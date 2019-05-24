Showbiz & Celebrity / Cannes Do! The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019

Cannes Do! The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019

Showbiz & Celebrity May 24, 2019

Marriska Fernandes

The film festival season has officially begun and the grandest red carpet of them all unrolled at The Cannes International Film Festival. With South Asian presence making major moves in the mainstream motion picture space this year, it’s also a blockbuster year when it comes to our presence at the biggest film festival in the world. Check out the South Asian stars who sizzled at Cannes 2019. 

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival brought a flurry of A-list Hollywood and Bollywood stars on the red carpet. Celebrities grace the festival to showcase their films, while also showing off their fashion. Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and Huma Qureshi graced the red carpet in style. Pakistani actress Hina Khan made her debut on the red carpet as well. There certainly was no shortage of South Asian talent on the French Riviera this year.

While Priyanka was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, Aishwarya was seen with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Here’s the different looks South Asian celebs donned on the red carpet.

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/priyankachopra/

 

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/priyankachopra/

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

 

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/

 

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/

 

Sonam Kapoor

 

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/sonamkapoor/

 

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/sonamkapoor/

 

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/sonamkapoor/

 

Diana Penty

 

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Diana Penty. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/dianapenty/

 

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Diana Penty. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/dianapenty/

 

Kangana Ranaut

 

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/team_kangana_ranaut/

 

Huma Qureshi

 

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/iamhumaq/

 

Hina Khan

 

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Hina Khan. Photo Credit: www.indiatoday.in

 

Deepika Padukone

 

The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/deepikapadukone/

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com

