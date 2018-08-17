Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today’s Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started

With the next gen of stars snapping lead roles in today’s big cinematic productions, we can’t help but go down memory lane, looking back at when today’s Bollywood icons were just getting started!

It’s that time in Bollywood when star kids are making their big screen debut. We are referring to Sridevi’s oldest daughter Jhanvi Kapoor who recently made her debut alongside Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan will also be making her debut with Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh, which is slated for a December release.

So with young starlets spreading their wings B-wood style, we take a look at some of the Bollywood icon’s debut films.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan made his big screen debut in 1992 with Deewana. Before that, he was on the small screen doing TV series like Fauji. He has since completed over 80 Bollywood films, and he’s still our favourite.

Priyanka Chopra

After winning Miss World in 2000, Priyanka made her big screen debut with Tamil film Thamizan in 2002 and then starred in the Bollywood film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. She has now crossed over to Hollywood making movies like Baywatch and was the lead on an American series Quantico.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Abhishek Bachchan

Kareena made her debut in 2000’s Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan, who also made his debut with this film.



Salman Khan

SalmanKhan made his debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, followed by his hit Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989.

Saif Ali Khan

He starred in the 1993 film titled Parampara, making his debut with the Yash Chopra-helmed film.

Akshay Kumar

In 1991, Akshay starred in Saugandh followed by his famous role in Khiladi in 1992.



Deepika Padukone

She made her debut opposite SRK in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. She, too, crossed over and made a Hollywood film with Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Sonakshi Sinha

This actress started alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010, which instantly elevated her to fame.

Sonam Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor

Sonam and Ranbir both made their big debut with Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Saawariyaa in 2007. Yes, the very film in which Ranbir’s towel dance scene was more talked about than the actor’s performance.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina made her big screen debut in the 2003 film Boom, followed by the Telugu film Malliswari (2004) and found success when she starred opposite Salman Khan in David Dhawan’s Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya started out in the Tamil film Iruvar in 1997 followed by …Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in the same year.

Aamir Khan

We saved the best for last. Aamir made his debut as a child actor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). His first feature role was in Holi (1984), followed by his hit film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). He is almost unrecognizable in his first film.

Main Image Photo Credit: www. imdb.com, www.pinkvilla.com