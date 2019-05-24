Cannes Do! The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019

The film festival season has officially begun and the grandest red carpet of them all unrolled at The Cannes International Film Festival. With South Asian presence making major moves in the mainstream motion picture space this year, it’s also a blockbuster year when it comes to our presence at the biggest film festival in the world. Check out the South Asian stars who sizzled at Cannes 2019.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival brought a flurry of A-list Hollywood and Bollywood stars on the red carpet. Celebrities grace the festival to showcase their films, while also showing off their fashion. Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and Huma Qureshi graced the red carpet in style. Pakistani actress Hina Khan made her debut on the red carpet as well. There certainly was no shortage of South Asian talent on the French Riviera this year.

While Priyanka was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, Aishwarya was seen with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Here’s the different looks South Asian celebs donned on the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sonam Kapoor

Diana Penty

Kangana Ranaut

Huma Qureshi

Hina Khan

Deepika Padukone

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com