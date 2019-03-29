Anupam Kher On His Emotional Journey Reliving 26/11 In The Critically Acclaimed Film ‘Hotel Mumbai’
Showbiz & Celebrity Mar 29, 2019
This Bollywood icon flew in from New York (where he also shoots his prime time hit show New Amsterdam) to promote his latest film Hotel Mumbai, which had a special screening hosted by Vinay Virmani in Toronto. Earlier that day, I had a chance to sit down with the noted actor who shared his emotional journey reliving 26/11, the power of being present and discovering one’s courage even in the most trying times.
“I thought it was a shoot-out from a gang war” reflected Bollywood thespian Anupam Kher upon hearing the initial gunshots which were “8-9 kilometres” away from his film set in Mumbai. The last thing that he or anyone else would have surmised is that the gunfire — which managed to pierce the bustling city’s chaotic wall of sound — would be from a terrorist attack. An attack that would horrify the world as it engulfed a city for four days on November 26, 2008, culminating at the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel.
Kher’s shock ran deeper than just as a Mumbaiker. “We discovered that a friend of ours, their relatives were inside,” He recalled. “The general manager of the hotel [who is] a very dear friend of mine, his wife and two young children died.” While watching it unfold on television along with millions of others, he certainly would not have predicted that a decade later he would revisit the tragedy since known as “26/11” from the security of Hotel Mumbai’s film set in Adelaide, Australia as he took on the titular role of Hemant Oberoi, the hotel’s head chef.
Oberoi’s heroism during the port city’s darkest days would prove to be legendary. He along with his staff protected the hotel guests while under siege for an unimaginable sixty-eight hours. And it’s that specific story of bravery (among many others) that Greek-Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras wanted to hone in on when he decided to give this chapter of Mumbai’s history the cinematic treatment.
Hotel Mumbai (opening today) boasts a stellar cast which also includes Oscar winner Dev Patel (Lion) who plays Arjun, one of the dedicated staff who works with Oberoi, Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name) and Naznin Boniadi (Homeland) who together play a young vacationing couple who end up separated from their newborn during the terrifying ordeal.
It was during the three-hour meeting in Mumbai that Maras offered Kher the role. And it was then that Kher couldn’t ignore the level of passion that Maras brought to the project. He knew that he needed to be a part of it. “The film—according to me—isn’t only about terrorist attack,” he noted. “It’s also about heroes among ordinary people. It’s about the courage you discover in such a situation.”
Maras’ Mission
“Until you feel the pain, you won’t get through it” Kher recalled Maras’ specific direction during rehearsals. He wanted everyone to understand that this film needed to be an experience for the viewer. Maras wanted the audience to feel as though they too were under siege along with Oberoi, Arjun and the guests. And it worked.
There isn’t a flashy opening nor a bombastic soundtrack. The frenetic pace of the film was buoyed by the clean (and at time disturbing) tight shots thanks to Nick Remy Matthews the director of photography for the film. There wasn’t much room for nuance. But then again, terrorist attacks don’t usually have room for it either. The film forces you to not only see the shock but to also see the humanity that emerged from within and the courage that the Taj staff including Oberoi managed to muster.
Delivering such an intense performance was no easy task. “It was emotionally and physically exhausting,” Kher revealed. “At the end of the day we used to call each other up because no one wanted to be on their own. We all used to go for dinners and that’s how we dealt with the 32 days we shot in Adelaide because it will start again the next day.”
An Emotional Journey
“The parallel life with Taj is also chronicled in one’s life.” Kher—originally from Shimla—recalled. His love affair with the iconic landmark started the minute he landed in Mumbai at the dawn of his acting career. It was one of the first places he needed to see with his own eyes. “As a struggling actor, the first idea was to go see the Taj hotel from the outside.” Eventually he made his way in to experience its legendary opulence, “When I collected 7 rupees, I wanted to go and have a cup of tea there because it cost 3 rupees at that time.” The hotel is intimately connected to the actor as that was also the location of his first film’s opening night celebrations which was 500 films ago.
Fast forward to Kher’s very first viewing of the completed film at the Toronto International Film Festival last September. He found himself in tears. This visceral reaction resurfaced most recently at the film’s New York premiere a couple of weeks ago, where he “continuously cried.” Among the New York cinephiles sat the real Hemant Oberoi. Surprisingly this would be Kher’s first meeting with the noted chef (due to the sensitive nature, he respectfully decided not to have Oberoi relive the account for him, Maras however did glean pertinent information from him during his year-long pre-production research). So what did Oberoi think of Kher’s portrayal? “He said ‘Only you can do the film. Thank you,’” Kher reminisced. “And that was greater than any award I’ve received.”
With Hotel Mumbai being his 501st film Kher envisioned that surpassing the 500 mark would be a landmark in itself but he didn’t realize that this would be even more significant “due to the emotional connection.”
He understood that this film will be different from others on so many levels where the traditional markers of success ie: box office returns and nominations may not apply here. Kher emphasized that it’s an important film to see as it serves a remarkable purpose: it “jolts” you from your ordinary routine, forces you to be present and feel the impact of your life while feeling compassion for each other. And, of course, understanding that there’s courage inside all of us.
“I’m an eternal optimist. It’s very important that we need to trust people. Chef Oberoi was not a hero when he left home. It was during this experience where he discovered that about himself.”
Hotel Mumbai opens in theatres today.
Main Image Photo Credit: Mark Rogers / Bleecker Street
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Open Chest With Raj Girn Set To Make Its Global Radio Debut Exclusively On Dash Radio
-
5 Reasons Why We Think Lilly Singh Will Be The Perfect Talk Show Host
-
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
-
Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
Here's To Getting Hitched: Our 2019 Bollywood Wedding Watchlist!
-
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
-
From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
-
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
-
Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
-
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
-
Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
-
Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
-
Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
-
TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi
-
Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
-
Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies
-
You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
-
Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards
-
Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List
-
#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks
-
Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT
-
Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
-
A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
-
They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018
-
Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time
-
This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate
-
7 South Asian Shows That You Need To Binge-Watch Now
-
Arshad Khan Fearlessly Confronts Father-Son Issues In His Debut LGBTQ Documentary "ABU"
-
Look At That Face! South Asian Models Who Are Ruling The Ad World
Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!