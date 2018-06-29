Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards

It was a night to remember in Bangkok as the stars descended in the city last weekend to celebrate the 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. Check out our favourite blockbuster celeb moments from IIFA 2018 Awards!

The late Sridevi was awarded the Best Actress award posthumously for her role in MOM. Her husband Boney Kapoor accepted the award and gave an emotional speech. “I dedicate this award to the entire team of MOM. I have mixed emotions today. I miss her every minute and second of my life. I still feel she is around here….I want you all to support Janhvi like you supported her mother.”

Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, won the Best Actor award for Hindi Medium while Tumhari Sulu won for Best Picture.

The performances were also very entertaining as Bollywood’s talented actors shook a leg and danced to hit numbers, including Rekha (who stunned the crowd by recreating her iconic dance numbers in full costume) , Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor handed Anupam Kher with the Outstanding Achievement Award, calling Kher his biggest confidante and the best actor in Indian cinema today. Check out the winners and the highlights of the IIFA Awards 2018.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Film – Tumhari Sulu

Best Director – Saket Chaudhary – Hindi Medium

Best Actor (Female) – Sridevi – Mom

Best Actor (Male) – Irrfan Khan – Hindi Medium

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) – Meher Vij – Secret Superstar

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male) – Nawazzuddin Siddiqui – Mom

Best Story – Amit V Masurkar – Newton

Best Music Direction – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Background Score – Pritam, Jagga Jasoos

Best Screeenplay – Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain – Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Dialogues – Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Choreography – Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Cinematography – Marcin Laskawiec, Usc, Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Editing – Shweta Venkat Mathew, Newton

Best Lyrics – Manoj Muntashir – Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Meghna Mishra – Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh – Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Best Sound Design – Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) – Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Special Effects – Ny Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) – Jagga Jasoos

Best Style Icon of the Year – Kriti Sanon

Best Debut Director – Konkona Sen Sharma

Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema – Anupam Kher

Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram.com/arjunkapoor, Twitter.com/IIFA