Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started

Showbiz & Celebrity Aug 17, 2018

Marriska Fernandes

With the next gen of stars snapping lead roles in today’s big cinematic productions, we can’t help but go down memory lane, looking back at when today’s Bollywood icons were just getting started! 

It’s that time in Bollywood when star kids are making their big screen debut. We are referring to Sridevi’s oldest daughter Jhanvi Kapoor who recently made her debut alongside Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. 

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan will also be making her debut with Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh, which is slated for a December release.

So with young starlets spreading their wings B-wood style, we take a look at some of the Bollywood icon’s debut films.

 

Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan made his big screen debut in 1992 with Deewana. Before that, he was on the small screen doing TV series like Fauji. He has since completed over 80 Bollywood films, and he’s still our favourite.

 

Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
 Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started: Shah Rukh Khan. Photo Credit: www.imdb.com

 

Priyanka Chopra
After winning Miss World in 2000, Priyanka made her big screen debut with Tamil film Thamizan in 2002 and then starred in the Bollywood film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. She has now crossed over to Hollywood making movies like Baywatch and was the lead on an American series Quantico.

 

Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started: Priyanka Chopra. Photo Credit: www.pinkvilla.com

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Abhishek Bachchan
Kareena made her debut in 2000’s Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan, who also made his debut with this film. 

 

Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Photo Credit: www.indiatvnews.com

 

Salman Khan
SalmanKhan made his debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, followed by his hit Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989.

 

Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started: Salman Khan. Photo Credit: www.ndtv.com

 

Saif Ali Khan
He starred in the 1993 film titled Parampara, making his debut with the Yash Chopra-helmed film.

 

Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started: Saif Ali Khan Photo Credit: www.rediff.com

 

Akshay Kumar
In 1991, Akshay starred in Saugandh followed by his famous role in Khiladi in 1992.

 

Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started: Akshay Kumar. Photo Credit: www.imdb.com

 

Deepika Padukone

She made her debut opposite SRK in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. She, too, crossed over and made a Hollywood film with Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

 

Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started: Deepika Padukone. Photo Credit: www.imdb.com

 

Sonakshi Sinha
This actress started alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010, which instantly elevated her to fame.

 

Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started: Sonakshi Sinha. Photo Credit: www.talkbollywood.com

 

Sonam Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor
Sonam and Ranbir both made their big debut with Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Saawariyaa in 2007. Yes, the very film in which Ranbir’s towel dance scene was more talked about than the actor’s performance.

 

Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started: Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Photo Credit: www.imdb.com

 

Katrina Kaif
Katrina made her big screen debut in the 2003 film Boom, followed by the Telugu film Malliswari (2004) and found success when she starred opposite Salman Khan in David Dhawan’s Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

 

Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started: Katrina Kaif. Photo Credit: www.imdb.com

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya started out in the Tamil film Iruvar in 1997 followed by …Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in the same year. 

 

Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photo Credit: www.india.com

 

Aamir Khan
We saved the best for last. Aamir made his debut as a child actor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). His first feature role was in Holi (1984), followed by his hit film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). He is almost unrecognizable in his first film.

 

Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started: Aamir Khan. Photo Credit: www.cinestaan.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www. imdb.com, www.pinkvilla.com

 

