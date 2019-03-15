Showbiz & Celebrity / 5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now

5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now

Showbiz & Celebrity Mar 15, 2019

Marriska Fernandes

by  

With content flowing in from left, right and center, there’s much more to watch than just the mainstream Bollywood films in theatres. Original web series content from India has been the talk of the town with Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more A-Listers taking the streaming path. Here’s a list of few shows on streaming platforms that are a must-watch. Check out 5 South Asian shows you need to stream now. 

 

Four More Shots Please

This Amazon Prime Video original series follows four unapologetically flawed women who, in their own way, deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties. Despite it all, they still have each other, forming a strong bond over tequila shots.

 

5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now: Four More Shots Please. Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

 

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj

Thanks to the Saudi controversy which drummed up  international headlines (and in turn showcasing his fearlessness when it comes to tackling political topics) Hasan Minhaj has cemented himself as the one to definitely watch as he continues to explore various pop cultural and political issues in his Netflix series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

 

5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. Photo Credit: Netflix

 

Made In Heaven

This Amazon Prime Video web series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. Written by Alankrita Srivastava and created by Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the episodes deal with issues such as dowry to class divide to honour killing and homosexuality. It’s created by Zoya Akhtar, who directed a few episodes as well.

 

5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now: Made In Heaven. Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

 

Sacred Games

If you’ve been living under a rock then we’ve got news for you! If you know all about this amazing drama (how can you not?) you know why we are raving about this Neftlix series. Based on Vikram Chandra’s best selling novel. It is produced by Anurag Kashyap’s Phantom Films and stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte. Mumbai police officer Sartaj Singh receives an anonymous tip which gives him the chance to catch crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde. However, the cat and mouse game doesn’t go as expected.

 

5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now: Sacred Games. Photo Credit: Netflix

 

Ghoul

This Netflix horror series is a modern take on an Arabic folklore. It is set in a covert detention center following the story of Nida, a novice interrogator who turns in her own father for crimes against the government. When they bring in another criminal, all hell breaks loose. The show is written and directed by Patrick Graham and stars Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul.

 

5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now: Ghoul. Photo Credit: Netflix

 

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Amazon Prime/Netflix

 

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood's finest actors and industr...

