of colour and bringing awareness on such a platform makes us pretty darn proud of her. This means that her show will definitely ring true in terms of inclusivity.
2) She’s breaking taboos. She took a break from YouTube to focus on her mental health. She talked openly about her mental health, opening up a conversation about the stigma surrounding mental health. She wrote on YouTube: “Mental health is important y’all. Loving yourself is a priority. I’m taking a break from YouTube but I promise I’ll be back happier and healthier. I hope you’ll be here waiting and we can dramatically run into each others arms like a Bollywood movie. I’d like that. I love you #TeamSuper. I’ll see you soon.”
3) She’s a conqueror. . She penned a book that is vivacious and bold and LOL funny. How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life, is quite the guide to being a BAWSE, who is described as “a person who exudes confidence, reaches goals, gets hurt efficiently, and smiles genuinely because they’ve fought through it all and made it out the other side.”
4) She’s celebrates her heritage. She embraces her Indian roots. Even though she is born and raised in Toronto, she talks a lot about Indian parents, brown guys, their manners, accents and more. Her YouTube videos are hilarious.
5) She is all for women empowerment. Her social media #GirlLove campaign, which featured Michelle Obama, encourages young girls to spread love by complimenting other girls rather than insulting them. Also, she also has a motivational section of her channel called ‘Positive Vibes,’ which is dedicated to real issues like handling racism, how to build your self-confidence etc.
Lilly Singh is truly a self-made woman, unlike some other stars (all the shade) who have been given this title. We can’t wait for her to rock the late night scene.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
