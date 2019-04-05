Looking to add some masala to your viewing list? Check out our list of April 2019 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond!

Enai Noki Paayum Thota

Director: Guatemala Menon

Cast: Dhanush, Megha Akash and Sasikumar

Release Date: April 4, 2019

Dhanush rose to fame worldwide when he released the track “Why this Kolaveri Di” back in 2011 and it was the first Indian music video to cross 100 million views on YouTube. The singing sensation now stars alongside Megha Akash (Lie, Chal Mohan Ranga) in the film Enai Noki Paayum Thota directed by Guatemala Menon (Ekk Deewana Tha, Yennai Arindhaal).

The script was prepared in 2013 however, Menon opted to work on another film before this one. in 2016 award-winning South Indian cinematographer Jomon T. John (Simmba, Chaappa Kurish) came on board and then Menon announced he would direct the film. Filming began in Chennai in 2016 but they then took a long production break. In the middle of December 2017 the romantic action thriller resumed shooting but production was delayed once again when lead actor Dhanush opted to complete his other project Maari 2. Filming finally finished in September 2018 hence the April 2019 release date. The film plot is based on the life of Megha’s character, a movie star, who is helped by Dhanush’s character before he falls into trouble himself.

Romeo Akbar Walter

Director: Robbie Garewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

Release Date: April 5, 2019

Sushant Singh Sharma (Kai Po Che) was supposed to play the lead in this Indian espionage thriller but opted out due to other commitments even after his first look was already revealed. John Abraham stepped up to play the role of the Romeo, Akbar, Walter (RAW) agent. The film, based on true events, went ahead with shooting in Kashmir and brings alive the story of a patriot, a forgotten hero and a man of many faces who lived for a one and only one purpose – to serve his country. Abraham has said “It is one of my most challenging roles so far – pushing my limits with different looks, accents, and personas. The team behind the film quite smartly released the trailer in time for the 70th Republic Day.

PM Narendra Modi

Director: Omung Kumar

Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi and Darshan Kumar

Release Date: April 5, 2019

In the casting process, Paresh Rawal (Tiger Zinda Hai, Welcome) was initially selected to play Prime Minister Narendra Modi but later he dropped out of the project. Vivek Oberoi (Great Grand Masti, Bank Chor) became the Bollywood actor to play the role in this biopic. The film traces Modi’s childhood in the 1950s to his meteoric rise in the corridors of politics, as a four-time serving Chief Minister. The film culminates in Modi’s overcoming all the obstacles to create and lead one of the most fascinating and successful election campaigns in 2013-2014.

Kuppathu Raja

Director: Baba Bhaskar

Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar and Parthiepan

Release Date: April 5, 2019

This Tamil language action comedy-drama is the first film directed by choreographer Baba Bhaskar (Maari 2, Unemployed Graduate). Kuppathu Raja revolves around Rocket, a happy-go-lucky youngster who is always going head-to-head with the slum’s bigwig until they decide to unite and fight against a social evil happening in their area. The film’s music is composed by noted music director and AR Rahman’s nephew Prakash Kumar ( Madha Yaanai Koottam) and cinematography is by Mahesh Muthuswami (Naalu Policeum Nalla Irundha Oorum).

The Tashkent Files

Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah and Shweta Basu Prasad

Release Date: April 12, 2019

Naseeruddin Shah steps into the role of PKR Natrajan in the Bollywood thriller about the death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. PM Shastri was the second Prime Minister of independent India and died under mysterious circumstances in January 1966 in Tashkent (now Uzbekistan) a day after signing The Tashkent Declaration, which formally ended the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965. The trailer for the film released was just released and the director noted ‘The film you’ve been waiting for: The man you know … The mystery you don’t! The Tashkent Files.” From the trailer, it seems that the film takes place in the current day and starts with a pen drive being handed over that carries some vital information in regards to the death of PM Shastri. The hunt for the truth then begins.

Junoon-E-Ishq

Director: Naseem Haider Shah

Cast: Adnan Khan, Maahi Khan and Aamir Qureshi

Much like Bollywood films, this Pakistani film directed by Naseem Haider Shah consists of a love triangle between Adnan Khan (Slaute, Shor Sharaba), Aamir Qureshi (Love in 7 Days, Blind Love) and new comer Maahi Khan. The film plot sees Adnan Khan and Maahi Khan’s characters in love and Aamir Qureshi’s character is obsessed with the female lead. He will do anything to win her over, crossing borders and showing he is a crazy guy in love.

Manje Bistre 2

Director: Baljit Singh Deo

Cast: Gippy Grewal, Simi Chahal and Gurpreet Ghuggi

Release Date: April 12, 2019

Here we have a Punjabi family drama romantic comedy starring singer/actor Gippy Grewal as Sukhi. Sukhi travels from India to Canada to attend his cousins’ wedding, which is a typical big fat Punjabi wedding. Sukhi then meets Rano, played by Simi Chahal (Rabb Da Radio 2, Bhajjo Veero Ve) and their journey of their love story begins. This is going to be just as exciting as it’s blockbuster prequel.

Kee

Director : Kalees

Cast: Jiiva, Nikki Galrani and Anaika Soti

Release Date: April 12, 2019

The first look of this Tamil science fiction psychological thriller was released in August 2017. First time writer/director Kalees teamed up with producer S. Micheal Rayappan (Eetti, Miruthan). This film is filled with cool tech gadgets with a reference made to a video game which is deemed “more dangerous” than the Blue Whale Challenge, a ‘game’ reportedly consisting of a series of tasks assigned to players by administrators over a 50-day period. Initially innocuous before introducing elements of self-harm and the final challenge requiring the player to commit suicide. The trailer itself starts on a lighter note suggesting a love triangle between the leads, Jiiva (Size Zero, Gorilla), Nikki Galrani (Pakka, Ko 2) and Anaika Soti (Satya 2, 365 Days). However, it doesn’t take long for things to take a dark turn and promises to address the important issue of dangerous online games that can lure children into committing horrific acts.

Devi 2

Director: A L Vijay

Cast: Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah

Release Date: April 12, 2019

Devi released in 2016 where Prabhu Deva played the role of Krishna who wants to meet a pretty supermodel type girl who isn’t from his village. However, with his grandmother being ill his father insists he must get married and so enters Devi. Krishna does not want his friends to meet Devi (played by Tamannaah) and so he hides her in his house. Meanwhile Devi’s characteristics start to change and she starts calling herself Ruby an actress who committed suicide. In the sequel, Prabhu Deva’s character Krishna possessed by a male spirit.

Kalank

Director: Abhishek Varman

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha

Release Date: April 17, 2019

Kalank is a period drama set in pre-independent India which began principal photography in April 2018. The film was actually conceptualized by Karan Johar and his father Yash Johar around 15 years ago and actress Sridevi was originally signed to play the role, however due to her untimely death, the role was than later recast with Madhuri Dixit. The film tells the story about an elite family and many of its hidden truths that begin to unfold as communal tensions rise and partition nears. Stuck in the situation are Dev, Satya, Roop, and Zafar played by Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who find themselves in this battlefield of love. While the whole town is bathed in the shades of red, the question is — will these four see that red in violence or love? Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor took to Instagram to thank Dixit for taking on the role that was initially reserved for her late mum saying “Abhishek Varman’s next film was very close to mom’s heart … Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film…” The film’s music was composed by noted composer Pritam.