Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples

Showbiz & Celebrity Jun 01, 2018

The most shocking rumour this week that had us confused was that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating. The actress was spotted with the singer, who is 10 years her junior, on a few occasions. The most recent one with them cuddling up in a boat. This unexpected pair has us looking back at some of the other unexpected couples in Hollywood and Bollywood. Check out our list of shocking celebrity couples. 

 

Shocking Celebrity Couples: Priyanka Chopra cuddles with Nick Jonas on a friend’s boat over Memorial Day Weekend. Photo Credit: www.timesofindia.indiatimes.com

 

Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra
This celebrity wedding took everyone by surprise. They tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy and Yash Raj Studios released a statement saying: “We are happy to announce that Mr. Aditya Chopra and Ms. Rani Mukerjee got married last night on April 21, in Italy. The wedding was a very small intimate affair with very close family and friends.”

 

Shocking Celebrity Couples: Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra. Photo Credit: www.indiatoday.in

 

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta was dating businessman Ness Wadia for a long time and everyone thought they would settle down until she dumped him. In early 2016 there were rumours about Zinta and Gene Goodenough, a financial analyst, and then the actress married Gene on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles and announced it on Instagram: “I was holding onto the ‘Miss Tag’ rather seriously till now, until I met someone ‘Goodenough’ to give it up for. So now I join the married club, folks. Thank you all for your good wishes and for all your love. Love you all. Ting! Let the Goodenough jokes begin.”

 

Shocking Celebrity Couples: Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough. Photo Credit: www.timesofindia.indiatimes.com

 

Jacqueline Fernandez & Sajid Khan

This couple met on the sets of Housefull 2 and were reportedly in love. However, they ended their relationship and rumour has it that he was a bit too involved in her career, costing her a few coveted roles.

 

Shocking Celebrity Couples: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sajid Khan. Photo Credit: www.timesofindia.indiatimes.com

 

Sushmita Sen and Randeep Hooda

A long time ago, Sushmita Sen and Randeep Hooda dated for three long years and then parted ways. In an interview with Times of India he later declared that the breakup was “the best thing that happened to me”. Umm okay.

 

Shocking Celebrity Couples: Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen. Photo Credit: www.bollywoodlife.com

 

Sofia Vergara & Enrique Iglesias

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara was most famous for dating singer Enrique Iglesias back in the day. That seems like a long time ago, doesn’t it?

 

Shocking Celebrity Couples: Enrique Iglesias and Sofia Vergara. Photo Credit: www.thestir.cafemom.com via Splash News

 

Ashley Olsen and Lance Armstrong

She is 15 years his junior and the relationship took everyone by surprise. They dated for a short period of time before they called it quits.

 

Shocking Celebrity Couples: Ashley Olsen and Lance Armstrong. Photo Credit: www.eonline.com

 

