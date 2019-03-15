5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
Showbiz & Celebrity Mar 15, 2019
With content flowing in from left, right and center, there’s much more to watch than just the mainstream Bollywood films in theatres. Original web series content from India has been the talk of the town with Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more A-Listers taking the streaming path. Here’s a list of few shows on streaming platforms that are a must-watch. Check out 5 South Asian shows you need to stream now.
This Amazon Prime Video original series follows four unapologetically flawed women who, in their own way, deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties. Despite it all, they still have each other, forming a strong bond over tequila shots.
Thanks to the Saudi controversy which drummed up international headlines (and in turn showcasing his fearlessness when it comes to tackling political topics) Hasan Minhaj has cemented himself as the one to definitely watch as he continues to explore various pop cultural and political issues in his Netflix series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.
This Amazon Prime Video web series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. Written by Alankrita Srivastava and created by Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the episodes deal with issues such as dowry to class divide to honour killing and homosexuality. It’s created by Zoya Akhtar, who directed a few episodes as well.
Sacred Games
If you’ve been living under a rock then we’ve got news for you! If you know all about this amazing drama (how can you not?) you know why we are raving about this Neftlix series. Based on Vikram Chandra’s best selling novel. It is produced by Anurag Kashyap’s Phantom Films and stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte. Mumbai police officer Sartaj Singh receives an anonymous tip which gives him the chance to catch crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde. However, the cat and mouse game doesn’t go as expected.
Ghoul
This Netflix horror series is a modern take on an Arabic folklore. It is set in a covert detention center following the story of Nida, a novice interrogator who turns in her own father for crimes against the government. When they bring in another criminal, all hell breaks loose. The show is written and directed by Patrick Graham and stars Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul.
Main Image Photo Credit: Amazon Prime/Netflix
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
Here's To Getting Hitched: Our 2019 Bollywood Wedding Watchlist!
-
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
-
From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
-
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
-
Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
-
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
-
Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
-
Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
-
Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
-
TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi
-
Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
-
Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies
-
You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
-
Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards
-
Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List
-
#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks
-
Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT
-
Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
-
A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
-
They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018
-
Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time
-
This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate
-
7 South Asian Shows That You Need To Binge-Watch Now
-
Arshad Khan Fearlessly Confronts Father-Son Issues In His Debut LGBTQ Documentary "ABU"
Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!