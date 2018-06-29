Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards
Jun 29, 2018
It was a night to remember in Bangkok as the stars descended in the city last weekend to celebrate the 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. Check out our favourite blockbuster celeb moments from IIFA 2018 Awards!
The late Sridevi was awarded the Best Actress award posthumously for her role in MOM. Her husband Boney Kapoor accepted the award and gave an emotional speech. “I dedicate this award to the entire team of MOM. I have mixed emotions today. I miss her every minute and second of my life. I still feel she is around here….I want you all to support Janhvi like you supported her mother.”
Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, won the Best Actor award for Hindi Medium while Tumhari Sulu won for Best Picture.
The performances were also very entertaining as Bollywood’s talented actors shook a leg and danced to hit numbers, including Rekha (who stunned the crowd by recreating her iconic dance numbers in full costume) , Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor.
Anil Kapoor handed Anupam Kher with the Outstanding Achievement Award, calling Kher his biggest confidante and the best actor in Indian cinema today. Check out the winners and the highlights of the IIFA Awards 2018.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Best Film – Tumhari Sulu
Best Director – Saket Chaudhary – Hindi Medium
Best Actor (Female) – Sridevi – Mom
Best Actor (Male) – Irrfan Khan – Hindi Medium
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) – Meher Vij – Secret Superstar
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male) – Nawazzuddin Siddiqui – Mom
Best Story – Amit V Masurkar – Newton
Best Music Direction – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Background Score – Pritam, Jagga Jasoos
Best Screeenplay – Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain – Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Dialogues – Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Choreography – Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Cinematography – Marcin Laskawiec, Usc, Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Editing – Shweta Venkat Mathew, Newton
Best Lyrics – Manoj Muntashir – Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho)
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Meghna Mishra – Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh – Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)
Best Sound Design – Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) – Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Special Effects – Ny Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) – Jagga Jasoos
Best Style Icon of the Year – Kriti Sanon
Best Debut Director – Konkona Sen Sharma
Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema – Anupam Kher
