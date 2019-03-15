5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now

With content flowing in from left, right and center, there’s much more to watch than just the mainstream Bollywood films in theatres. Original web series content from India has been the talk of the town with Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more A-Listers taking the streaming path. Here’s a list of few shows on streaming platforms that are a must-watch. Check out 5 South Asian shows you need to stream now.

Four More Shots Please

This Amazon Prime Video original series follows four unapologetically flawed women who, in their own way, deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties. Despite it all, they still have each other, forming a strong bond over tequila shots.

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj

Thanks to the Saudi controversy which drummed up international headlines (and in turn showcasing his fearlessness when it comes to tackling political topics) Hasan Minhaj has cemented himself as the one to definitely watch as he continues to explore various pop cultural and political issues in his Netflix series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

Made In Heaven

This Amazon Prime Video web series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. Written by Alankrita Srivastava and created by Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the episodes deal with issues such as dowry to class divide to honour killing and homosexuality. It’s created by Zoya Akhtar, who directed a few episodes as well.

Sacred Games

If you’ve been living under a rock then we’ve got news for you! If you know all about this amazing drama (how can you not?) you know why we are raving about this Neftlix series. Based on Vikram Chandra’s best selling novel. It is produced by Anurag Kashyap’s Phantom Films and stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte. Mumbai police officer Sartaj Singh receives an anonymous tip which gives him the chance to catch crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde. However, the cat and mouse game doesn’t go as expected.

Ghoul

This Netflix horror series is a modern take on an Arabic folklore. It is set in a covert detention center following the story of Nida, a novice interrogator who turns in her own father for crimes against the government. When they bring in another criminal, all hell breaks loose. The show is written and directed by Patrick Graham and stars Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul.

Main Image Photo Credit: Amazon Prime/Netflix