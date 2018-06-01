Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples

The most shocking rumour this week that had us confused was that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating. The actress was spotted with the singer, who is 10 years her junior, on a few occasions. The most recent one with them cuddling up in a boat. This unexpected pair has us looking back at some of the other unexpected couples in Hollywood and Bollywood. Check out our list of shocking celebrity couples.

Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra

This celebrity wedding took everyone by surprise. They tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy and Yash Raj Studios released a statement saying: “We are happy to announce that Mr. Aditya Chopra and Ms. Rani Mukerjee got married last night on April 21, in Italy. The wedding was a very small intimate affair with very close family and friends.”

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta was dating businessman Ness Wadia for a long time and everyone thought they would settle down until she dumped him. In early 2016 there were rumours about Zinta and Gene Goodenough, a financial analyst, and then the actress married Gene on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles and announced it on Instagram: “I was holding onto the ‘Miss Tag’ rather seriously till now, until I met someone ‘Goodenough’ to give it up for. So now I join the married club, folks. Thank you all for your good wishes and for all your love. Love you all. Ting! Let the Goodenough jokes begin.”

Jacqueline Fernandez & Sajid Khan

This couple met on the sets of Housefull 2 and were reportedly in love. However, they ended their relationship and rumour has it that he was a bit too involved in her career, costing her a few coveted roles.

Sushmita Sen and Randeep Hooda

A long time ago, Sushmita Sen and Randeep Hooda dated for three long years and then parted ways. In an interview with Times of India he later declared that the breakup was “the best thing that happened to me”. Umm okay.

Sofia Vergara & Enrique Iglesias

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara was most famous for dating singer Enrique Iglesias back in the day. That seems like a long time ago, doesn’t it?

Ashley Olsen and Lance Armstrong

She is 15 years his junior and the relationship took everyone by surprise. They dated for a short period of time before they called it quits.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.timesofindia.indiatimes.com