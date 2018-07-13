Big Bosses: You Won’t Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies

We sometimes forget that the A-list star on the latest Bollywood film isn’t just another pretty face. They understand the business of making movies and so they also run their own production company. With Lilly Singh’s latest venture into the production house business, we wanted to check who else did and you won’t believe these stars also own production companies.

Lilly Singh — Unicorn Island Productions

YouTube star Lilly Singh, also known as IISuperwomanII, has been working the Hollywood scene with roles in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 and the upcoming NBC show Bright Futures. Now, the Indo-Canadian star has even launched her own production company, Unicorn Island Productions. The title symbolizes her happy place. Her first project is set to kickoff with an animated adaptation of Instagram comic Kickass Drag Queen.

Shah Rukh Khan — Red Chillies Entertainment

The King of Bollywood, of course, has to own a production house. Red Chillies Entertainment (RCE) was founded by SRK in 2002. His wife Gauri Khan is his business partner. Some of the films produced including Main Hoon Na, Chennai Express, Dilwale, Raees, Ittefaq and the upcoming Zero.

Priyanka Chopra — Purple Pebble Pictures

Is there anything Priyanka Chopra can’t do? The actress founded Purple Pebble Pictures with her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra. In 2016, she produced Marathi film Ventilator, which won three National awards.

Twinkle Khanna — Mrs Funnybones Movies

Twinkle Khanna launched her own production house titled Mrs. Funnybones Movies. She was listed as co-producer on the films produced by her husband Akshay Kumar’s production house Hari Om Entertainment but now she’ll be more actively involved in the filmmaking.

Aamir Khan — Aamir Khan Productions (AKP)

Aamir Khan founded Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) way back in 1999. Its first production was Oscar-nominated film Lagaan (2001). Khan’s wife Kiran Rao also serves as a producer. Films under this banner include Taare Zameen Par and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

Salman Khan — Salman Khan Films (SKF)

Salman Khan launched his production house Salman Khan Films in 2014. He produced Dr. Cabbie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more recently, Race 3.

Saif Ali Khan — Illuminati Films

Illuminati Films was founded in 2009 by Saif Ali Khan and producer Dinesh Vijan. Their first film was the super hit Love Aaj Kal.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com